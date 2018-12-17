Inspiration from God’s Word - Jesus: He is the only name

This week, my thoughts and readings in the Word kept taking me back to the importance of a name. Maybe, because this is the Christmas season and each year, in the midst of the business, of buying gifts, going to parties and preparing Christmas cards, I try to keep an awareness of the true meaning of this season. All those activities can be fun, and it is always great to gather with friends and family. However, the true reason for this time of year is to celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ and to lift up His name!

I was reminded this past week of a song written by Joel Houston with Hillsong Worship, called “No Other Name.” Although I have sung this song many times, for whatever reason, this week when I sang this song, the words penetrated my heart and brought me to tears of joy and thankfulness that Jesus is the only name that matters, and there truly is no other name! It is my prayer that as you read the words to this song, you too would be encouraged and reminded of the meaning of His name. As you celebrate and enjoy all the festivities this Christmas season, please don’t forget to celebrate Jesus above all else!

“No Other Name”

By Joel Houston

One name

Holds weight above them all

His fame

Outlasts the earth He formed

His

praise

Resounds beyond the stars

And echoes in our hearts

The greatest One of all

His face

Shines brighter than the sun

His grace

As boundless as His love

He reigns

With healing in His wings

The King above all kings

The greatest One of all

Lift up our eyes, see the King has come

Light of the world reaching out for us

There is no other name

There is no other name

Jesus Christ our God

Seated on high, the undefeated One

Mountains bow down as we lift Him up

There is no other name

There is no other name

Jesus Christ our God

Find hope

When all the world seems lost

Behold

The triumph of the cross

His power

Has trampled death and grave

Our life found in His name

The greatest name of all

Lift up our eyes, see the King has come

Light of the world reaching out for us

There is no other name

There is no other name

Jesus Christ our God

Seated on high, the undefeated One

Mountains bow down as we lift Him up

There is no other name

There is no other name

Jesus Christ our God

Jesus

The earth will shake

And tremble before Him

Chains will break

As heaven and earth sing

Holy is the name

Holy is the name of

Jesus, Jesus, Jesus

Lift up our eyes, see the King has come

Light of the world reaching out for us

There is no other name

There is no other name

Jesus Christ our God

Seated on high, the undefeated One

Mountains bow down as we lift Him up

There is no other name

There is no other name

There is no other name

There is no other name

Jesus

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com and I would love to pray for you.