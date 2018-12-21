The Golden Girls & Clint Eastwood

By Vicki Scott

Back in the day when I played on a regular basis at George Wallace Senior Center, I was able to enjoy my obsession with The Golden Girls TV show. The name was the inspiration behind calling our seniors, “Golden Yellow Jackets,” and that is how I see them; they are the “Gold” of Glencoe.

I have noticed all four of these ladies’ characteristics in my adventures at the center. Sophia was there with her spicy wit but protective nature. Dorothy was there with her demeanor and strength dealing with an aging mother who had a stroke and the yutz of an ex-husband. I also see Blanche, who is fun-loving but misses her husband, whom she truly loved. Rose is there as well. I see her a lot in her honesty and simplicity.

If I ever wanted an honest opinion of anything, regardless of sensitivity, I would ask one of our seniors or one of my grandbabies. Just like these four ladies, our seniors have loving families that they hold dear to their heart. They have compassion for one another and other people and work together and stay active. If they didn’t work a part-time job, they volunteered. They were friends for life!

What better way to advertise my love for both our seniors and The Golden Girls than with a tee shirt?

The first shirt I saw that had The Golden Girls on it had the caption, “Stay Golden.” I had to have it. It is an honor to own this shirt, which symbolizes what I’m passionate about. Since all of my co-workers share my passion for both, all four of the George Wallace Senior Center team ended up getting a short. This started a little tradition.

That next year for Christmas, we all found another Golden Girls tee shirt that said, “Squad Goals.” It was a beautiful teal color. “Squad Goals” made us sound even more like a team. This is the shirt that my daughter “borrowed,” never to be seen again. I searched online to find another one, with no luck.

Obsession or not, the Golden Girls demonstrate how important good friends, family and staying active are in the aging process. In reference to the new movie “The Mule” in a radio interview, Toby Keith said that Clint Eastwood has been working for Warner Brothers for 45 years and pretty much does what he wants to do. Eastwood acted and directed this new movie at 88 years old! What an inspiration! I constantly praise God for our seniors and people like Clint Eastwood who demonstrate the Golden Years in real life! Thanks for sharing! Of course, I’ll always love The Golden Girls!