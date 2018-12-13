Pearson recognized as Gadsden City sweeps Arab

Photo: Gadsden City High School senior guard Dee Pearson scored his 1,000th career point during the Titans 81-64 win over Fort Payne on Dec. 3. Pearson finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists in the win over the Wildcats to became just the second GCHS boys players to produce a triple double along with Chris Dudley. Pearson joined Dudley, Kalin Johnson and Shond Kidd-Mckinney to score 1,000 points for Gadsden City. Pearson was recognized prior to the Titans’ game against Arab last Tuesday (Dec. 11). Pictured, from left: GCHS athletic director Todd Lamberth, GCHS boys assistant basketball coach Beau Stewart, GCHS boys assistant basketball coach Willie Juddine, GCHS boys head assistant basketball coach Steve Stewart, Dee’s sister Lynsy, Dee’s mom Leslie, Dee Pearson, GCHS boys head basketball coach Reginald Huff, GCHS principal Kevin Young.

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Gadsden City posted a sweep over Arab in high school basketball last Tuesday (Dec. 11) at GCHS.

Camille Jenkins led the Lady Titans with a 21-point effort in a 59-48 win. Gadsden City jumped to a 25-12 lead after one period of play, 31-29 at the half and 45-31 going into the fourth quarter.

“We played together, and this was a team effort against a solid program in Arab,” said GCHS head coach Jeremy Brooks.

Camille Jones and Tameah Gattis each added 10 points for Gadsden City, which improved to 10-3 on the season.

In the boys’ game, Dee Pearson scored a game-high 21 points to lead Gadsden City to a 51-48 victory.

The Titans jumped out to a 15-14 lead after one quarter and the game was knotted at 24-24 at halftime.

Gadsden City led 39-35 going into the final eight of play. Pearson helped GCHS secure the win by going 5-for-6 from the free throw line down the stretch.

“We looked a little different tonight,” said GCHS head coach Reginald Huff. “We have some new kids coming in. Rod Orr, who is coming off an injury, played had seven rebounds. We are playing now for February.”

Demetrius Huff and Calvin Williams each contributed 12 points for the Titans.