Area players named to ASWA All-State football teams

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor
Seventeen local football players were selected to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 2018 All-State football teams.
Six players were named to the first team, including Gadsden City senior running back Jamontez Woods at Class 7A Athlete, Etowah senior Jamin Graham (pictured above) at Class 5A defensive end, Etowah junior DeRickey Wright at Class 5A defensive back, Hokes Bluff junior Darrian Meads at Class 4A running back, Hokes Bluff senior Jack Busch at Class 4A offensive line and Westbrook Christian senior Jackson Luttrell at Class 2A offensive line.
Woods finished with 879 yards and 10 touchdowns for the 2018 Titans who ended up 3-7 but won three of their last four games. Woods signed with Troy University earlier this year.
Graham and DeRickey Wright were major factors in the Blue Devils’ success this past season, which included a 12-1 record, an undefeated regular season, a Class 5A, Region 6 championship and a second straight berth in the state quarterfinals. Etowah outscored the opposition by a per-game average of 32 to 9 while posting five shutouts. Graham, who signed with Nebraska earlier this month, finished the season with 86 tackles (including 54 solo), 11 sacks, 35 tackles for a loss, two safeties; two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns. Wright had 46 tackles, six interceptions (including three returned for a touchdown) and six pass breaks-ups.
Meads, who made first team all-state for the third straight year, spearheaded the Eagles to an 11-2 record and a third straight trip to the state quarterfinals with 2,634 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns. Meads ran behind Busch for many of those yards.
A two-way starter at tackle, Luttrell had 70 tackles, including 23 for a loss, 14 sacks, 19 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in helping the Warriors to a 7-4 record and a berth in the state playoffs.
Eight players made the second team, including Southside senior running back Kenneth Bothwell, Jr., at Class 5A running back, Etowah senior Trey Cole at Class 5A defensive line, Southside junior Nolan Johnson at Class 5A punter, Hokes Bluff senior receiver Braydon Hill and Hokes Bluff junior quarterback/safety Austin Gulledge at Class 4A athlete, Westbrook Christian senior P.J. Wells and West End senior Jeremiah Roberson at Class 2A receiver and Coosa Christian junior Dartavious Britton at Class 1A running back.
Bothwell rushed for 1.387 yards and 21 touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 508 yards and another five TDs to help Southside rebound from a 1-4 start to a 7-5 record and a win in the first round of the state playoffs.
As a big part of a standout Etowah defensive line, Cole ended up with 62 tackles (including 30 for a loss), 10 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
Handling the kicking and punting duties for the Panthers, Johnson had fields goals of 29 and 34 yards, was 36 of 39 in field goal attempts and had 24 touchbacks on kickoffs. He punted 26 times for 940 yards for a 36.2 average and had eight punts downed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
Hill caught 29 passes for 609 yards and eight touchdowns at receiver and had 52 tackles at linebacker. Gulledge passed for 1,136 yards and 13 touchdowns, rushed for 396 yards and nine scores and had 47 tackles at safety.
Roberson had 67 receptions for 818 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Wells caught 45 passes for 813 yards and 12 scores.
A two-way threat at halfback, Britton rushed for 1,514 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 318 yards and three TDs.
Etowah senior linebacker Jerrin Wright, Coosa Christian senior quarterback Caiden Lipscomb and Coosa Christian sophomore receiver Evan Delp were picked for honorable mention. Wright
Led The Messenger’s coverage area with 132 tackles (including 19 for a loss), three sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Lipscomb passed for 2,415 yards and 30 touchdowns, while Delp was his leading receiver with 38 receptions for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Class 7A first team
Offense
Quarterback
Taulia Tagovailoa, Sr, Thompson
Running back
Larry McCammon, Sr., Hoover; Te’Darrian Murray, Sr.,Lee-Montgomery; A’Montae Spivey, Central-Phenix City
Receiver
Ja’Varrius Johnson, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville; George Pickens, Sr., Hoover; John-Michael Riley, Sr., Bob Jones
Line
Kevon Carr, Jr., Auburn; Josh Jones, Jr., Central Phenix-City; Amari Knight, Sr., Thompson;Pierce Quick, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville; Zach Taylor, Jr., James Clemens Kicker: Will Reichard, Sr., Hoover, Sr., 6-2, 185
Defense
Line
Ledarrius Cox, Sr., McGill-Toolen; Daevion Davis, Sr., James Clemens; Mohamoud Diabate, Sr., Auburn; Brandon Mack, Sr., Jeff Davis
Linebacker
Sawyer Brady, Sr., McGill-Toolen; Will Conner, Sr., Thompson; Jacobye Green, Sr., Bob Jones; Demouy Kennedy, Jr., Theodore
Secondary
Brandon Butts, Sr., Prattville; Cally Chizik, Auburn; Malachi Moore, Jr., Hewitt-Trussville; Reddy Steward, Sr., Austin
Punter
Miles Tillman, Jr., Sparkman
Athlete
Jamontez Woods, Sr., Gadsden City; Jerwuan Thomas, Sr., Grissom; Cadarrius Thompson, Sr., Florence; Hunter Tillman, Sr., Theodore
Coach of the Year
Tyrone Rogers, Lee-Montgomery
Class 7A second team
Offense
Quarterback
Paul Tyson, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville
Running Back
Kolbe Blount, Sr., Davidson; Shadrick Byrd, Sr.,Thompson; Armoni Goodwin, So., Hewitt-Trussville Receiver
Austin McGhee, Sr., James Clemens; Mike Pettway, Jr., Thompson; Dazalin Worsham, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville
Line
Ellis Adams, Sr., Hoover; Javion Cohen, Jr., Central-Phenix City; Fernando Diaz, Jr., Enterprise; Will Ryland, Sr., Fairhope; Taylor Thompson, Jr., Prattville
Kicker
Bay Cummings, Sr., McGill-Toolen
Defense
Line
Jeremiah Alexander, Fr., Thompson; Bernard Miles, Sr., Central-Phenix City; Kevin Penn, Sr., Austin; Rodney Thompson, Sr., Prattville
Linebacker
Zach Boerner, Sr., Prattville; Clark Griffin, Jr., Mountain Brook; Cade Jenkins, Sr., Austin; Greg Russell, Sr., Hoover
Secondary
Kameron Brown, Sr., Theodore; Jelen Lee, Sr., Florence; Dell Pettus, Sr., Sparkman; Alex Washington, Sr., Mountain Brook
Punter
Parker Colburn, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville
Athlete
Dallas Daffin, Jr., McGill-Toolen; D.J. Douglas, Sr., Thompson; Joshua McCray, So., Enterprise; Caden Rose, Jr., Bob Jones
Class 7A honorable mention
Quarterback: Robby Ashford, Jr., Hoover; Jamil Muhammad, Sr., James Clemens
Running back: Cooper Bishop, Sr.,Vestavia Hills; Mel Dantzler, Sr., Grissom
Receiver: Ramone Bradley, So., Fairhope; Eddie Williams, Jr., Central-Phenix City Offensive Line: Michael Moncuso, Sr., Mountain Brook; Jordan Valrie, Sr., Murphy
Kicker: Tylan Perine, Sr., Prattville
Defensive line: Jerry Bethea, So., Fairhope; Eric Taylor, Jr., Hewitt-Trussville
Linebacker: Colton Higgins, Sr., Theodore; Zach Hopkins, Sr., James Clemens
Secondary: Will Brooks, Sr., Vestavia Hills; Jabari Moore, Sr., Hoover
Punter: Zach Johnson, Jr., Central-Phenix City; Grant Thornton, Sr., Enterprise
Athlete: Khalil Griffin, Bob Jones, Sr., 6-0, 190
Class 6A first team
Offense
Quarterback
Bo Nix, Sr., Pinson Valley
Running back
Jordon Ingram, Jr., St. Paul’s; Tyetus Smith-Lindsey, Sr., Oxford; Roydell Williams, Jr., Hueytown
Receiver
Kris Abrams-Draine, Jr., Spanish Fort; Keyonteze Johnson, Jr., Pinson Valley; Cameron Morson, Sr., Decatur
Line
Kannon Biggs, Sr., Athens; James Dawson, Jr., Opelika; Cade Gothard, Jr., Eufaula; Jackson Hall, Sr., Decatur; Clay Webb, Sr., Oxford
Kicker
Matthew Quinn, Sr., Spanish Fort
Defense
Line
D.J. Dale, Sr., Clay-Chalkville; Carlos Johnson, Jr., Spanish Fort; Ladorian Leonard, Sr., Stanhope Elmore; P.J. Lucas, Sr., Wetumpka, Sr., 6-5, 290
Linebacker
Colton Adams, Sr., Wetumpka; Vonta Bentley,Sr., Jackson-Olin; Jackson Bratton, Jr., Muscle Shoals; Keon Fomby, Sr., Oxford
Secondary
Cordale Flott, Sr., Saraland; D.J. James, Sr., Spanish Fort; Marques Johnson-Mason, Sr., Bessemer City; Christian Williams, Sr., Daphne
Punter
Jay Bramblett, Sr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Athlete
GaQuincy McKinstry, So., Pinson Valley; Tyquan Rawls, Jr., Wetumpka; Keondre Swoopes, Sr., Hartselle; A.J. Toney, Sr., Jackson-Olin
Coach of the Year
Tim Perry, Wetumpka
Class 6A second team
Offense
Quarterback
Trentin Dupper, Sr., Decatur
Running back
Jacob Dendy, Sr., Albertville; Rashawn McAlpine, Jr., Saraland; Jacory Merritt, Sr., Sidney Lanier
Receiver
Edward Gipson, Sr., Pelham; Tre Ross, Sr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Jay Williams, Sr., Saraland
Line
Grayson Kelley, Sr., Homewood; Brevyn Jones, Sr., Huffman; Kobe McCovery, Sr., Blount; Chris Turberville, Sr., Spanish Fort; Quintodd West, Sr., Dothan
Kicker
Trey Finison, Sr., Northridge Defense
Line
Cortlin Martin, Sr., Blount; Antoine McGhee, Sr., Homewood; Ethan Rinke, Sr., Athens; Jaylen Swain, Jr., Oxford
Linebacker
Xavier Morrow, Jr., Paul Bryant; Tyler Olds, Sr., Calera; Stone Powell, Sr., Hartselle; Doug Sullivan, Sr., Saraland
Secondary
Chauncey Andrews, Jr., Hazel Green; A.J. Finley, Sr., St. Paul’s; Elgin Nabors, Sr., Carver-Birmingham; Carson Ware, Sr., Muscle Shoals
Punter
Diego Guajardo, Sr., Daphne
Athlete
Demarion Holloman, Sr., Pinson Valley; Nicholas Parnell, Jr., Selma; Jaylen Stinson, Jr., Opelika; C.J. Young, Sr., Daphne
Class 6A honorable mention
Quarterback: Willie Miller, Sr., Clay-Chalkville; Brett Nezat, Jr., Saraland
Running back: Brantan Barnett, Sr., Opelika; De’Angelo Jones, Sr., Wetumpka
Receiver: Noah Hart, Sr., Sidney Lanier; Ali McMillian, So., Stanhope Elmore
Offensive line: Jaylen Hatcher, Sr., Pinson Valley; Jake Spivey, Sr., Oxford
Kicker: Zach Ford, Sr., Calera; Mohammad Nakhleh, Jr., Buckhorn
Line: Braxton Dyer, Sr., Northview; Jamar Mason, Sr., Daphne
Linebacker: Ke’Shun Brown, Sr., Carver-Montgomery; Kendall McCallum, Sr., Oxford
Secondary: Taeshawn Grant, Jr., Baldwin County; Yates Grehan, Sr., St. Paul’s
Punter: Garrett Cross, Sr., Hazel Green; Jack Martin, Sr., Northview
Athlete: Jayden Sullins, Jr., Cullman; KeiAndre Sanders, Sr., Shades Valley
Class 5A first team
Offense
Quarterback
Michael Crear, Sr., Jasper
Running back
Zaye Boyd, Sr., Russellville; Christian Collins, Sr., Boaz; Javonta Leatherwood, Jr., Central-Tuscaloosa
Receiver
Artel Howell, Sr., Vigor; Isaiah McKissic, Sr., Beauregard; C.J. Yarbrough, Sr., East Limestone
Line
Jordan Flack, Sr., Brewer; Russ Green, Jasper; Jackson Sarratt, Jr., Boaz; Trey Ware, Sr., Carroll; Bradford Womack, Sr., Scottsboro
Kicker
Noah Nall, Briarwood, Jr., 5-10, 165
Defense
Line
Jamin Graham, Sr, Etowah; Fred Austin, Sr., Vigor; Jaylon Bass, Sr., Central Clay County; Jeremiah Williams, So. Ramsay
Linebacker
Mark Hand, Sr., Briarwood Chr.; Joshua Myrick, So., Corner; Hunter Schrader, Sr., Madison Academy; DeAnthony Walker, Sr., Vigor
Secondary
DeRickey Wright, Jr., Etowah; Damien Miller, Sr., Fairfield; Tori Mulkey, Sr., Carroll; Nehemiah Pritchett, Sr., Jackson
Punter
Brady Spradlin, Jr., Dora
Athlete
Garek Hall, r., Mortimer Jordan; Joeffrey Hutcherson, Sr., Citronelle; Kalvin Levett, Sr., Tallassee; Shamari Simmons, Sr., Central-Clay County
Coach of the Year
Danny Horn, Central-Clay County
Class 5A second team
Offense
Quarterback
Luke Nail, Jr., Madison Academy
Running back
Kenneth Bothwell, Sr., Southside; Jonathan Fells, Sr., Carroll; Quinton Knight, Jr., Central-Clay County
Receiver
Lee Battle, Sr., Ramsay; Devin Buckhalter, Sr., Russellville; Deion Pickens, Sr., Satsuma
Line
Corey Belcher, Sr., Mortimer Jordan; Heath Gillard, Sr., Pleasant Grove; Thomas Issacs, Sr., Corner; Trent Howard, Jr., Briarwood Chr.; Edward Smith, Sr., Central-Tuscaloosa
Kicker
Michael Herron, Sr., Jasper
Defense
Line
Trey Cole, Sr., Etowah; Ikeyah Jackson, Jr., Greenville; Jamarcus Lewis, Sr., Vigor; Reginald Perry, Jr., Fairfield
Linebacker
Daniel Franklin, Sr., Mortimer Jordan; Dwayne Garrett, Sr., Central-Clay County; Gerry Marshall, Jr., Center Point; Grant Peacock, Jr., Rehobeth
Secondary
Dedarius Evans Busby, Sr., Vigor; Christopher Holifield, Sr., LeFlore; Triston Schmidthorst, Sr., Chilton County; Tyland Simpson, Sr., Greenville
Punter
Nolan Johnson, Jr., Southside
Athlete
Trent Cochran-Gill, Sr., Tallassee; Myles Kornegay, Sr., Bibb County; Hunter Persall, Sr., West Point; J.R. Tran-Reno, Sr., Briarwood Christian
Class 5A Honorable Mention
Quarterback: Zyquez Perryman, So., Pleasant Grove; Javion Posey, Sr., Greenville
Running back: A.J. Besteder, Sr., Demopolis; Jordan Embry, Sr., Ramsay
Receiver: Kyle Minor, Sr., Madison Academy; Taylor Smith, Sr., Boaz
Offensive line: Walker Courtney, Sr., Demopolis; Will Rushing, Sr., Russellville
Kicker: Wiley Henshaw, Sr., Madison County
Defensive line: Wil Clardy, Sr., Madison Academy; Cody Reed, Citronelle; Pernell Mitchell, Sr., Munford
Linebacker: Jarren Wright, Sr., Etowah
Secondary: Collin Chappel, So., Hayden; William Elom, So., Parker
Punter: Nikoli Jones, Sr., Central-Tuscaloosa
Athlete: Paul Garrett, Sr., Central-Clay County
Class 4A first team
Offense
Quarterback
Malik Inabinette, Jr., Montevallo
Running back
Darrian Meads, Jr., Hokes Bluff; Lee Witherspoon, Sr., North Jackson; Rontarius Wiggins, Jr., Jacksonville
Receiver
J.J. Evans, Jr., Montevallo; Brayden Lewis, Sr., DAR; Tre’Darion Walker, Sr., Fayette County
Line
Jack Busch, Sr., Hokes Bluff; Cole Gaddy, Sr., Jacksonville; Ronaldo Marmolejo, Sr., North Jackson; Hunter Middleton, Sr., UMS-Wright; James Waller, Jr., American Christian
Kicker
Brooks Cormier, Sr., American Christian
Defense
Line
Dalton Boswell, Sr., Sipsey Valley; Deondre Freeman, Sr., Escambia County; Isaiah Green, Sr., Good Hope; C.J. Person, Sr., Catholic-Montgomery
Linebacker
Will Breland, Jr., UMS-Wright; Kendrick Fife, Jr., Cherokee County; Jackson Tubbs, Jr., American Christian; Travis Woodall, Sr., North Jackson
Secondary
Dion Black, Sr., Rogers; Ja’Cobee Bryant, Jr., Hillcrest-Evergreen; Cam Reynolds, Jr., Lincoln; Edwin White, So., UMS-Wright
Punter
Reece Solar, Sr., Alabama Christian
Athlete
Will Bailey, Sr., DAR; Matt Dixon, Sr., Good Hope; K’Shun Stokes, Sr., Headland; Noah Turbyfill, Sr., Brooks
Coach of the Year
David Lloyd, St. John Paul II
Class 4A second team
Offense
Quarterback
Lake Spurgeon, Sr., Brooks
Running back
Darrell Gibson, Jr., Catholic-Montgomery; Andray Pope, Jr., Hillcrest-Evergreen; Symon Smith, Jr., UMS-Wright
Receiver
Hayden Stutts, Sr., Deshler; J.Q. Wilson, Sr., Talladega; Keyshawn Woodyard, Jr., UMS-Wright
Line
Nick Canfield, Sr., Rogers; Seth Faison, Sr., Headland; Jackson Hancock, Sr., Good Hope; Andrew Holmes, Sr., Andalusia; Chance Latty, Sr., Cherokee County
Kicker
Nick Pope, Sr., Lincoln
Defense
Line
Dylan Brooks, So., Handley; Teondre Goodloe, Jr., Deshler; Will McKinney, Sr., Cherokee County; Jody Moore, Jr., North Jackson
Linebacker
Omarion Adams, So., Jacksonville; Jeb Barber, Sr., UMS-Wright; Ethan Bozarth, Jr., White Plains; Gerry McCarron, Sr., St. John Paul II
Secondary
Preston Bagwell, Sr., Good Hope; William Bradley, Jr., Escambia County; Dalton Hanback, Jr., Central-Florence; Xavier Trotter, Sr., Deshler
Punter
Peyton Coburn, Jr., Holtville
Athlete
Ashton Gulledge, Jr., Hokes Bluff; Braydon Hill, Sr., Hokes Bluff; Richard Cantrell, Sr., Cleburne County; Dan Parker, Jr., American Christian
Class 4A honorable mention
Quarterback: Seth Brown, Jr., St. John Paul II; Jake Corkren, Jr., Northside
Running back: Luke Alison, Sr., Randolph; D.J. Patrick, Sr., Elmore County; Jewels Gray, Sr., Jacksonville; Dajon Reeves, Sr., Holtville
Offensive line: Samuel Jackson, Sr., Holtville; Cash Wallace, Sr., Deshler
Kicker: Martin Maer, Sr., Cherokee County; Walter Perez, So., Good Hope; Carlos Coleman, Sr., Williamson; Davonte Green, Sr., Leeds
Linebacker: Jeremy Dees, Sr., Hillcrest-Evergreen; Demetrius Inge, Sr., Williamson
Secondary: JaDarius Carter, Sr., Holtville; Jesse Kinsey, Sr., Headland
Punter: Luke Stripling, Sr., Northside
Athlete: Dayne Black, Sr., Fairview
Class 3A first team
Offense
Quarterback
Ian Thies, Sr., Westminster Christian
Running back
Tony Amerson, Sr., St. James; Johnathon Cobb, Sr., Saks; Wise Gordon, Sr., Providence Christian
Receiver
Cole Littleton, Sr., J.B. Pennington; Nate Meacham, Sr., Montgomery Academy; Brooks Reinhardt, Sr., Westminster Christian
Line
Hunter Bryant, Sr., Beulah; Jaylen Childs, Sr., Saks; Hayden Parker, Sr., Providence Christian; Nathaniel Pride, Jr., Westminster Christian; Ricky Samuel, Sr., T.R. Miller
Kicker
Anthony Cornejo, Sr., Saks
Defense
Line
Bailey Bass, Sr., Flomaton; Marcellus Boykin, Sr., Mobile Christian; Sean Smith, So., Piedmont; Marreo Thomas, Sr., Saks
Linebacker
Caden Best, Sr., Westminster Christian; Ja’Len Sims, Sr., Fultondale; Jett Smith, So., Walter Wellborn; Hernando Wheeler, So., Pike County
Secondary
Collin Duncan, Sr., St. James; Kaedon Jenkins, Sr., Piedmont; Carl Myers, Sr., Piedmont; David Warren, Sr., Providence Christian
Punter
Mac Douglas, Sr., Bayside Academy
Athlete
Caleb Allison, Sr., Weaver; T.J. Fairs, Sr., Piedmont; Daquan Johnson, Jr., Flomaton; Eric Poellnitz, Sr., Mobile Christian
Coach of the Year
Doug Vickery, Flomaton
Class 3A second team
Offense
Quarterback
KaRon Coleman Sr., Greene County
Running back
Atario Hester, Sr., Randolph County; Christian Hubbard, Jr., Oakman; Shamar Spinks, Sr., Weaver
Receiver
Jackson Billings, Jr., Westminster Christian; Carson McGinnis, Sr., Carbon Hill; Zeric Wilson, Sr., Greene County
Line
Brayden Banner, Sr., Providence Christian; Alan Brown, Jr., Excel; De’Vandrius McCollum, Jr., Winfield; Kato Morgan, Sr., Thomasville; Ta’Darrius Thomas, Sr., Oakman
Punter
Henry Beckett, Sr., Houston Academy
Defense
Line
Jamonte Burrell, Sr., Holt; Jimbo Cassity, Sr., Bayside Academy; Bryson Ingram, Jr., Piedmont; Isaiah Woods, Sr., Weaver
Linebacker
Alex Atkins, Jr., Carbon Hill; Joshua Darling, Jr., Gordo; Deontae Lawson, So., Mobile Christian; Quanta Watkins, Sr., Thomasville
Secondary
Walker Junkin, Sr., Winfield; Gabino Morin, Sr., Slocomb; Rayshawn Reynolds, Jr., Pike County; Spencer Smith, Sr., Providence Christian
Punter
Preston Cox, Sr., Prattville Christian
Athlete
Anthony Brown, Sr., Midfield; Caden Dowdell, Sr., Beulah; Dante Jordan, Jr., Randolph County; Cedric Nichols, Sr., Bullock County
Class 3A honorable mention
Quarterback: Eli Musso, Fr., Locust Fork
Running back: Troy Garner, Jr., Gordo; Jayla Tolar, Sr., Thomasville
Receiver: T.J. Hall, Sr., Mobile Christian; Jace Stewart, Sr., Slocomb
Offensive line: Kolby Bolton, Sr., New Hope; Carson Brazier, Sr., Pleasant Valley
Kicker: Aubrey Grace, Jr., Pike Road
Defensive line: Bendarius Myhand, Jr., Pike County; Logan Rios, Sr., Gordo
Linebacker: Dashun Odom, Sr., Flomaton; Alex Parris, Sr., Pleasant Valley
Punter: David Mejia, Sr., Plainview
Athlete: Noah Allison, Sr., J.B. Pennington; Lonzie Portis, Sr., Beulah
Class 2A first team
Offense
Quarterback
Cory Alexander, Sr., Cottage Hill Christian
Running back
Payton Anderson, Sr., Fyffe; K.J. Hall, Sr., Highland Home; Domonique Thomas, Jr., Ohatchee
Receiver
Austin Hill, Sr., North Sand Mountain; Jaquon Kincey, Sr., Abbeville; Samario Rudolph, Sr., Cottage Hill Christian
Line
Caleb Lyles, So., Fyffe; Jackson Miller, Jr., Luverne; Hayden Ray, Sr., Addison; Matthews Spencer, Sr., Ariton; Calvin Willingham, Jr., Collinsville
Punter
Jason Perez, Jr., Collinsville
Defense
Line
Jackson Luttrell, Sr., Westbrook Christian; Karron Daffin, Sr., Leroy; Chandler Gray, Sr., Reeltown; Ross Johnson, Sr., Cedar Bluff
Linebacker
JaQuavian Boston-Gaines, Sr., LaFayette; Arian Gregory, Jr., Luverne; Gunner Hollis, Jr., Ranburne; Cam McCombs, Sr., Ohatchee
Secondary
Grayson Alward, Sr., Ohatchee; John Tyler Hoffman, Jr., Highland Home; Mason McKinney, Sr., Collinsville; Jordan Walker, Jr., LaFayette
Punter
Jordan Coachman, Sr., Cottonwood
Athlete
A.J. Cherry, So., Sheffield; Zayne Guthrie, Sr., Addison; Bryson Peavy, Sr., Ariton; Kaleb Jones, Jr., Collinsville
Coach of the Year Scott Rials, Luverne
Class 2A second team
Offense
Quarterback
Daquon Kincey, Sr., Abbeville
Running back
Kelston Fikes, So., Leroy; Austin Owens, So., Winston County; Ethan Smith, Jr., Colbert County
Receiver
Jeremiah Roberson, Jr., West End; P.J. Wells, Sr., Westbrook Christian; Parker Gilliland, Sr., Cleveland
Line
Chance Butts, Sr., Leroy; Austin Hebert, Jr., Highland Home; Zayne Peterman, Jr., Abbeville; Ethan Teague, Sr., Cedar Bluff; Brock Young, Ranburne
Kicker
Trey Sullivan, Jr., Leroy
Defense
Line
Lio Lewis, Sr., Reeltown; Japeth Long, Sr., Fyffe; Keven Mills, Sr., Abbeville; Rasean Thomas, Jr., Cottage Hill Christian
Linebacker
Jacob Elliott, Jr., Winston County; Tabarious Horton, Jr., Colbert County; Tony Pope, Sr., Cottage Hill Christian; Blake Sparks, So., Collinsville
Secondary
Luke Chambers, Jr., Addison; Fred Freeman, Sr., Leroy; Ellian Harris, Sr., Luverne; Stone Yates, Sr., North Sand Mountain
Punter
Russell Weeks, Jr., New Brockton
Athlete
Tae Brantley, Sr., Luverne; Kavon McGraw, Sr., Aliceville; A.J. Phillips, Sr., Chickasaw; Christian Smith, Jr., Ranburne
Class 2A honorable mention
Quarterback: Landon Green, Jr., North Sand Mountain; Daniel Phillips, Sr., Highland Home
Running back: Zavien Wilkins, Jr., Aliceville; Satyler Wilson, Jr., Luverne
Receiver: Edward Thomas,Jr., Luverne
Offensive line: Elijah Ingle, Sr., Red Bay
Kicker: Aubrey Reeves, Sr., Highland Home
Defensive line: Barry Davenport, So., Chickasaw; Trevor Vines, Sr., LaFayette
Linebacker: Jacob Higdon, Sr., Ider; Bill Nelson, Sr., Asbury
Secondary: Kolby Bragwell, Sr., Red Bay
Punter: Krishaun Hamilton, Sr., Luverne
Athlete: Keke Hughley, Sr., Reeltown
Class 1A first team
Offense
Quarterback
Jermaine Brown, Sr., St. Luke’s
Running back
Daryl Brown Jr., Notasulga; Bernard Dixon, Jr., McIntosh; Richmond Singletary, Dr., Elba
Receiver
Jimmy Pitts, Sr., Notasulga; Christian Irons, Sr., Waterloo; Jaylon Stevenson, Jr., Holy Spirit
Line
Bradley Adkins, So., Elba; Kendall Long, Jr., Georgiana; Justin Presswood, Sr., Linden; Carter Sample, Jr., Decatur Heritage; Noah Walls, Maplesville
Kicker
Braden Pyron, Sr., Marion County
Defense
Line
Ronald Bouler, Jr., Marengo; D’terrion Glaze, Sr., Lanett; Jah-Marien Latham, Jr., Pickens County; Ca’ni McCoy, Jr., R.A. Hubbard
Linebacker
Jaheim Greer, Jr., Notasulga; Dezmion Roberson, Jr., Elba; Colt Smith, Mars Hill Bible; Tristen Thetford, Sr., Maplesville
Secondary
Tyler Booker, Sr., Brantley; Trikweze Bridges, Sr., Lanett; Kevin Green, Sr., Linden; Joseph Hanson, Sr., Mars Hill Bible
Punter
Parker Driggers, Sr., Brantley
Athlete
Graderius Brown, Sr., Linden; Peyton Higgins, So., Mars Hill Bible; Chris Mixon, Sr., Georgiana; Kristian Story, Jr., Lanett
Coach of the Year
Darrell Higgins, Mars Hill Bible
Class 1A second team
Offense
Quarterback
Aaron Dove, Sr., Falkville
Running back
Dartavious Britton, Jr., Coosa Christian; Fred Walls, Sr., Falkville; Luke Welsh, So., Spring Garden
Receiver
Christian Angulo, So., Falkville; Noah Holmes, Sr., Falkville; Gaines Petty, Sr., Spring Garden
Line
Christian Crider, Sr., Spring Garden; Demondre Robinson, Sr., Winterboro; Brooks Thompson, Sr., Mars Hill Bible; Grant Williams, Sr., South Lamar; Jontravious Wright, Sr., Notasulga
Defense
Line
Christin Brown, Sr., Maplesville; Nathan Fulgham, Sr., South Lamar; Lavantae McCullough, Sr., Lanett; Alex Wright, Sr., Elba
Linebacker
K.J. Byrd, So., Pickens County; Xyron Sr., Giles, Pickens County; JahDarius McIntosh, Sr., Sweet Water; Jay McKenzie, Sr., Maplesville
Secondary
Phelix Hosea, So., Marengo; Trey Lewis, Jr., Millry; Carlton McCary, Sr., Billingsley; Kareem Spruill, So., Pickens County
Punter
Colby Scott, Sr., Gaylesville
Athlete
Buster Griffin, Sr., South Lamar; D.J. Lee, So., Gaylesville; Kaleb Moore, Sr., Hackleburg; Bryce Palmer, Sr., Waterloo
Class 1A honorable mention
Quarterback: Caiden Lipscomb, Sr., Coosa Christian; Deuce Belk, So., Marion County
Running back: Jacory Brown, Sr., Sweet Water; Ryan Morrow, Sr., Maplesville
Receiver: Evan Delp, So., Coosa Christian
Offensive line: Cannon Alexander, Sr., Hubbertville; Carson Jones, So., Brantley
Defensive line: Jalen Nettles, Sr., Georgiana; Nealand Stone, Sr., Florala
Linebacker: Jackson Eubanks, Sr., Decatur Heritage; Jacob Richardson, Jr., Linden
Punter: Brandon Hill, Jr., Lynn
Athlete: Rod Elston, So., Donoho; Riely Evans Sr., R.A. Hubbard