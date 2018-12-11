Humane Society to host Reindeer Run fundraiser

By Sarrah Peters/News Editor

The Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center is getting festive for the holiday season.

The Humane Society is hosting the 8th Annual Reindeer Run on Saturday, December 15.

“This is one of the local race events where participants are encouraged to run or walk with their pets,” said Humane Society Shelter Manager Lisa Brackett.

Participants are also encouraged to dress in holiday costumes. The 5k run starts at 8:30 a.m. with registration beginning at 8 a.m. Registration is $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. Registration can be done in advance at the Humane Society or at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Gadsden/HumaneSocietyReindeerRun5K.

There will be a Woof Walk, which is a one-mile walk. The Woof Walk is only $5.

The runs will be held on Broad Street in Gadsden. The starting point is Blackstone Pub and Eatery. After the race, runners return to Blackstone Pub and Eatery and awards will be given. First place will receive a $100 cash prize. Second place will receive a $50 cash prize, and third place will receive $25 gift card to Academy Sports and Outdoors. Door prizes will be awarded as well.

All money raised by the fundraiser will go to support the Humane Society.

For more information about the Reindeer Run, visit the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center Facebook page and click on the Reindeer run event page.

The Humane Society is also offering extended hours on December 18 and 20 as part of the Home for the Holidays initiative. To help working families make it in before the holidays begin, the Humane Society will be open until 8 p.m. on these two days. Home for the Holidays hopes to give local homeless animals a forever home for Christmas.

The Humane Society often has an influx of animals returned after the holidays because families are gifted pets they are unprepared for. To combat the returns, the Humane Society has begun to offer gift certificates, so families can come pick out a pet themselves.

“It takes preparation to get ready for a pet,” said Brackett.

If the families are not in search of a new pet, they can donate the money back to the Humane Society.

As the weather gets colder, the Humane Society wants to remind citizens to keep their pets safe. Brackett recommends bringing dogs inside during cold weather. Cats that remain outside can be kept warm with boxes with holes for entry and lined with bedding to help them stay warm during cold months.

For more information, call the Humane Society at 246-442-1347.