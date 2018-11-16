People of Etowah - Lorrie Strickland Davis

Name: Lorrie Strickland Davis

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born right here in Etowah County and spent four years of my youth living in Orlando, Fla. Living in Orlando was a blast, but we eventually came right back here to Rainbow City and I love to call it home.”

What is your occupation?

“I have had the pleasure of serving my community as a nurse since 1997. I am currently the RN Chest Pain and Stroke Coordinator for Riverview Regional Medical Center.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“I have always had the desire to serve others. I originally wanted to go in the Peace Corps for five years, but instead enrolled in nursing school right after high school graduation.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“I have a fantastic family, which is my rock and support. Not only do I have the coolest kids in the world, my family is expanding as I’ve recently become engaged to Andy Harp. We have three fish – Rita (she’s a widowed beta fish, RIP Stan-the-Man-Fish) and two other fish named Jack and Diane. Our newest addition is a precious puppy named Murphy Doodle The Cockapoodle.”

Describe an average day in your life.

“There are no average days and every day is a new, unexpected adventure. I’m often reminded of the quote: ‘Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.’ – Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I attended Gadsden State and Jefferson State for my nursing education.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“I like to sky dive, climb Mount Everest, and build cuckoo clock – just kidding. Free time? What’s that?”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“I can’t help but think about the Bible verse, Esther 4:14 ‘Perhaps this is the moment for which you have been created.’ One day I will wake up and know this was the day and this was what it was all about. But that day has not come quite yet.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“There have been so many positive influences on my life that it would be impossible to list them all. I have been very fortunate to have a loving and supportive mom, aunts and other family to help me along the way.”

To what do you credit your success?

“Being absolutely driven to succeed and never accepting failure as an option. I participated in the Co-Op program my senior year in high school. I saved up enough money to put myself through the LPN program at Gadsden State. I worked long enough to save up enough to then go for my registered nursing degree – and never looked back.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“I love to volunteer for any organization with a good cause.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“I have only recently been able to fully appreciate the beauty of our community. As I travel and see more places, I can clearly see the beauty of our city and state. The rivers, the fields, flowers, trees and parks. The rest of the world does not look like this. I have been places where I drove miles and never saw a tree or grass. Those places were beautiful in their own way but made me realize the natural splendor that is in front of us every day here in Gadsden.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“I would love to see our community continue its commitment to recycling and eco-friendly service by offering curbside recycling programs along with trash service.”

What are three words that describe you?

“Driven,organized, smart, energetic, culinary genius, Olympic athlete, comedian, and full of hyperbole. Wait, that was more than three words – sorry!”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“I aspire to get my pilots license. I have always envied the birds and the beautiful view of the world they have.”

What is your favorite quote?

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” – Maya Angelou.

What is on your bucket list?

“Anyone who knows me will tell you I’m a coffee-holic. A coffee connoisseur of sorts. That being disclosed, I have always wanted to try kopi luwak!”

What is your hidden talent?

“I can pull together a fabulous outfit for under $10. I’m the queen of thrift shopping.”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“The lady who played Sophia on Golden Girls.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“Don’t get that spiral perm and wear those florescent green spandex. You will live to regret it.”

If you would like to nominate someone for the People of Etowah column, email speters@gadsdenmessenger.com or call 256-547-1049.