Legals for the week of 11/30 - 12/6

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated August 17, 2016, executed by Harold G. Smith, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., which mortgage was recorded on August 30, 2016, in Instrument Number 3439148, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 16, 2019, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Land situated in the County of Etowah in the State of AL

Lot thirty-one (31) Larrydale Subdivision, Unit 2, according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat G, Page 99, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Quicken Loans Inc.

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Nov 16, 23 & 30, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Troy Lane Painter And Carol C. Painter His Wife to National City Mortgage a division of National City Bank dated January 19, 2007; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3263837 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to National City Mortgage, a division of National City Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 17th day of December, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER FIFTY (50) IN FIRST ADDITION TO DRUID PARK ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “H”, PAGE 87, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 4090 Bill Jon Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Troy Lane Painter and Carol C. Painter or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO NATIONAL CITY MORTGAGE, A DIVISION OF NATIONAL CITY BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 982718

www.foreclosurehotline.net

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Nov 16, 23 & 30, 2018

__________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on November 15, 2002 by Rodney L. Ward and Cynthia B. Ward, Husband and wife, originally in favor of SouthTrust Bank, and recorded in Book 2002 at Page 0005807 on December 17, 2002, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 3, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number 1, Brock Hill 2nd Addition, Plat Book G, page 399, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4896 Tawannah Trl, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-016512

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Nov 16, 23 & 30, 2018

__________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by SEAN STEPP to PRICE BUSTER, LLC dated May 13, 2015 and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3417711; the undersigned mortgage owner, PRICE BUSTER, LLC, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 27th day of December, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Six (6) in Block Number Forty-six (46) in Garden City Residential Subdivision Number Three (3), according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 412-413, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the

property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

PRICE BUSTER, LLC

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Nov 23, 30 & Dec 7, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Alice Faye Moore, an unmarried woman, to Family Savings Credit Union on the November 13, 2017, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3459607, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on December 17, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 2 in Block Number 1 in Cox’s South Addition, according to the rearrangement of said addition, as shown in Plat Book B, Page 360, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, said lot being identical with Lot Number 2 in Block Number 1 in the South Addition, as shown in Plat Book B, Page 25, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Nov 23, 30 and Dec 7, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated May 24, 2016, executed by Milburn R. Long and Anna V. Long, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for LoanDepot.com, LLC, which mortgage was recorded on September 12, 2016, in Instrument Number 3439745, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to LoanDepot.com, LLC, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 16, 2019, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The real property described real estate, situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Nineteen (19), in Block Number One (1), of Rolling Green Farm Tracts Number Two (2), as recorded in Plat Book E, Page 36 and 37, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. And also Parcel I Lot Nineteen (19), in Block Number One (1), of Rolling Green Farm Tracts Number Two (2), according to the Map or Plat thereof recorded in Plat Book E, Page 36 and 37, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Parcel II Lot Number Twenty (20), in Block Number One (1), in Rolling Green Farm Tracts Number Two (2), according to the Map or Plat thereof recorded in Plat Book E, Pages 36 and 37, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

LoanDepot.com, LLC

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Nov 23, 30 & Dec 7, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Misty Haney and husband, Jerry Keith Haney, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the May 12, 2011, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3349665, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on December 17, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Six acres evenly off the West side of the Thirteen-and-one-third (13 1/3) acres described in that deed recorded in Deed Book 1218, Page 797, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, as being Thirteen-and-one-third (13 1/3) acres of even width off the South side of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼), Section Fifteen (15), Township Ten (10) South, Range Five (5) East, situated in Etowah County, Alabama. LESS AND EXCEPT: Tract 1: A part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, more particularly described as commencing at a 5/8” rebar at the southeast corner of said Section 15. Then North 88 degrees 01 minute 56 seconds West, 4675.74 feet to a 5/8” rebar. Then North 88 degrees 03 minutes 19 seconds West, 582.39 feet to a 5/8” rebar on the eastern margin of the right of way of Oak Drive. Then along said margin North 01 degree 36 minutes 50 seconds West, 371.78 feet to a Franklin capped rebar, the point of beginning. Then from the point of beginning and continuing along said margin North 01 degree 36 minutes 50 seconds West a distance of 130.00 feet to a Corbin capped rebar. Then leaving said margin South 88 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 280.00 feet to a Franklin capped rebar. Then South 01 degree 36 minutes 50 seconds East a distance of 130.00 feet to a Franklin capped rebar. Then North 88 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 280.00 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.83 acres more or less.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Nov 23, 20 & Dec 7, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lamonthe Bradford, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on the 18th day of October, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Doc # M-2005-4790; the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-WFHE1, Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-WFHE1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 3, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot number Sixteen (16) in Block “H” of Highland Park Addition to Gadsden, Alabama, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 164, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County.

Property street address for informational purposes: 900 Bellview St, Gadsden, AL 35901

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-WFHE1, Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-WFHE1, Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

443313

Nov 30, Dec 7 & 14, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jan Lyons and Hazel Lyons, husband and wife, originally in favor of Reverse Mortgage USA, Inc., on the 28th day of July, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3371802; the undersigned Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 17, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Tract One:

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Cove Creek Estates, and lying in Fraction F, Section 17, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian Etowah County, Alabama, and all improvements thereon, to reach a point of beginning for the described parcel of land, commence at the Northeast corner of Fraction F; Thence run South 06 degrees 05 minutes West, along the East line thereof, 1386.70 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; Thence from said point of beginning continue South 06 degrees 05 minutes West, along said East line of Fraction F, 168.56 feet to a point in the North line of Rabbittown Road; Thence run South 87 degrees 02 minutes West, along said North line, 257.92 feet to a point of curve; Thence run in a Northwesterly and Northerly direction, along a curve to the right, possessing a central angle of 87 degrees 13 minutes and a tangent of 20.00 feet, to the point of tangent in the East line of Cove Creek Drive; Thence run North 05 degrees 45 minutes West, along said East line, 131.48 feet to a point; Thence run North 84 degrees 15 minutes East 312.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Together with and subject to all easements, covenants, restrictions, and other matters which appear of record.

Tract Two:

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being Lot Number Fourteen (14) in Cove Creek Estates according to the Map or Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book H Page 29, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, and all improvements thereon.

Together with and subject to all easements, covenants, restrictions, and other matters which appear of record.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1402 Cove Creek Drive, Glencoe, AL 35905

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

440170

Nov 30, Dec 7 & 14, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

JIMMY R. WETZEL, JR. appointed Personal representatives on 10/31/2018 Estate of MARGIE A. WETZEL deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 16, 23 & 30, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

FOSTER LANE TALLEY appointed Personal representatives on 11/02/2018 Estate of FOSTER EVANS TALLEY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 16, 23 & 30, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

JACOB MILLICAN appointed Personal representatives on 11/01/2018 Estate of JAMES N. MCGUIRE deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 16, 23 & 30, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

VICKI LEAK, KATHY BRIDGES AND FREDERICK QUINN appointed Personal representatives on 10/22/2018 Estate of BILLIE RUTH QUINN deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 16, 23 & 30, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

MARLON TIMMONS appointed Personal representatives on 10/31/2018 Estate of ANNETTE PEARSON TIMMONS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 16, 23 & 30, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

LOU BUSH appointed Personal representatives on 11/02/2018 Estate of BRIAN BUSH deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 16, 23 & 30, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

WANDA ALLEN appointed Personal representatives on 11/06/2018 Estate of JAMES EDWARD ALLEN JR. deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 16, 23 & 30, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

JANET LYNN ADAMS appointed Personal representatives on 10/29/2018 Estate of ERA I. ADAMS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 16, 23 & 30, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

WILLIE MAE WILSON AND VICKI SANDRIDGE appointed Personal representatives on 11/02/2018 Estate of JAMES DUNNICAN, JR. deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 16, 23 & 30, 201

____________

FILE CLAIMS

JANE M. HUDSON appointed Personal representatives on 11/02/2018 Estate of THOMAS W. HUDSON deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 16, 23 & 30, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

JEANETTE GALLMAN appointed Personal representatives on 11/06/2018 Estate of JERRY LEE FOSTER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 23, 30 & Dec 7, 2018

­­­­­­­­___________

FILE CLAIMS

MELBA R. BARNES AND HOPE M. CRAFT appointed Personal representatives on 11/07/2018 Estate of BEVERLY H. NEWMAM deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 23, 30 & Dec 7, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

LARRY GENE SILVEY appointed Personal representatives on 11/08/2018 Estate of DORIS C. SILVEY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 23, 30 & Dec 7, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

GARY MICHAEL HOLLOWAY appointed Personal Representatives on 11/15/2018 Estate of WILLIAM B. HOLLOWAY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 30, Dec 7 & 14, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

MARLENE NICOLE BIGHAM appointed Personal Representatives on 11/14/2018 Estate of JOHN MICHAEL BIGHAM deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 30, Dec 7 & 14, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

KATHARINE STEVENS BARNES appointed Personal Representatives on 11/13/2018 Estate of BENJAMIN LEE STEVENS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 30, Dec 7 & 14, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

JOSEPH EUGENE BATTLES appointed Personal Representatives on 11/16/2018 Estate of ZOLA WOOD BATTLES deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 30, Dec 7 & 14, 2018

___________

RESOLUTION

R-503-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

518 SEWELL STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots number 21, 22 and 23 in Block “D”, all in the Miller Highlands Addition to Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 31, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to ALEX C. HUNTLEY, 2661 Tybee Drive, Buford, GA, ESTATE OF ZEBEDEE BURNETT, ESTATE OF MARY BURNETT, MAURICE BURNETT, 525 Allen Street, Gadsden, AL, CHARLES WOOLEY, 403 Cornwall, Buffalo, NY.

Be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on November 13, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Nov 30, 2018

____________

RESOLUTION

R-504-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

503 NORTH 10TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Fourteen (14), in Block Number Eight (8), of the Liddell Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “A”, Page 216, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama; together with all improvements located thereon.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, PO Box 327210, Montgomery, AL, the rights of redemption of DAVID C. POINTS, JR., JAMES ALEXANDER JACKSON, & COLLITHEA SHANIQUE ALI.

Be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on November 13, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Nov 30, 2018

___________

RESOLUTION

R-505-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

560 TYLER STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Nine (9), in the J. S. Chester Addition to the City of Gadsden, as same appears of record in Plat Book B, page 139, Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to ESTATE OF NOLA AARON AND GEORGE AARON, 108 Mountain Creek Drive, Gadsden, AL, EARMON LEE AARON, 108 Mountain Creek Drive, Gadsden, AL,

Be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on November 13, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Nov 30, 2018

____________

RESOLUTION

R-513-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1520 MALONE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Numbers Twenty-eight (28) and Twenty-nine (29) in Block “A” in the Re-arrangement of O. H. Alford Subdivision No. 1, City of Gadsden, Ala., according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 348 and 349, Probate Office, Etowah County, and, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, subject to that certain easement granted to the City of Gadsden, as shown by instrument recorded in Book “1091″, Page 7, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to CLIFFORD TWYMON a/k/a CLIFFORD TWYMAN, 432 Paden Road, Gadsden, AL.

Be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on November 20, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Nov 30, 2018

___________

RESOLUTION

R-514-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

402 MADISON CIRCLE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 2 in Block 1 in Woodland Park, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 105, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to rights of the City of Gadsden as shown by Book “359″, Pages 455 and 578, and Subject to the restrictive covenants recorded in Miscellaneous Record “V”, Page 449, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to SCOTT CAUDLE, 440 Loop Road, Commerce, GA.

Be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

I certify that this resolution was duly adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on November 20, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Nov 30, 2018

___________

RESOLUTION

R-515-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

2311 SANSOM AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number Eleven (11) and Thirteen (13) and the East Half (E1/2) of Lot Fifteen (15), Block Number Four (4) of R. B. Kyle Addition to Alabama City (R. B. Kyle’s Property), as same appears of record in Plat Book “A”, Page 210, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to TERRY BARNES, 1501 Chewalca Road, Opelika, AL, FIRST FAMILY FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., 620 Broad Street, PO Box 1336, Gadsden, AL, STATE OF ALABAMA, PO Box 327210, Montgomery, AL.

Be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

I certify that this resolution was duly adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on November 20, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Nov 30, 2018

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

P O Box 301463 (Zip 36130-1463)

1400 Coliseum Boulevard (Zip 36110-2400)

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

(334) 271-7700

PROPOSED ORDER

Account Code: 421

Etowah County

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Environmental Management Act, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is proposing to issue an Order to Giant Resource Recovery (EPA Identification Number ALD070513767), which owns/operates commercial hazardous waste treatment and storage facility located at 1229 Valley Drive in Attalla, Etowah County, Alabama.

The violations consisted of the following: storage of hazardous waste outside a permitted unit, failure to maintain an intact impervious coating on the containment system, failure to ensure that all satellite accumulation areas are under of the control of the operator of the process generating the waste, failure to mark with the date of receipt approximately 218 containers of hazardous waste, and failure to label with the words “Hazardous Waste” 168 boxes of hazardous waste aerosol cans.

The Department is proposing a civil penalty in the amount of $7,500. The Order, if issued, would require Giant Resource Recovery to comply with the terms and conditions of its current Hazardous Waste Facility Permit and all applicable requirements of Division 14 of the ADEM Administrative Code.

Interested persons may submit written comments, including request for a hearing, within 30 days of the publication date of this notice, to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, attention Stephen A. Cobb, Chief of the Land Division, P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463. The comment period shall end at the close of business 30 days from the publication date of this notice. A copy of the proposed order is available on the ADEM web page at http://adem.alabama.gov/compInfo/adminOrders.cnt or may be obtained by written request to the above address. A nominal fee for copying may be charged.

This notice is hereby given 30th day of November, 2018, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur

Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

Nov 30, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NOL CV-17-900510-WAM

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$4,086.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Christopher Shane Hanson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 8th day of September, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 10th day of July, 2017

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Nov 16, 23, 30 & Dec 7, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PETITION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY

CASE NO.: A-1336

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF:

BILLY & BARBARA JARMON

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR ADOPTION TO THE NATURAL FATHER OF A MINOR CHILD WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption of a Minor Child born of natural mother, CHRISTINA JARMON, set to be heard on January 23, 2019 @ 10:00 a.m., was filed on the 28th day of May, 2018, alleging that the whereabouts of the natural father of the minor child, is unknown ad has not been disclosed to this Court. Minor child’s date of birth is July 23, 2006.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Sam D. Bone, whose name and address is shown below), and with the clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this the 7th day of November, 2018.

Sam D. Bone

1031 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1005

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2018

____________

PUBLICATION OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

CASE NO.: A-1395

IN THE MATTER OF: THE ADOPTION OF: A MINOR CHILD

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF:

MINOR CHILD, AND HARRIETT LOUISE CARTER WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED

You will take notice that a Petition for the adoption of a minor child, (born to Harriett Louise Carter, Natural Mother), was filed on the 19th day of November, 2018, alleging that the whereabouts of any unknown father and that the whereabouts of Harriett Louise Carter are not known. Minor Child’s birth date is 04/24/2016,

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Robert M. Echols, Jr., whose name and address is shown below), and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, Etowah County Probate Court, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, Alabama 35902

Done this 19th day of November, 2018.

Name and address of Attorney:

Robert M. Echols, Jr.

4 Office Park Circle, Suite 116

Birmingham, AL 35223

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 30, Dec 7, 14 & 21, 2018

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: DR-2018-900271-GCD

HANNAH LEIGH BREWER, PLAINTIFF

VS.

ANDREW HANK STABLER, DEFENDANT

Andrew Hank Stabler, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Complaint for Divorce by seeking relief by January 21, 2019, or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Case No. DR-2018-900271-GCD. Attorney for Plaintiff Shannon L. Millican, 255 South 8th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901, (256) 543-7610

Nov 30, Dec 7, 14 & 21, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 1/04/19.

2015 NISSAN VERSA NOTE; VIN # 3N1CE2CP5FL433346

2008 LEXUS ES350; VIN # JTHBJ46G982257805

2003 FORD F-150; VIN # 2FTRX17203CA04529

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 613-8499

NOV 30 & DEC 7, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 1/11/19.

2008 DODGE AVENGER; VIN # 1B3LC56JX8N267356

1999 NISSAN MAXIMA; VIN # JN1CA21D1XT224462

1955 MERCEDES BLUE GRAY 4 DOOR; NO VIN #

1963 MERCURY GREEN 4 DOOR; NO VIN #

2001 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX; VIN # 1G2WK52J51F218011

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

NOV 30 & DEC 7, 2018