 Lady Titans shoot past Oxford, 61-28

Photo: Gadsden City’s Ajainay Tinker drives to the basket between a pair of Oxford defenders during the Lady Titans’ 61-28 victory in girls basketball on Monday (Dec. 17) at GCHS. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

By Chris McCarthy, Editor/Publisher

Gadsden City girls head basketball coach Jeremy Brooks feels fortunate that his team’s Class 7A, Area 7 schedule does not begin until Jan. 4.

With his squad hit by the injury bug and working in several new starters, Brooks is using the Lady Titans’ pre-area schedule to get his players healed up and used to playing with one another.

“We’ve been really devastated by injuries; we were down to eight players dressing out,” he said. “We’re just trying to find out what our identity is heading into area play.”

From all indications last Monday (Dec. 17), it looks Gadsden City is rounding into form, as the Lady Titans (11-4) thrashed visiting Oxford by a score of 61-28.

Behind the sharpshooting of sophomore guard Camille Jenkins, who knocked down five three-point baskets on the way to a game-high 30 points, GCHS ran out to a 21-7 lead after one quarter and a 34-14 advantage at halftime. Jenkins, Tenise Johnson and Somara Butcher all nailed three-pointers during the second period. Butcher’s trey 12 seconds left provided the hosts with a 20-point lead at intermission.

“Camille always has the green light (to shoot),” said Brooks. “We don’t have as many consistent scorers as we’ve had in the past, so we need her to take her shots when she’s open.”

Jenkins netted eight points during the third quarter to help extend the lead to 50-20. A running clock was used for the fourth quarter, during which Brooks cleared his bench. Senior center Mya Davis, who finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, scored the final six points for Gadsden City. Tameah Gaddis added nine points for GCHS.

Gadsden City’s tight defense did not allow an Oxford player to score in double figures. Amirea McLeod led the Lady Yellow Jackets with seven points.

“We’re learning our roles and getting better in our assignments and we’re not making as many mistakes as we were earlier,” said Brooks. “We’ve just go to keep continuing to get better as the season goes along. The one good thing right now is that our younger girls are getting a lot of playing experience.”