Area players named to ASWA All-State football teams

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Seventeen local football players were selected to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 2018 All-State football teams.

Six players were named to the first team, including Gadsden City senior running back Jamontez Woods at Class 7A Athlete, Etowah senior Jamin Graham (pictured above) at Class 5A defensive end, Etowah junior DeRickey Wright at Class 5A defensive back, Hokes Bluff junior Darrian Meads at Class 4A running back, Hokes Bluff senior Jack Busch at Class 4A offensive line and Westbrook Christian senior Jackson Luttrell at Class 2A offensive line.

Woods finished with 879 yards and 10 touchdowns for the 2018 Titans who ended up 3-7 but won three of their last four games. Woods signed with Troy University earlier this year.

Graham and DeRickey Wright were major factors in the Blue Devils’ success this past season, which included a 12-1 record, an undefeated regular season, a Class 5A, Region 6 championship and a second straight berth in the state quarterfinals. Etowah outscored the opposition by a per-game average of 32 to 9 while posting five shutouts. Graham, who signed with Nebraska earlier this month, finished the season with 86 tackles (including 54 solo), 11 sacks, 35 tackles for a loss, two safeties; two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns. Wright had 46 tackles, six interceptions (including three returned for a touchdown) and six pass breaks-ups.

Meads, who made first team all-state for the third straight year, spearheaded the Eagles to an 11-2 record and a third straight trip to the state quarterfinals with 2,634 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns. Meads ran behind Busch for many of those yards.

A two-way starter at tackle, Luttrell had 70 tackles, including 23 for a loss, 14 sacks, 19 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in helping the Warriors to a 7-4 record and a berth in the state playoffs.

Eight players made the second team, including Southside senior running back Kenneth Bothwell, Jr., at Class 5A running back, Etowah senior Trey Cole at Class 5A defensive line, Southside junior Nolan Johnson at Class 5A punter, Hokes Bluff senior receiver Braydon Hill and Hokes Bluff junior quarterback/safety Austin Gulledge at Class 4A athlete, Westbrook Christian senior P.J. Wells and West End senior Jeremiah Roberson at Class 2A receiver and Coosa Christian junior Dartavious Britton at Class 1A running back.

Bothwell rushed for 1.387 yards and 21 touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 508 yards and another five TDs to help Southside rebound from a 1-4 start to a 7-5 record and a win in the first round of the state playoffs.

As a big part of a standout Etowah defensive line, Cole ended up with 62 tackles (including 30 for a loss), 10 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

Handling the kicking and punting duties for the Panthers, Johnson had fields goals of 29 and 34 yards, was 36 of 39 in field goal attempts and had 24 touchbacks on kickoffs. He punted 26 times for 940 yards for a 36.2 average and had eight punts downed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

Hill caught 29 passes for 609 yards and eight touchdowns at receiver and had 52 tackles at linebacker. Gulledge passed for 1,136 yards and 13 touchdowns, rushed for 396 yards and nine scores and had 47 tackles at safety.

Roberson had 67 receptions for 818 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Wells caught 45 passes for 813 yards and 12 scores.

A two-way threat at halfback, Britton rushed for 1,514 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 318 yards and three TDs.

Etowah senior linebacker Jerrin Wright, Coosa Christian senior quarterback Caiden Lipscomb and Coosa Christian sophomore receiver Evan Delp were picked for honorable mention. Wright

Led The Messenger’s coverage area with 132 tackles (including 19 for a loss), three sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Lipscomb passed for 2,415 yards and 30 touchdowns, while Delp was his leading receiver with 38 receptions for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Class 7A first team

Offense

Quarterback

Taulia Tagovailoa, Sr, Thompson

Running back

Larry McCammon, Sr., Hoover; Te’Darrian Murray, Sr.,Lee-Montgomery; A’Montae Spivey, Central-Phenix City

Receiver

Ja’Varrius Johnson, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville; George Pickens, Sr., Hoover; John-Michael Riley, Sr., Bob Jones

Line

Kevon Carr, Jr., Auburn; Josh Jones, Jr., Central Phenix-City; Amari Knight, Sr., Thompson;Pierce Quick, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville; Zach Taylor, Jr., James Clemens Kicker: Will Reichard, Sr., Hoover, Sr., 6-2, 185

Defense

Line

Ledarrius Cox, Sr., McGill-Toolen; Daevion Davis, Sr., James Clemens; Mohamoud Diabate, Sr., Auburn; Brandon Mack, Sr., Jeff Davis

Linebacker

Sawyer Brady, Sr., McGill-Toolen; Will Conner, Sr., Thompson; Jacobye Green, Sr., Bob Jones; Demouy Kennedy, Jr., Theodore

Secondary

Brandon Butts, Sr., Prattville; Cally Chizik, Auburn; Malachi Moore, Jr., Hewitt-Trussville; Reddy Steward, Sr., Austin

Punter

Miles Tillman, Jr., Sparkman

Athlete

Jamontez Woods, Sr., Gadsden City; Jerwuan Thomas, Sr., Grissom; Cadarrius Thompson, Sr., Florence; Hunter Tillman, Sr., Theodore

Coach of the Year

Tyrone Rogers, Lee-Montgomery

Class 7A second team

Offense

Quarterback

Paul Tyson, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville

Running Back

Kolbe Blount, Sr., Davidson; Shadrick Byrd, Sr.,Thompson; Armoni Goodwin, So., Hewitt-Trussville Receiver

Austin McGhee, Sr., James Clemens; Mike Pettway, Jr., Thompson; Dazalin Worsham, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville

Line

Ellis Adams, Sr., Hoover; Javion Cohen, Jr., Central-Phenix City; Fernando Diaz, Jr., Enterprise; Will Ryland, Sr., Fairhope; Taylor Thompson, Jr., Prattville

Kicker

Bay Cummings, Sr., McGill-Toolen

Defense

Line

Jeremiah Alexander, Fr., Thompson; Bernard Miles, Sr., Central-Phenix City; Kevin Penn, Sr., Austin; Rodney Thompson, Sr., Prattville

Linebacker

Zach Boerner, Sr., Prattville; Clark Griffin, Jr., Mountain Brook; Cade Jenkins, Sr., Austin; Greg Russell, Sr., Hoover

Secondary

Kameron Brown, Sr., Theodore; Jelen Lee, Sr., Florence; Dell Pettus, Sr., Sparkman; Alex Washington, Sr., Mountain Brook

Punter

Parker Colburn, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville

Athlete

Dallas Daffin, Jr., McGill-Toolen; D.J. Douglas, Sr., Thompson; Joshua McCray, So., Enterprise; Caden Rose, Jr., Bob Jones

Class 7A honorable mention

Quarterback: Robby Ashford, Jr., Hoover; Jamil Muhammad, Sr., James Clemens

Running back: Cooper Bishop, Sr.,Vestavia Hills; Mel Dantzler, Sr., Grissom

Receiver: Ramone Bradley, So., Fairhope; Eddie Williams, Jr., Central-Phenix City Offensive Line: Michael Moncuso, Sr., Mountain Brook; Jordan Valrie, Sr., Murphy

Kicker: Tylan Perine, Sr., Prattville

Defensive line: Jerry Bethea, So., Fairhope; Eric Taylor, Jr., Hewitt-Trussville

Linebacker: Colton Higgins, Sr., Theodore; Zach Hopkins, Sr., James Clemens

Secondary: Will Brooks, Sr., Vestavia Hills; Jabari Moore, Sr., Hoover

Punter: Zach Johnson, Jr., Central-Phenix City; Grant Thornton, Sr., Enterprise

Athlete: Khalil Griffin, Bob Jones, Sr., 6-0, 190

Class 6A first team

Offense

Quarterback

Bo Nix, Sr., Pinson Valley

Running back

Jordon Ingram, Jr., St. Paul’s; Tyetus Smith-Lindsey, Sr., Oxford; Roydell Williams, Jr., Hueytown

Receiver

Kris Abrams-Draine, Jr., Spanish Fort; Keyonteze Johnson, Jr., Pinson Valley; Cameron Morson, Sr., Decatur

Line

Kannon Biggs, Sr., Athens; James Dawson, Jr., Opelika; Cade Gothard, Jr., Eufaula; Jackson Hall, Sr., Decatur; Clay Webb, Sr., Oxford

Kicker

Matthew Quinn, Sr., Spanish Fort

Defense

Line

D.J. Dale, Sr., Clay-Chalkville; Carlos Johnson, Jr., Spanish Fort; Ladorian Leonard, Sr., Stanhope Elmore; P.J. Lucas, Sr., Wetumpka, Sr., 6-5, 290

Linebacker

Colton Adams, Sr., Wetumpka; Vonta Bentley,Sr., Jackson-Olin; Jackson Bratton, Jr., Muscle Shoals; Keon Fomby, Sr., Oxford

Secondary

Cordale Flott, Sr., Saraland; D.J. James, Sr., Spanish Fort; Marques Johnson-Mason, Sr., Bessemer City; Christian Williams, Sr., Daphne

Punter

Jay Bramblett, Sr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Athlete

GaQuincy McKinstry, So., Pinson Valley; Tyquan Rawls, Jr., Wetumpka; Keondre Swoopes, Sr., Hartselle; A.J. Toney, Sr., Jackson-Olin

Coach of the Year

Tim Perry, Wetumpka

Class 6A second team

Offense

Quarterback

Trentin Dupper, Sr., Decatur

Running back

Jacob Dendy, Sr., Albertville; Rashawn McAlpine, Jr., Saraland; Jacory Merritt, Sr., Sidney Lanier

Receiver

Edward Gipson, Sr., Pelham; Tre Ross, Sr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Jay Williams, Sr., Saraland

Line

Grayson Kelley, Sr., Homewood; Brevyn Jones, Sr., Huffman; Kobe McCovery, Sr., Blount; Chris Turberville, Sr., Spanish Fort; Quintodd West, Sr., Dothan

Kicker

Trey Finison, Sr., Northridge Defense

Line

Cortlin Martin, Sr., Blount; Antoine McGhee, Sr., Homewood; Ethan Rinke, Sr., Athens; Jaylen Swain, Jr., Oxford

Linebacker

Xavier Morrow, Jr., Paul Bryant; Tyler Olds, Sr., Calera; Stone Powell, Sr., Hartselle; Doug Sullivan, Sr., Saraland

Secondary

Chauncey Andrews, Jr., Hazel Green; A.J. Finley, Sr., St. Paul’s; Elgin Nabors, Sr., Carver-Birmingham; Carson Ware, Sr., Muscle Shoals

Punter

Diego Guajardo, Sr., Daphne

Athlete

Demarion Holloman, Sr., Pinson Valley; Nicholas Parnell, Jr., Selma; Jaylen Stinson, Jr., Opelika; C.J. Young, Sr., Daphne

Class 6A honorable mention

Quarterback: Willie Miller, Sr., Clay-Chalkville; Brett Nezat, Jr., Saraland

Running back: Brantan Barnett, Sr., Opelika; De’Angelo Jones, Sr., Wetumpka

Receiver: Noah Hart, Sr., Sidney Lanier; Ali McMillian, So., Stanhope Elmore

Offensive line: Jaylen Hatcher, Sr., Pinson Valley; Jake Spivey, Sr., Oxford

Kicker: Zach Ford, Sr., Calera; Mohammad Nakhleh, Jr., Buckhorn

Line: Braxton Dyer, Sr., Northview; Jamar Mason, Sr., Daphne

Linebacker: Ke’Shun Brown, Sr., Carver-Montgomery; Kendall McCallum, Sr., Oxford

Secondary: Taeshawn Grant, Jr., Baldwin County; Yates Grehan, Sr., St. Paul’s

Punter: Garrett Cross, Sr., Hazel Green; Jack Martin, Sr., Northview

Athlete: Jayden Sullins, Jr., Cullman; KeiAndre Sanders, Sr., Shades Valley

Class 5A first team

Offense

Quarterback

Michael Crear, Sr., Jasper

Running back

Zaye Boyd, Sr., Russellville; Christian Collins, Sr., Boaz; Javonta Leatherwood, Jr., Central-Tuscaloosa

Receiver

Artel Howell, Sr., Vigor; Isaiah McKissic, Sr., Beauregard; C.J. Yarbrough, Sr., East Limestone

Line

Jordan Flack, Sr., Brewer; Russ Green, Jasper; Jackson Sarratt, Jr., Boaz; Trey Ware, Sr., Carroll; Bradford Womack, Sr., Scottsboro

Kicker

Noah Nall, Briarwood, Jr., 5-10, 165

Defense

Line

Jamin Graham, Sr, Etowah; Fred Austin, Sr., Vigor; Jaylon Bass, Sr., Central Clay County; Jeremiah Williams, So. Ramsay

Linebacker

Mark Hand, Sr., Briarwood Chr.; Joshua Myrick, So., Corner; Hunter Schrader, Sr., Madison Academy; DeAnthony Walker, Sr., Vigor

Secondary

DeRickey Wright, Jr., Etowah; Damien Miller, Sr., Fairfield; Tori Mulkey, Sr., Carroll; Nehemiah Pritchett, Sr., Jackson

Punter

Brady Spradlin, Jr., Dora

Athlete

Garek Hall, r., Mortimer Jordan; Joeffrey Hutcherson, Sr., Citronelle; Kalvin Levett, Sr., Tallassee; Shamari Simmons, Sr., Central-Clay County

Coach of the Year

Danny Horn, Central-Clay County

Class 5A second team

Offense

Quarterback

Luke Nail, Jr., Madison Academy

Running back

Kenneth Bothwell, Sr., Southside; Jonathan Fells, Sr., Carroll; Quinton Knight, Jr., Central-Clay County

Receiver

Lee Battle, Sr., Ramsay; Devin Buckhalter, Sr., Russellville; Deion Pickens, Sr., Satsuma

Line

Corey Belcher, Sr., Mortimer Jordan; Heath Gillard, Sr., Pleasant Grove; Thomas Issacs, Sr., Corner; Trent Howard, Jr., Briarwood Chr.; Edward Smith, Sr., Central-Tuscaloosa

Kicker

Michael Herron, Sr., Jasper

Defense

Line

Trey Cole, Sr., Etowah; Ikeyah Jackson, Jr., Greenville; Jamarcus Lewis, Sr., Vigor; Reginald Perry, Jr., Fairfield

Linebacker

Daniel Franklin, Sr., Mortimer Jordan; Dwayne Garrett, Sr., Central-Clay County; Gerry Marshall, Jr., Center Point; Grant Peacock, Jr., Rehobeth

Secondary

Dedarius Evans Busby, Sr., Vigor; Christopher Holifield, Sr., LeFlore; Triston Schmidthorst, Sr., Chilton County; Tyland Simpson, Sr., Greenville

Punter

Nolan Johnson, Jr., Southside

Athlete

Trent Cochran-Gill, Sr., Tallassee; Myles Kornegay, Sr., Bibb County; Hunter Persall, Sr., West Point; J.R. Tran-Reno, Sr., Briarwood Christian

Class 5A Honorable Mention

Quarterback: Zyquez Perryman, So., Pleasant Grove; Javion Posey, Sr., Greenville

Running back: A.J. Besteder, Sr., Demopolis; Jordan Embry, Sr., Ramsay

Receiver: Kyle Minor, Sr., Madison Academy; Taylor Smith, Sr., Boaz

Offensive line: Walker Courtney, Sr., Demopolis; Will Rushing, Sr., Russellville

Kicker: Wiley Henshaw, Sr., Madison County

Defensive line: Wil Clardy, Sr., Madison Academy; Cody Reed, Citronelle; Pernell Mitchell, Sr., Munford

Linebacker: Jarren Wright, Sr., Etowah

Secondary: Collin Chappel, So., Hayden; William Elom, So., Parker

Punter: Nikoli Jones, Sr., Central-Tuscaloosa

Athlete: Paul Garrett, Sr., Central-Clay County

Class 4A first team

Offense

Quarterback

Malik Inabinette, Jr., Montevallo

Running back

Darrian Meads, Jr., Hokes Bluff; Lee Witherspoon, Sr., North Jackson; Rontarius Wiggins, Jr., Jacksonville

Receiver

J.J. Evans, Jr., Montevallo; Brayden Lewis, Sr., DAR; Tre’Darion Walker, Sr., Fayette County

Line

Jack Busch, Sr., Hokes Bluff; Cole Gaddy, Sr., Jacksonville; Ronaldo Marmolejo, Sr., North Jackson; Hunter Middleton, Sr., UMS-Wright; James Waller, Jr., American Christian

Kicker

Brooks Cormier, Sr., American Christian

Defense

Line

Dalton Boswell, Sr., Sipsey Valley; Deondre Freeman, Sr., Escambia County; Isaiah Green, Sr., Good Hope; C.J. Person, Sr., Catholic-Montgomery

Linebacker

Will Breland, Jr., UMS-Wright; Kendrick Fife, Jr., Cherokee County; Jackson Tubbs, Jr., American Christian; Travis Woodall, Sr., North Jackson

Secondary

Dion Black, Sr., Rogers; Ja’Cobee Bryant, Jr., Hillcrest-Evergreen; Cam Reynolds, Jr., Lincoln; Edwin White, So., UMS-Wright

Punter

Reece Solar, Sr., Alabama Christian

Athlete

Will Bailey, Sr., DAR; Matt Dixon, Sr., Good Hope; K’Shun Stokes, Sr., Headland; Noah Turbyfill, Sr., Brooks

Coach of the Year

David Lloyd, St. John Paul II

Class 4A second team

Offense

Quarterback

Lake Spurgeon, Sr., Brooks

Running back

Darrell Gibson, Jr., Catholic-Montgomery; Andray Pope, Jr., Hillcrest-Evergreen; Symon Smith, Jr., UMS-Wright

Receiver

Hayden Stutts, Sr., Deshler; J.Q. Wilson, Sr., Talladega; Keyshawn Woodyard, Jr., UMS-Wright

Line

Nick Canfield, Sr., Rogers; Seth Faison, Sr., Headland; Jackson Hancock, Sr., Good Hope; Andrew Holmes, Sr., Andalusia; Chance Latty, Sr., Cherokee County

Kicker

Nick Pope, Sr., Lincoln

Defense

Line

Dylan Brooks, So., Handley; Teondre Goodloe, Jr., Deshler; Will McKinney, Sr., Cherokee County; Jody Moore, Jr., North Jackson

Linebacker

Omarion Adams, So., Jacksonville; Jeb Barber, Sr., UMS-Wright; Ethan Bozarth, Jr., White Plains; Gerry McCarron, Sr., St. John Paul II

Secondary

Preston Bagwell, Sr., Good Hope; William Bradley, Jr., Escambia County; Dalton Hanback, Jr., Central-Florence; Xavier Trotter, Sr., Deshler

Punter

Peyton Coburn, Jr., Holtville

Athlete

Ashton Gulledge, Jr., Hokes Bluff; Braydon Hill, Sr., Hokes Bluff; Richard Cantrell, Sr., Cleburne County; Dan Parker, Jr., American Christian

Class 4A honorable mention

Quarterback: Seth Brown, Jr., St. John Paul II; Jake Corkren, Jr., Northside

Running back: Luke Alison, Sr., Randolph; D.J. Patrick, Sr., Elmore County; Jewels Gray, Sr., Jacksonville; Dajon Reeves, Sr., Holtville

Offensive line: Samuel Jackson, Sr., Holtville; Cash Wallace, Sr., Deshler

Kicker: Martin Maer, Sr., Cherokee County; Walter Perez, So., Good Hope; Carlos Coleman, Sr., Williamson; Davonte Green, Sr., Leeds

Linebacker: Jeremy Dees, Sr., Hillcrest-Evergreen; Demetrius Inge, Sr., Williamson

Secondary: JaDarius Carter, Sr., Holtville; Jesse Kinsey, Sr., Headland

Punter: Luke Stripling, Sr., Northside

Athlete: Dayne Black, Sr., Fairview

Class 3A first team

Offense

Quarterback

Ian Thies, Sr., Westminster Christian

Running back

Tony Amerson, Sr., St. James; Johnathon Cobb, Sr., Saks; Wise Gordon, Sr., Providence Christian

Receiver

Cole Littleton, Sr., J.B. Pennington; Nate Meacham, Sr., Montgomery Academy; Brooks Reinhardt, Sr., Westminster Christian

Line

Hunter Bryant, Sr., Beulah; Jaylen Childs, Sr., Saks; Hayden Parker, Sr., Providence Christian; Nathaniel Pride, Jr., Westminster Christian; Ricky Samuel, Sr., T.R. Miller

Kicker

Anthony Cornejo, Sr., Saks

Defense

Line

Bailey Bass, Sr., Flomaton; Marcellus Boykin, Sr., Mobile Christian; Sean Smith, So., Piedmont; Marreo Thomas, Sr., Saks

Linebacker

Caden Best, Sr., Westminster Christian; Ja’Len Sims, Sr., Fultondale; Jett Smith, So., Walter Wellborn; Hernando Wheeler, So., Pike County

Secondary

Collin Duncan, Sr., St. James; Kaedon Jenkins, Sr., Piedmont; Carl Myers, Sr., Piedmont; David Warren, Sr., Providence Christian

Punter

Mac Douglas, Sr., Bayside Academy

Athlete

Caleb Allison, Sr., Weaver; T.J. Fairs, Sr., Piedmont; Daquan Johnson, Jr., Flomaton; Eric Poellnitz, Sr., Mobile Christian

Coach of the Year

Doug Vickery, Flomaton

Class 3A second team

Offense

Quarterback

KaRon Coleman Sr., Greene County

Running back

Atario Hester, Sr., Randolph County; Christian Hubbard, Jr., Oakman; Shamar Spinks, Sr., Weaver

Receiver

Jackson Billings, Jr., Westminster Christian; Carson McGinnis, Sr., Carbon Hill; Zeric Wilson, Sr., Greene County

Line

Brayden Banner, Sr., Providence Christian; Alan Brown, Jr., Excel; De’Vandrius McCollum, Jr., Winfield; Kato Morgan, Sr., Thomasville; Ta’Darrius Thomas, Sr., Oakman

Punter

Henry Beckett, Sr., Houston Academy

Defense

Line

Jamonte Burrell, Sr., Holt; Jimbo Cassity, Sr., Bayside Academy; Bryson Ingram, Jr., Piedmont; Isaiah Woods, Sr., Weaver

Linebacker

Alex Atkins, Jr., Carbon Hill; Joshua Darling, Jr., Gordo; Deontae Lawson, So., Mobile Christian; Quanta Watkins, Sr., Thomasville

Secondary

Walker Junkin, Sr., Winfield; Gabino Morin, Sr., Slocomb; Rayshawn Reynolds, Jr., Pike County; Spencer Smith, Sr., Providence Christian

Punter

Preston Cox, Sr., Prattville Christian

Athlete

Anthony Brown, Sr., Midfield; Caden Dowdell, Sr., Beulah; Dante Jordan, Jr., Randolph County; Cedric Nichols, Sr., Bullock County

Class 3A honorable mention

Quarterback: Eli Musso, Fr., Locust Fork

Running back: Troy Garner, Jr., Gordo; Jayla Tolar, Sr., Thomasville

Receiver: T.J. Hall, Sr., Mobile Christian; Jace Stewart, Sr., Slocomb

Offensive line: Kolby Bolton, Sr., New Hope; Carson Brazier, Sr., Pleasant Valley

Kicker: Aubrey Grace, Jr., Pike Road

Defensive line: Bendarius Myhand, Jr., Pike County; Logan Rios, Sr., Gordo

Linebacker: Dashun Odom, Sr., Flomaton; Alex Parris, Sr., Pleasant Valley

Punter: David Mejia, Sr., Plainview

Athlete: Noah Allison, Sr., J.B. Pennington; Lonzie Portis, Sr., Beulah

Class 2A first team

Offense

Quarterback

Cory Alexander, Sr., Cottage Hill Christian

Running back

Payton Anderson, Sr., Fyffe; K.J. Hall, Sr., Highland Home; Domonique Thomas, Jr., Ohatchee

Receiver

Austin Hill, Sr., North Sand Mountain; Jaquon Kincey, Sr., Abbeville; Samario Rudolph, Sr., Cottage Hill Christian

Line

Caleb Lyles, So., Fyffe; Jackson Miller, Jr., Luverne; Hayden Ray, Sr., Addison; Matthews Spencer, Sr., Ariton; Calvin Willingham, Jr., Collinsville

Punter

Jason Perez, Jr., Collinsville

Defense

Line

Jackson Luttrell, Sr., Westbrook Christian; Karron Daffin, Sr., Leroy; Chandler Gray, Sr., Reeltown; Ross Johnson, Sr., Cedar Bluff

Linebacker

JaQuavian Boston-Gaines, Sr., LaFayette; Arian Gregory, Jr., Luverne; Gunner Hollis, Jr., Ranburne; Cam McCombs, Sr., Ohatchee

Secondary

Grayson Alward, Sr., Ohatchee; John Tyler Hoffman, Jr., Highland Home; Mason McKinney, Sr., Collinsville; Jordan Walker, Jr., LaFayette

Punter

Jordan Coachman, Sr., Cottonwood

Athlete

A.J. Cherry, So., Sheffield; Zayne Guthrie, Sr., Addison; Bryson Peavy, Sr., Ariton; Kaleb Jones, Jr., Collinsville

Coach of the Year Scott Rials, Luverne

Class 2A second team

Offense

Quarterback

Daquon Kincey, Sr., Abbeville

Running back

Kelston Fikes, So., Leroy; Austin Owens, So., Winston County; Ethan Smith, Jr., Colbert County

Receiver

Jeremiah Roberson, Jr., West End; P.J. Wells, Sr., Westbrook Christian; Parker Gilliland, Sr., Cleveland

Line

Chance Butts, Sr., Leroy; Austin Hebert, Jr., Highland Home; Zayne Peterman, Jr., Abbeville; Ethan Teague, Sr., Cedar Bluff; Brock Young, Ranburne

Kicker

Trey Sullivan, Jr., Leroy

Defense

Line

Lio Lewis, Sr., Reeltown; Japeth Long, Sr., Fyffe; Keven Mills, Sr., Abbeville; Rasean Thomas, Jr., Cottage Hill Christian

Linebacker

Jacob Elliott, Jr., Winston County; Tabarious Horton, Jr., Colbert County; Tony Pope, Sr., Cottage Hill Christian; Blake Sparks, So., Collinsville

Secondary

Luke Chambers, Jr., Addison; Fred Freeman, Sr., Leroy; Ellian Harris, Sr., Luverne; Stone Yates, Sr., North Sand Mountain

Punter

Russell Weeks, Jr., New Brockton

Athlete

Tae Brantley, Sr., Luverne; Kavon McGraw, Sr., Aliceville; A.J. Phillips, Sr., Chickasaw; Christian Smith, Jr., Ranburne

Class 2A honorable mention

Quarterback: Landon Green, Jr., North Sand Mountain; Daniel Phillips, Sr., Highland Home

Running back: Zavien Wilkins, Jr., Aliceville; Satyler Wilson, Jr., Luverne

Receiver: Edward Thomas,Jr., Luverne

Offensive line: Elijah Ingle, Sr., Red Bay

Kicker: Aubrey Reeves, Sr., Highland Home

Defensive line: Barry Davenport, So., Chickasaw; Trevor Vines, Sr., LaFayette

Linebacker: Jacob Higdon, Sr., Ider; Bill Nelson, Sr., Asbury

Secondary: Kolby Bragwell, Sr., Red Bay

Punter: Krishaun Hamilton, Sr., Luverne

Athlete: Keke Hughley, Sr., Reeltown

Class 1A first team

Offense

Quarterback

Jermaine Brown, Sr., St. Luke’s

Running back

Daryl Brown Jr., Notasulga; Bernard Dixon, Jr., McIntosh; Richmond Singletary, Dr., Elba

Receiver

Jimmy Pitts, Sr., Notasulga; Christian Irons, Sr., Waterloo; Jaylon Stevenson, Jr., Holy Spirit

Line

Bradley Adkins, So., Elba; Kendall Long, Jr., Georgiana; Justin Presswood, Sr., Linden; Carter Sample, Jr., Decatur Heritage; Noah Walls, Maplesville

Kicker

Braden Pyron, Sr., Marion County

Defense

Line

Ronald Bouler, Jr., Marengo; D’terrion Glaze, Sr., Lanett; Jah-Marien Latham, Jr., Pickens County; Ca’ni McCoy, Jr., R.A. Hubbard

Linebacker

Jaheim Greer, Jr., Notasulga; Dezmion Roberson, Jr., Elba; Colt Smith, Mars Hill Bible; Tristen Thetford, Sr., Maplesville

Secondary

Tyler Booker, Sr., Brantley; Trikweze Bridges, Sr., Lanett; Kevin Green, Sr., Linden; Joseph Hanson, Sr., Mars Hill Bible

Punter

Parker Driggers, Sr., Brantley

Athlete

Graderius Brown, Sr., Linden; Peyton Higgins, So., Mars Hill Bible; Chris Mixon, Sr., Georgiana; Kristian Story, Jr., Lanett

Coach of the Year

Darrell Higgins, Mars Hill Bible

Class 1A second team

Offense

Quarterback

Aaron Dove, Sr., Falkville

Running back

Dartavious Britton, Jr., Coosa Christian; Fred Walls, Sr., Falkville; Luke Welsh, So., Spring Garden

Receiver

Christian Angulo, So., Falkville; Noah Holmes, Sr., Falkville; Gaines Petty, Sr., Spring Garden

Line

Christian Crider, Sr., Spring Garden; Demondre Robinson, Sr., Winterboro; Brooks Thompson, Sr., Mars Hill Bible; Grant Williams, Sr., South Lamar; Jontravious Wright, Sr., Notasulga

Defense

Line

Christin Brown, Sr., Maplesville; Nathan Fulgham, Sr., South Lamar; Lavantae McCullough, Sr., Lanett; Alex Wright, Sr., Elba

Linebacker

K.J. Byrd, So., Pickens County; Xyron Sr., Giles, Pickens County; JahDarius McIntosh, Sr., Sweet Water; Jay McKenzie, Sr., Maplesville

Secondary

Phelix Hosea, So., Marengo; Trey Lewis, Jr., Millry; Carlton McCary, Sr., Billingsley; Kareem Spruill, So., Pickens County

Punter

Colby Scott, Sr., Gaylesville

Athlete

Buster Griffin, Sr., South Lamar; D.J. Lee, So., Gaylesville; Kaleb Moore, Sr., Hackleburg; Bryce Palmer, Sr., Waterloo

Class 1A honorable mention

Quarterback: Caiden Lipscomb, Sr., Coosa Christian; Deuce Belk, So., Marion County

Running back: Jacory Brown, Sr., Sweet Water; Ryan Morrow, Sr., Maplesville

Receiver: Evan Delp, So., Coosa Christian

Offensive line: Cannon Alexander, Sr., Hubbertville; Carson Jones, So., Brantley

Defensive line: Jalen Nettles, Sr., Georgiana; Nealand Stone, Sr., Florala

Linebacker: Jackson Eubanks, Sr., Decatur Heritage; Jacob Richardson, Jr., Linden

Punter: Brandon Hill, Jr., Lynn

Athlete: Rod Elston, So., Donoho; Riely Evans Sr., R.A. Hubbard