Inspiration from God’s Word - For unto us a savior is born

By Toni Ford

During this Christmas season, I am reminded of Isaiah 9:6-7. This Scripture is one of the greatest prophesies ever foretold and serves as a great reminder for the true meaning of Christmas. Isaiah 9:6 proclaims not only the birth of Jesus (“a child is born”) but also His deity (“a son is given”). In these verses, Isaiah declares the person and character of our Lord Jesus; past, present and future.

As I began to read these verses aloud, I found myself praising Him for who He is, and at the same time, declaring who He is in my life for this Christmas season and for the coming year.

Join me in these prayers of praise and declaration!

Wonderful – extraordinary, a marvel of God. Thank you, Father, for your wonder, which no one can explain or ever measure up to. May I continue to experience you in my own life personally as a marvel of God!

Counselor – one who advises, consults, gives purpose and devises plans. Father, you alone are the great counselor! In this coming year, may I be reminded daily to seek after you for wisdom and insight, to direct my steps and devise the plans for my life. Thank you, Father, for your wisdom and that you long to share these things with me.

Mighty God – strong, valiant. Lord, you are the mighty one, and no one can stand against you! Father, I pray that where I am weak, you would be strong and you would give me your strength to walk through my tough days. I recognize my need for you!

Everlasting Father – forever of future time. Thank you, Lord, for being my Everlasting Father. How comforting to know that there is no end to you!

Prince of Peace – chief of Peace, ruler, tranquility, contentment, complete health. Father, you alone are peace, peace that is not found in anyone else or in anything this world has to offer. You are the chief of peace, and complete contentment and rest is found only in God the Father! When everything around me is in chaos, may you remain as my Prince of Peace!

Isaiah 9:6-7: “For a child is born to us, a son is given to us. The government will rest on his shoulders. And he will be called; Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. His government and its peace will never end. He will rule with fairness and justice from the throne of his ancestor David for all eternity.”

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

If you would like specific prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com and I will stand beside you in prayer!