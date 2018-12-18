Blue Devils, Panthers, Lions named to all-region football team

Etowah, Southside and Sardis high school were well-represented on the Class 5A, All-Region 6 football team. The region champion and state quarterfinalist Blue Devils took three of the four top honors, including junior quarterback/cornerback DeRickey Wright (pictured above) as Region MVP, senior defensive end Jamin Graham as Defensive MVP and Drew Noles as Coach of the Year.

Etowah’s 2018 success included a 12-1 record, an undefeated regular season, the Class 5A, Region 6 championship and a second straight berth in the state quarterfinals. Etowah outscored the opposition by a per-game average of 32 to 9 while posting five shutouts.

Graham, who committed to the University of Nebraska earlier this week, finished the year with 86 tackles (including 54 solo), 11 sacks, 35 tackles for a loss, two safeties, two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.

On defense, Wright had an area-best six interceptions along with 48 tackles. At signal-caller, he completed 11 of 15 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns.

Joining Graham and Wright from the Blue Devils were senior defensive end/offensive tackle Alex Howard, senior cornerback Justin Harris, senior linebackers Jarren Wright and Carter Dingler, senior running back Trent Davis, senior receiver Emil Smith, senior lineman Trey Cole, senior running back/receiver Deaundrea Williams, senior tight end Davian Smith, junior lineman Isiah Atchison, sophomore running back Ny Ny Davis and sophomore receiver Ollie Finch.

Southside, who rebounded from a 1-4 start to post a final record of 7-5 and advance to the second round of the state playoffs for the first time in four years, had eight players selected to the team. Representing the Panthers were senior running back Kenneth Bothwell, senior lineman Ethan Stevenson, senior defensive back Brennan Stokes, junior lineman Chance Moon, junior linebacker Zeke Hefner, junior kicker Nolan Johnson and sophomore linemen Garrett Orr and Will Warrick.

Sardis had four selections, including senior lineman Tristen Holcomb, senior linebacker Brandon Noblitt, senior running back Drew Vaughn, senior defensive back Trent Presley, junior receiver Jacob Hopper and junior lineman Trey Dalrymple.

Boaz senior running back Christian Collins was named the region’s Offensive MVP. Joining him from the Pirates were Easton Harbin, Jackson Sarratt, Briley Ramey, Taylor Smith and Junior Langford.

Rounding out the all-region team were Alexandria’s Fletcher Swindall, Sam Shaw, Nate McCallum, Romeo Dye, Peyton Thrasher and Skylar Payne; Crossville’s Jay Luther, Cameron Adkins and Jacob Chamblee; and Douglas’ Cameron Mitchell.