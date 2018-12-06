Legals for the week of 12/7 - 12/13

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by SEAN STEPP to PRICE BUSTER, LLC dated May 13, 2015 and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3417711; the undersigned mortgage owner, PRICE BUSTER, LLC, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 27th day of December, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Six (6) in Block Number Forty-six (46) in Garden City Residential Subdivision Number Three (3), according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 412-413, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the

property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

PRICE BUSTER, LLC

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Nov 23, 30 & Dec 7, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Alice Faye Moore, an unmarried woman, to Family Savings Credit Union on the November 13, 2017, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3459607, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on December 17, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 2 in Block Number 1 in Cox’s South Addition, according to the rearrangement of said addition, as shown in Plat Book B, Page 360, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, said lot being identical with Lot Number 2 in Block Number 1 in the South Addition, as shown in Plat Book B, Page 25, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Nov 23, 30 and Dec 7, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated May 24, 2016, executed by Milburn R. Long and Anna V. Long, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for LoanDepot.com, LLC, which mortgage was recorded on September 12, 2016, in Instrument Number 3439745, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to LoanDepot.com, LLC, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 16, 2019, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The real property described real estate, situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Nineteen (19), in Block Number One (1), of Rolling Green Farm Tracts Number Two (2), as recorded in Plat Book E, Page 36 and 37, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. And also Parcel I Lot Nineteen (19), in Block Number One (1), of Rolling Green Farm Tracts Number Two (2), according to the Map or Plat thereof recorded in Plat Book E, Page 36 and 37, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Parcel II Lot Number Twenty (20), in Block Number One (1), in Rolling Green Farm Tracts Number Two (2), according to the Map or Plat thereof recorded in Plat Book E, Pages 36 and 37, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

LoanDepot.com, LLC

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Nov 23, 30 & Dec 7, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Misty Haney and husband, Jerry Keith Haney, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the May 12, 2011, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3349665, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on December 17, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Six acres evenly off the West side of the Thirteen-and-one-third (13 1/3) acres described in that deed recorded in Deed Book 1218, Page 797, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, as being Thirteen-and-one-third (13 1/3) acres of even width off the South side of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼), Section Fifteen (15), Township Ten (10) South, Range Five (5) East, situated in Etowah County, Alabama. LESS AND EXCEPT: Tract 1: A part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, more particularly described as commencing at a 5/8” rebar at the southeast corner of said Section 15. Then North 88 degrees 01 minute 56 seconds West, 4675.74 feet to a 5/8” rebar. Then North 88 degrees 03 minutes 19 seconds West, 582.39 feet to a 5/8” rebar on the eastern margin of the right of way of Oak Drive. Then along said margin North 01 degree 36 minutes 50 seconds West, 371.78 feet to a Franklin capped rebar, the point of beginning. Then from the point of beginning and continuing along said margin North 01 degree 36 minutes 50 seconds West a distance of 130.00 feet to a Corbin capped rebar. Then leaving said margin South 88 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 280.00 feet to a Franklin capped rebar. Then South 01 degree 36 minutes 50 seconds East a distance of 130.00 feet to a Franklin capped rebar. Then North 88 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 280.00 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.83 acres more or less.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Nov 23, 20 & Dec 7, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lamonthe Bradford, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on the 18th day of October, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Doc # M-2005-4790; the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-WFHE1, Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-WFHE1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 3, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot number Sixteen (16) in Block “H” of Highland Park Addition to Gadsden, Alabama, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 164, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County.

Property street address for informational purposes: 900 Bellview St, Gadsden, AL 35901

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-WFHE1, Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-WFHE1, Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P.O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

443313

Nov 30, Dec 7 & 14, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jan Lyons and Hazel Lyons, husband and wife, originally in favor of Reverse Mortgage USA, Inc., on the 28th day of July, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3371802; the undersigned Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 17, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Tract One:

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Cove Creek Estates, and lying in Fraction F, Section 17, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian Etowah County, Alabama, and all improvements thereon, to reach a point of beginning for the described parcel of land, commence at the Northeast corner of Fraction F; Thence run South 06 degrees 05 minutes West, along the East line thereof, 1386.70 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; Thence from said point of beginning continue South 06 degrees 05 minutes West, along said East line of Fraction F, 168.56 feet to a point in the North line of Rabbittown Road; Thence run South 87 degrees 02 minutes West, along said North line, 257.92 feet to a point of curve; Thence run in a Northwesterly and Northerly direction, along a curve to the right, possessing a central angle of 87 degrees 13 minutes and a tangent of 20.00 feet, to the point of tangent in the East line of Cove Creek Drive; Thence run North 05 degrees 45 minutes West, along said East line, 131.48 feet to a point; Thence run North 84 degrees 15 minutes East 312.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Together with and subject to all easements, covenants, restrictions, and other matters which appear of record.

Tract Two:

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being Lot Number Fourteen (14) in Cove Creek Estates according to the Map or Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book H Page 29, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, and all improvements thereon.

Together with and subject to all easements, covenants, restrictions, and other matters which appear of record.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1402 Cove Creek Drive, Glencoe, AL 35905

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P.O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

440170

Nov 30, Dec 7 & 14, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated June 22, 2007, executed by James E. Nelson, a single person, and Joshua E. Nelson, a single person, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for State Farm Bank, F. S. B. a Federal Thrift, which mortgage was recorded on June 25, 2007, in Book 4289, Page 112, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to State Farm Bank, F.S.B. , notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 16, 2019, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 1 in Block C of Rolling Acres Subdivision, according to the survey and plat as the same appears of record in Plat Book 6, Page 12 in the Probate Office, Marshall County, Alabama, lying and being in Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 4 East in Marshall County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

State Farm Bank, F.S.B.

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Dec 7, 14 & 21, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Crawford E. Barnes, Sr. to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (MERS) acting solely as nominee for Lender First Equity Home Loan, Inc. and Lender’s successors and assigns dated May 16, 2017, and Recorded in Inst. # 3451089 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Matrix Financial Services Corporation by instrument recorded in Inst. # 3475426 of said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on January 2, 2019, at the front door of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forest Avenue Gadsden, AL 35901, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

Begin at the intersection of the Southerly right-of-way line of Quida Drive and the Easterly right-of-way of Williams Street as shown on the map of R.U. Barnes Third Addition recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 173, in the Judge of Probate Office, Etowah County, and run Northeasterly along the Easterly right-of-way line of Williams Street a distance of 341.98 feet; thence deflect 72°45′ right and run Easterly along the South right-of-way line of Barnes Drive a distance of 455.58 feet; thence deflect 107°20′ right and run Southwesterly along the Westerly right-of-way line of Margurete Avenue a distance of 52.02 feet; thence deflect 82°49′ left and run Southeasterly along the Southwesterly right-of-way line of Margurete Avenue a distance of 173.24 feet; thence deflect 92°01′ right and run a distance of 310.0 feet; thence deflect 70°08′ right and run a distance of 545.51 feet; thence deflect 17°42′ right and run a distance of 20.15 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel of land being a portion of Lots 24 and 52 of the J.T. Noojin Estate as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 44 and 45 in the Judge of Probate Office, lying and being in Hokes Bluff, Etowah County, Alabama.

SAVE AND EXCEPT that certain portion hereof previously conveyed by the grantors herein to Elizabeth Walker and husband, Walley Walker, as the same appears in deed recorded in Book 1377, at Page 333, in the Office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County, Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT: To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the northwest corner of the parcel of land described in Deed Book 1130, Page 665, Probate Office, Etowah County, AL, being the northeast corner of the parcel of land described in Deed Book 1321, Page 335, said Probate Office, and being in the southerly line of Margurete Avenue; Thence run North 68 degrees 00 minutes West, along said southerly line and the northerly line of said 1321-335 Parcel, 20.01 ft. to a point, Thence run South 24 degrees 12 minutes West, parallel with the easterly line of said 1321-335 Parcel, 159.37 ft. to a point; Thence run North 80 degrees 12 minutes West 262.17 ft. to a point, Thence run North 85 degrees 18 minutes West, 104.61 ft. to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; Thence from said point of beginning, continue North 85 degrees 18 minutes West, 200.00 ft. to a point in the east line of Williams Street (30 ft. RW); Thence run North 14 degrees 53 minutes East, along said east line, 170.00 ft. to a point in the south line of Barnes Drive; Thence run South 89 degrees 40 minutes East, along said south line, 185.00 ft. to a point;, Thence run South 09 degrees 17 minutes West, 182.00 ft. to the point of beginning. Said parcel embraces portions of Lot #52, of J.T. Noojin Estate Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, pages 44 and 45, aforesaid Probate Office, and lying in Hokes Bluff, Etowah County, Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT: A parcel of land described as beginning at a point which is the northwest corner of the parcel of land described in Deed Book “1130”, Page 665, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, being the northeast corner of the parcel of land described in Deed Book “1321”, Page 335, said Probate Office, said point being in the southerly line of Margurete Avenue; thence from said point of beginning run North 68 degrees 00 minutes West, along the northerly line of said “1321-335” parcel, 20.01 feet to a point; thence run South 24 degrees 12 minutes West, parallel with the easterly line of said “1321-335” parcel 159.37 feet to a point; thence run North 80 degrees 12 minutes West, 262.17 feet to a point; thence run South 01 degrees 48 minutes West, 172.95 feet to a point in the south line of said “1321-335” parcel; thence run South 85 degrees 41 minutes East, along said south line, 221.21 feet to the southeast corner of said “1321-335” parcel; thence run North 24 degrees 12 minutes East, along aforesaid easterly line of “1321-335” parcel, 310.00 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of Lot #52 of J.T. Noojin Estate Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 44 and 45 aforesaid Probate Office, and lying in Fraction L, Section 17, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian, Hokes Bluff, Etowah County, Alabama.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Matrix Financial Services Corporation

Mortgagee

William McFadden

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

Dec 7, 14 & 21, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Billy L. Hartline and Melanie Q. Hartline, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc. (MERS) acting solely as nominee for Lender, First Equity Home Loan, Inc., and Lender’s successors and assigns, dated December 14, 2017, and Recorded in Instrument No. 3459472 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Matrix Financial Services Corporation by instrument recorded in Instrument No. 3476380 of said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on January 3, 2019, at the front door of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forest Avenue Gadsden, AL 35901, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

A tract of land described as beginning at the Northeast Corner of Lot Number Sixteen (16) in Block Three (3), Half Acres Subdivision, thence West and along the North line of said Lot Sixteen (16) a distance of 50 feet to the Northwest Corner thereof; thence in a Southeasterly direction and along the West line of said lot a distance of 343.4 feet to a point in the Northerly line of Penny Circle; thence along the Northerly and Easterly lines of Penny Circle a distance of 91.68 feet to a point; which said point is 5.4 feet North of the Southwest Corner of said Lot Number Sixteen (16); thence in an Easterly direction and parallel with the South line of said Lot Sixteen (16) a distance of 248.88 feet to a point in the Easterly line of said Lot Sixteen (16); thence in a Northwesterly direction and along the Easterly line of said Lot Number Sixteen (16) a distance of 417.8 feet to the point of beginning, embracing all of Lot Number Sixteen (16) in Block Number Three (3) in the Half Acres Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Pages 236 and 237, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, save and except the Southeasterly 5 feet thereof, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Matrix Financial Services Corporation

Mortgagee

William McFadden

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

Dec 7, 14 & 21, 2018.

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Troy Lane Painter And Carol C. Painter His Wife to National City Mortgage a division of National City Bank dated January 19, 2007; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3263837 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to National City Mortgage, a division of National City Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 28th day of January, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER FIFTY (50) IN FIRST ADDITION TO DRUID PARK ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “H”, PAGE 87, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 4090 Bill Jon Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Troy Lane Painter and Carol C. Painter or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO NATIONAL CITY MORTGAGE, A DIVISION OF NATIONAL CITY BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 982718

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Dec 7, 14 & 21, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

JEANETTE GALLMAN appointed Personal representatives on 11/06/2018 Estate of JERRY LEE FOSTER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 23, 30 & Dec 7, 2018

­­­­­­­­___________

FILE CLAIMS

MELBA R. BARNES AND HOPE M. CRAFT appointed Personal representatives on 11/07/2018 Estate of BEVERLY H. NEWMAM deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 23, 30 & Dec 7, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

LARRY GENE SILVEY appointed Personal representatives on 11/08/2018 Estate of DORIS C. SILVEY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 23, 30 & Dec 7, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

GARY MICHAEL HOLLOWAY appointed Personal Representatives on 11/15/2018 Estate of WILLIAM B. HOLLOWAY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 30, Dec 7 & 14, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

MARLENE NICOLE BIGHAM appointed Personal Representatives on 11/14/2018 Estate of JOHN MICHAEL BIGHAM deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 30, Dec 7 & 14, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

KATHARINE STEVENS BARNES appointed Personal Representatives on 11/13/2018 Estate of BENJAMIN LEE STEVENS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 30, Dec 7 & 14, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

JOSEPH EUGENE BATTLES appointed Personal Representatives on 11/16/2018 Estate of ZOLA WOOD BATTLES deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 30, Dec 7 & 14, 2018

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

WILLIAM JUDSON DAWSON AND PAIGE DAWSON LIVESAY appointed Personal Representatives on 11/26/2018 Estate of WILLIAM THOMAS DAWSON deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 7, 14 & 21, 2018

____________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JEFFREY WHITT LATHAM appointed Personal Representatives on 11/19/2018 Estate of JEFFERSON GERTRUDE LATHAM deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 7, 14 & 21, 2018

____________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

NANCY K. MARTIN appointed Personal Representatives on 11/16/2018 Estate of GAYLE J. MARTIN deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 7, 14 & 21, 2018

____________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

WANDA DENISE RHOADES appointed Personal Representatives on 11/16/2018 Estate of RICKY DALE MCDOUGAL deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 7, 14 & 21, 2018

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

DEBRA STILLWELL appointed Personal Representatives on 11/28/2018 Estate of JAMES LYNN SMITH deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 7, 14 & 21, 2018

____________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

CINDY GRAY appointed Personal Representatives on 11/27/2018 Estate of ROBERT ALAN SCARBORO deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 7, 14 & 21, 2018

_________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

CINDY GRAY appointed Personal Representatives on 11/27/2018 Estate of ROSE MARIE SCARBORO deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 7, 14 & 21, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NOL CV-17-900510-WAM

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$4,086.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Christopher Shane Hanson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 8th day of September, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 10th day of July, 2017

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Nov 16, 23, 30 & Dec 7, 2018

___________

PUBLICATION OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

CASE NO.: A-1395

IN THE MATTER OF: THE ADOPTION OF: A MINOR CHILD

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF:

MINOR CHILD, AND HARRIETT LOUISE CARTER WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED

You will take notice that a Petition for the adoption of a minor child, (born to Harriett Louise Carter, Natural Mother), was filed on the 19th day of November, 2018, alleging that the whereabouts of any unknown father and that the whereabouts of Harriett Louise Carter are not known. Minor Child’s birth date is 04/24/2016,

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Robert M. Echols, Jr., whose name and address is shown below), and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, Etowah County Probate Court, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, Alabama 35902

Done this 19th day of November, 2018.

Name and address of Attorney:

Robert M. Echols, Jr.

4 Office Park Circle, Suite 116

Birmingham, AL 35223

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 30, Dec 7, 14 & 21, 2018

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: DR-2018-900271-GCD

HANNAH LEIGH BREWER, PLAINTIFF

VS.

ANDREW HANK STABLER, DEFENDANT

Andrew Hank Stabler, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Complaint for Divorce by seeking relief by January 21, 2019, or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Case No. DR-2018-900271-GCD. Attorney for Plaintiff Shannon L. Millican, 255 South 8th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901, (256) 543-7610

Nov 30, Dec 7, 14 & 21, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: JU-16-224.03-WHC

IN THE MATTER OF: BENTLEY AARON COFIELD, A MINOR, D/O/B: 05-05-10

TO: GINGER HEATH WILLIAMS

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filed in the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: ju-16-224.03-WHC

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Petitioners, an answer to the Complaint within 14 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson

District Clerk

Dec 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2018

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be sold by OFF CAMPUS STORAGE at 10:00 am on December 28, 2018 at 480 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL 35903

Pamela Parker #152

Leslie Shepherd #75

Coy Body #18

Thomas Minton #42

Jeffery Vinson #68

Teresa Macon #66

Wanda Jelks #81

John Leach #163

Eric Sanders #93

Sheila Fordan #21

Frank Hamm #40

Rechelle Williams #24

Eva Kauffman #7

Patrica Maxwell #125

Dec 7 & 14, 2018

________

AUCTION NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Regional Warehousing, LLC, will conduct an auction of personal property and contents located in the following self storage unit located at 3525 Mountain View Drive, Southside, AL 35907.

Unit: A11

Tenant: Melody Chaney

3497 Hall Drive

Gadsden, AL 35902

The auction will be held on December 21, 2018, at 10:00 a. m. at the Regional Warehousing Storage facility located at 3525 Mountain View Drive, Southside, AL 35907. Contents of each unit will be sold to the highest bidder.

Regional Warehousing, LLC

O. Box 72

Gadsden, AL 35902

Dec 7 & 14, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 1/04/19.

2015 NISSAN VERSA NOTE; VIN # 3N1CE2CP5FL433346

2008 LEXUS ES350; VIN # JTHBJ46G982257805

2003 FORD F-150; VIN # 2FTRX17203CA04529

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 613-8499

NOV 30 & DEC 7, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 1/11/19.

2008 DODGE AVENGER; VIN # 1B3LC56JX8N267356

1999 NISSAN MAXIMA; VIN # JN1CA21D1XT224462

1955 MERCEDES BLUE GRAY 4 DOOR; NO VIN #

1963 MERCURY GREEN 4 DOOR; NO VIN #

2001 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX; VIN # 1G2WK52J51F218011

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

NOV 30 & DEC 7, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/31/18.

2009 CHEVY IMPALA; VIN 2G1WS57M591297271

2007 FORD FOCUS; VIN # 1FAFP34N67W156277

UNI Towing

20175 Hwy 77

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 538-6600

Dec 7 & 14, 2018