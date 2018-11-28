Gadsden City cagers sweep Clay-Chalkville

Photo: Gadsden City’s Calvin Williams (right) looks for an open teammate during the Titans’ 48-39 victory over Clay-Chalkville last Tuesday (Nov. 27). (Mike Goodson)

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

The Gadsden City girls basketball team placed four players in double figures on their way to a 52-39 win over visiting Clay-Chalkville last Tuesday (Nov. 27).

Adrianna Jones led all scorers 14 points as the Lady Titans overcame a sluggish start on their way to the double-digit win.

“We had a balanced attack and it was totally a team effort,” said GCHS head coach Jeremy Brooks. “We play a very physical game, and Clay tried to play the same type of game.”

Camille Jenkins, Tameah Gattis and Mya Davis each added 10 points as Gadsden City improved to 6-2.

The Lady Titan led at each quarter break, 9-7, 21-14 and 43-29. Clay-Chalkville was led by Aukevian Tellis with 12 points, followed by Erica Lockhart with 11.

Gadsden City boys head basketball coach Reginald Huff referred to the performance of Calvin Williams as “a beast” last Tuesday (Nov. 27) in the Titans’ 48-39 victory over Clay Chalkville at GCHS.

“Calvin’s motor never stops running and he is very athletic,” said Huff.

Williams took over the game in the second half, especially the fourth quarter, scoring 14 of his game high 20 points. Gadsden City led only 35-33 after three quarters but a 12-0 run to start the fourth period put the game on ice for the Titans

Williams also grabbed 15 rebounds as the Titans improved to 4-6 on the season. Williams was followed by Demetrius Huff with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Gadsden City jumped out to a 13-6 lead after the first eight minutes but trailed 22-19 at halftime.

Huff was happy with his team’s effort.

“Clay [Chalkville] is very athletic, and we are still looking for our identity.”

Daniel Beachem paced the Cougars with 16 points.