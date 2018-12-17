Inspiration from God’s Word - Jesus: He is the only name

This week, my thoughts and readings in the Word kept taking me back to the importance of a name. Maybe, because this is the Christmas season and each year, in the midst of the business, of buying gifts, going to parties and preparing Christmas cards, I try to keep an awareness of the true meaning of this season. All those activities can be fun, and it is always great to gather with friends and family. However, the true reason for this time of year is to celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ and to lift up His name!
I was reminded this past week of a song written by Joel Houston with Hillsong Worship, called “No Other Name.” Although I have sung this song many times, for whatever reason, this week when I sang this song, the words penetrated my heart and brought me to tears of joy and thankfulness that Jesus is the only name that matters, and there truly is no other name! It is my prayer that as you read the words to this song, you too would be encouraged and reminded of the meaning of His name. As you celebrate and enjoy all the festivities this Christmas season, please don’t forget to celebrate Jesus above all else!
“No Other Name”
By Joel Houston
One name
Holds weight above them all
His fame
Outlasts the earth He formed
His
praise
Resounds beyond the stars
And echoes in our hearts
The greatest One of all
His face
Shines brighter than the sun
His grace
As boundless as His love
He reigns
With healing in His wings
The King above all kings
The greatest One of all
Lift up our eyes, see the King has come
Light of the world reaching out for us
There is no other name
There is no other name
Jesus Christ our God
Seated on high, the undefeated One
Mountains bow down as we lift Him up
There is no other name
There is no other name
Jesus Christ our God
Find hope
When all the world seems lost
Behold
The triumph of the cross
His power
Has trampled death and grave
Our life found in His name
The greatest name of all
Lift up our eyes, see the King has come
Light of the world reaching out for us
There is no other name
There is no other name
Jesus Christ our God
Seated on high, the undefeated One
Mountains bow down as we lift Him up
There is no other name
There is no other name
Jesus Christ our God
Jesus
The earth will shake
And tremble before Him
Chains will break
As heaven and earth sing
Holy is the name
Holy is the name of
Jesus, Jesus, Jesus
Lift up our eyes, see the King has come
Light of the world reaching out for us
There is no other name
There is no other name
Jesus Christ our God
Seated on high, the undefeated One
Mountains bow down as we lift Him up
There is no other name
There is no other name
There is no other name
There is no other name
Jesus
If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com and I would love to pray for you.