Lettermen of the USA honors USMC combat veteran

Photo: Lettermen of the USA founder and 1983 Southside High School graduate Darryl Fuhrman (left), presents an autographed football to USMC Retired Corporal Terry O’Reilly on Nov. 10 in Huntsville.

The Lettermen of the USA presented Retired USMC Corporal, Terry O’Reilly with an autographed Uni-versity of Notre Dame football on Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Jackson Center in Huntsville. The presentation was part of the U.S. Marine Corps 243rd birthday cele-bration.

O’Reilly’s USMC service started with boot camp in San Diego, Calif. He went on to serve with the First Marine Amphibious Corps Signal Battalion. O’Reilly saw combat action in New Caledonia, France; Guadal-canal, the Solomon Islands; Bourgainville, Papua, New Guinea; Guam; Okinawa, Japan; and Tientsin, China.

Lettermen of the USA founder and board member Darryl Fuhrman, a 1983 Southside High graduate and former University of Alabama football player, presented the football, which features autographs from head football coach Brian Kelly and former Notre Dame and current NFL Philadelphia Eagles ru-nning back Josh Adams.

Through its 100 percent volunteer team, Lettermen of the USA has provided help and support to U.S. mi-litary veterans since 2011. The organization partners with the Semper Fi Task Force of North Alabama, Alabama Veterans and the Fire House Shelter.

Proving that rival teams and rival fan bases can work together to achieve a common goal, is a national 501 (c) (3) charitable organization of former col-lege athletes and active and former coaches who team up to help serve honor-ably discharged veterans, wounded veterans of mili-tary actions following Sep-tember 11, 2001, disaster victims and former college players in need. Lettermen of the USA’s mission is to impact those it serves by offering the necessary motivation, guidance and support to pursue success in life, school, and work.

Contact Darryl Fuhrman at lettermenofUSA@gmail.com or 205-394-7521 for additional information regarding sponsorship packages, Lettermen of the USA membership or future events.