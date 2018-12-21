Pregnancy Testing Center in search of volunteers

By Sarrah Peters/News Editor

The Pregnancy Testing Center, located at 119 Church Street in Rainbow City, is currently in search of more volunteers.

The Pregnancy Testing Center helps expecting mothers. In addition to providing pregnancy tests, the organization provides counseling and support to mothers-to-be with a pro-life message. A ministry-based organization, the center receives no federal funding and instead relies on donations to operate. Churches provide a large portion of the funding needed to operate the center, and several businesses contribute as well.

In addition to sharing the Gospel with clients, the organization shares information about how to care for their children, including parenting classes. If the clients have housing problems, the organization tries to provide resources for clients to find reliable housing and food.

Clients can also earn “Mommy Bucks” in exchange for studying the Gospel. The “Mommy Bucks” can be exchanged for necessary supplies for the child, including clothes, diapers, shoes, baby wash, baby formula, baby food, baby wipes, blankets, and even some larger items like cribs at seven months into the pregnancy and car seats at six months into the pregnancy. The organization provides as much as it can but must limit some supplies due to supply shortages. Supplies are provided for children up to 24 months of age.

In 2017, the center assisted 723 clients, 19 of which received the Lord and four of whom rededicated themselves. In 2018 so far, the center has assisted 648 clients, 17 of whom have received the Lord and 14 of whom have rededicated themselves.

After helping clients, photos are taken of the children the center has helped, which decorate the walls of the organization.

To help raise money, the Pregnancy Testing Center will hold a fundraiser in April of 2019. The fundraiser features gospel singers and a speaker that highlights the center’s pro-life message. However, the center could use additional financial contributions to support its mission.

The Pregnancy Testing Center is also in need of more volunteers, especially for board members with Christian values who support the center’s pro-life message.

The center is open from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday.

For more information, contact the Pregnancy Testing Center at 256-442-6101.