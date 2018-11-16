Southside’s Nails signs with Wallace-Hanceville for cross country

Southside High senior Taylor Nails (pictured, sitting) signed a cross country scholarship with Wallace State-Hanceville on Monday (Nov. 12). In 46 meets dating back to 2013, Nails won seven races, including two Etowah County championships. He made the Class 6A All-State team in 2017 and the Class 5A All-State team this past season after a fifth-place finish in the state cross country meet on Nov. 10, where he recorded a personal best 5K time of 16:13. He also participated in the AHSAA North-South All Star cross country meet this past July in Montgomery. Pictured, standing, from left: Taylor’s brother Hunter, dad Charles, mom Kim, Wallace State head cross country coach Stan Narewski, Wallace State assistant cross country coach Tony Crider. (Photo by Gary Wells)