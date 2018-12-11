Mistletoe Market perfect for Christmas shopping

By Sarrah Peters/News Editor

Mistletoe Market is back for its second year with more venders and longer hours. The market will be held Friday, December 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the 5th Street Market located at 439 Locust Street, coinciding with the First Friday celebration in downtown Gadsden and Gadsden’s tree-lighting ceremony.

“We didn’t open on Friday last year,” said Gadsden Parks and Recreation Events Supervisor Janet Tarrance. “Having it when there is a lot of stuff going on downtown is a plus.”

The market will also be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 8 and from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 9.

This year over 30 venders will be at the market, offering a wide variety of merchandise including jewelry, baked goods, arts, crafts, woodwork, glassware and more.

“Some of them are local, and some are from the surrounding counties,” said Tarrance.

Tarrance said that the Mistletoe Market is a perfect opportunity for locals to mark some names off their Christmas shopping list.

This year the Girl Scouts of Northeast Alabama will be coming out to gift wrap in exchange for donations.

“We wanted to try to help a United Way agency,” said Tarrance. “I hope everybody supports them.”

In addition to gifts, food and drinks will be available. Tarrance said there will be gourmet coffee, corn in a cup and lots of baked goods. The Mistletoe Market will have a seating area where shoppers can rest and enjoy their treats.

Shoppers can also pose for a photo with a Mistletoe Market photo frame.