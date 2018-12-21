People of Etowah - Jackie McNutt

Name: Jackie McNutt

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born and raised in Gadsden.”

What is your occupation?

“I am the owner of J&M Body Shop.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“I have always liked to work on cars.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“I am married to Dianne Smith McNutt. We have one son. Dianne is retired. My son, Terry, is a school teacher in Moody. We don’t have any pets.”

Describe an average day in your life.

“I get up at about 4:30-5 a.m. I eat breakfast and go to work. After work, I go to the Red Elephant Club Masonic Lodge. I like to do carpentry work and puzzles in my spare time.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I attended Elliott Grammar School, General Forrest Junior High and Emma Sansom High School.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“I go to Alabama football games and tailgate. I’m a member of the A Club. I love to travel and I love spending time with my grandchildren.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“My family and my faith in God are my greatest accomplishments.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“My dad, Jack McNutt, was my hero.”

To what do you credit your success?

“I credit my success to hard work.”

What is your favorite quote?

“My favorite quote is ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.’”

What is on your bucket list?

“I would like to retire and would like to travel and go to Alaska.”

What is your hidden talent?

“My hidden talent is carpentry.”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“I would want Jeff Bridges to play me.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“I would tell myself to stay in school and listen to my parents.”

