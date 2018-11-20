Etowah’s Davis, Hokes Bluff’s Meads recognized by AHSAA

A pair of local players were recognized in the AHSAA Prep Football Spotlight for the second round of the state playoffs on Nov. 16.

Etowah sophomore cornerback Ny Ny Davis (pictured above) blocked two punts – both of which led to touchdowns – as the Blue Devils remained undefeated with a 24-14 victory over Center Point. Etowah hosts Central; Clay County in the Class 5A state quarterfinals this Friday (Nov. 23).

Hokes Bluff junior running back Darrian Meads finished with rushing 180 yards on 26 carries and four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 33-13 win over previously undefeated North Jackson. Meads ran for TD runs of 5, 10 and 23 yards and returned an interception 51 yards for another score. Hokes Bluff hosts Deshler in the Class 4A state quarterfinals this Friday (Nov. 23).