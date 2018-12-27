Legals for the week of 12/28/18 - 1/3/19

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles Frederick Kitchens And Alice Kitchens to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank dated February 19, 2013; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3381420 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to PNC Bank, National Association in Instrument 3470307 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 10th day of January, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

To reach a point of beginning: Commence where the East line or edge of the new U.S. Highway #431 intersects the North line of the South Half of the South Half Fraction Government Lot #12, otherwise described as the South Half of the South Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, Section 9, Township 11 South, Range 5 East; thence run North 89’ 10′ East along said line a distance of 230 feet to a point; thence deflect right 80’ 19′ and run in a Southeasterly direction a distance of 163.59 feet to a point; thence deflect right and run South 89’’ 10′ West a distance of 230 feet to a point; said point being on the right-of-way line of U.S. Highway #431, Project F-165(2); thence deflect right and run along a spiral angle of 4’ 18′ (concave Westerly) along the East edge of right-of-way line a distance of 164 feet to the point of beginning, said tract embracing a portion of the South Half of the South Half, Fraction Government Lot #12, otherwise described as the South Half of the South Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, Section 9, Township 11 South, Range 5 East, and lying East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 212 Talton Circle, Attalla, AL 35954.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Charles Frederick Kitchens and Alice Kitchens or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 995118

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Dec 14, 21 & 28, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Bobby Ray Boles and Kelly Boles, husband and wife, to Regions Bank, on the 6th day of December, 2007, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3285744 and amended in Instrument Number 3296229 in the aforesaid office.

The undersigned Regions Bank, as mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance of the Court House at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the 15th day of January, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Twenty-eight (28) of Indian Hills, according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “I”, page 86, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

REGIONS BANK, MORTGAGEE

L. LONGSHORE, III

Attorney for Mortgagee

LONGSHORE, BUCK & LONGSHORE, P.C.

The Longshore Building

2009 Second Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203-3703

Phone: 205-252-7661

Dec 14, 21 & 28, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Nita J Denson, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of The Bank , on the 27th day of May, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document Number M-2003-2598; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 3, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 1 in Argyle Park Number 2, according to map of said Addition, recorded in Book of Town Plats “C”, Page 303, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 701 Reynolds Cir, Gadsden, AL 35901

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

441453

Dec 14, 21 & 28, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on February 23, 2009 by Larry Gosdin Jr and Amanda Gosdin, husband and wife, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and recorded in Instrument # 3309428 on March 3, 2009, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 28, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number Fourteen (14) of the Kirkland Addition to Southside, as recorded in Plat Book H, page 69, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, said property lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1318 Sharron Lane, Southside, AL 35907.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-016635

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Dec 14, 21 & 28, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 21, 2015 by David S Heatherly and wife Marian S Heatherly, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Royal United Mortgage LLC, and recorded in Instrument Number at 3424349 on September 30, 2015, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument Number, 3473329 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 28, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE, TO-WIT:

BEGIN AT AN EXISTING 1″ PIPE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NW1/4 OF THE NE1/4 IN SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND RUN SOUTHERLY ALONG THE EAST LINE THEREOF, AND THE WEST R/W LINE OF SMITH ROAD, 727.76 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT AN ANGLE OF 126 DEG 16 MIN 22 SEC AND RUN 126.35 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT AN ANGLE OF 36 DEG 21 MIN 05 SEC AND RUN 148.46 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT AN ANGLE OF 43 DEG 52 MIN 07 SEC AND RUN 129.26 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT AN ANGLE OF 90 DEG 49 MIN 30 SEC AND RUN 237.03 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT AN ANGLE OF 63 DEG 51 MIN 58 SEC AND RUN 308.06 FEET TO A POINT IN THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT AN ANGLE OF 93 DEG 17 MIN 59 SEC AND RUN EASTERLY ALONG THE NORTH LINE THEREOF, 305. 06 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; SAID PROPERTY BEING A PORTION OF THE NW1/4 OF THE NE1/4, SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 109 Smith Drive, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-016560

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Dec 14, 21 & 28, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jimmy Lynn Leftwich, Jr., a married man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for GMFS LLC, on July 25, 2014, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument No., 3405292; and subsequently transferred to GMFS LLC; GMFS LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on January 16, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Sixteen (16) and Seventeen (17) in Block Number Ten (10) in the First Addition, Bellevue Highlands, as surveyed and platted by Totten and Woodruff, Civil Engineers, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 286 to 290, both inclusive, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

GMFS LLC

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Dec 21, 28 & Jan 4

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Heather M Crowe Unmarried Person to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for FirstBank , its successors and assigns dated November 21, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on November 21, 2016, as Instrument No. 3443062 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to FirstBank in Instrument 3476694 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, FirstBank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of March, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Twelve (12) as shown on the map of Leota Plat Unit Two (2), as recorded in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book G, Page 381.

Said property is commonly known as 1578 Leota Rd, Southside, AL 35907.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Heather M Crowe or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

FIRSTBANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 998518

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Dec 21, 28, 2018 & Jan 4, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Elizabeth Malone an unmarried woman, to Jimmie C. Moragne and wife, Karen Moragne, dated December 5, 2014, recorded as Instrument Number:3411824, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. The undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, between the legal hours of sale on January 18, 2019, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lots 10 and 12, Block 2, as shown on the map of College Heights 2nd Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 73, Probate Offie, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This Said sale is subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute

liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements and rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage.

Dated: 12/26/18

JIMMIE C. MORAGNE and wife, KAREN MORAGNE

JONATHAN M. WELCH

Attorney for Mortgage Holders

Jonathan M. Welch, PC

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 543-1660

Dec 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Fred A. Bedwell and Rebecca L. Bedwell, husband and wife, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on the 30th day of March, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 3347695; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on October 11, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Sixty-six (66), Sixty-eight (68) and Seventy (70) in Block Number One (1) of Mary Martin Lay’s Glenfield Subdivision to Glencoe, Alabama, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 101 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 416 Paxton Ave, Gadsden, AL 35905

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 12/20/2018 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 02/28/2019 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

273828

Emily Coyne

Foreclosure Specialist

Dec 28, 2018

____________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

GARY DEAN WOOD appointed Personal Representative on 8/15/2018 Estate of HELEN WOOD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 14, 21 & 28, 2018

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

TIMOTHY SCOTT WADDELL appointed Personal Representative on 12/04/2018 Estate of SHARON WADDELL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 14, 21 & 28, 2018

____________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JAMIE LEE FRY-DUNCAN appointed Personal Representative on 11/20/2018 Estate of ARCHIE JASPER STEELE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 14, 21 & 28, 2018

__________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

SHERRIAN DENISE HODGE PHILLIPE appointed Personal Representative on 11/30/2018 Estate of JOYCE ANN SAINT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 14, 21 & 28, 2018

____________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

NIKKI PERRY appointed Personal Representative on 12/06/2018 Estate of JESUS RAMIREZ, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 14, 21 & 28, 2018

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

WENDELL ODEN appointed Personal Representative on 11/27/2018 Estate of JAMES EARL ODEN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 14, 21 & 28, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

MELBA R. BARNES AND HOPE M. CRAFT appointed Personal representatives on 11/07/2018 Estate of BEVERLY H. NEWMAN deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 14, 21 & 28, 2018

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IVA PATRICIA BURNS appointed Personal Representative on 12/05/2018 Estate of FLOYD KEVIN MORGAN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 14, 21 & 28, 2018

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

RONNIE H. HAMBY appointed Personal Representative on 12/4/2018 Estate of WANDALE DAVIS HAMBY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 14, 21 & 28, 2018

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

WILLIAM J. PEVSNER appointed Personal Representative on 12/03/2018 Estate of ROBERT L. CRUIT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 14, 21 & 28, 2018

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

DAVID KEITH MITCHELL, JR. appointed Personal Representative on 12/03/2018 Estate of ALFRED MITCHELL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 14, 21 & 28, 2018

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

ADAM BURKE appointed Personal Representative on 11/29/2018 Estate of MARTHA REBECCA CRUIKSHANK LOVETT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 14, 21 & 28, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

Khalil Williams, whose current whereabout are unknown, must answer Ira Thomas Holt and Virginia Holt’s Complaint by February 11, 2019, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be entered against him in Case No. CV-2018-900683-WBO, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Done the 13th day of December, 2018.

CASSANDRA “SAM” JOHNSON

Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, Jan 4 & 11

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900808-DAK

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,866.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: AKEIM DESHON WILLIAMS

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other intrest in said currency.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900809-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,898.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: DAVID BLAKE RICHARDS, AMBER RENEA FRANKLIN

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other intrest in said currency.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-18-900940-DAK

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Jody Willoughby, District Attorney

PLAINTIFF

VS.

One Hundred One Thousand Three Hundred Eighty-Eight & 75/100 Dollars

($101,388.75), U.S. currency

DEFENDANT

In Re:

The following people may have an interest in a portion of the One Hundred One Thousand Three Hundred Eighty-Eight & 75/100 DOLLARS ($101,388.75) U.S. Currency made the subject of this complaint: JACQUES D. WOODS, JESSICA SHAW, MISTY RICHARDSONM RAFAEL ROBINSON, LARRY GATTIS, CHASSIDY LINDSEY, MONA LISA GONZALEZ, THOMAS HOPE, IRA BOWIE, SHANNON JAMES, DEVARIO PARKER, MARLON BLOUNT, TYLER TATUM, PHILLIP HOWARD, PAUL ANTHONY, DONANVAN MARTIN, DALVIN JOHNSON, SHABREKA ROBINSON, CASEY KERR, CODY WALDEN, DENEZ ANSLEY, ANGELA PRESLEY, TEBAREY WILLIAMS, ROBERT SMITH, TERRY DUNCAN, JERMAINE JOHNSON, RICHARD TARRANCE, BRANDY FRASCO, JAMES RICHARD, KENDRA DAVIS, NATHAN MCMAHAN, URIEL GUILLEN, BRANDON MARSHALL, THOMAS RAMEY, MARTEYVEOUS BRASHER, JEREMY HARVEY, RASHAD BYERS, JACKIE BROWN, GARY DUNCAN, CYNTHIA GENCRY, JERRY LIGGINS, JEFFREY JESTER, CHANDEL GOLZ, DEVAN OKEE, DAKOTA PRUETT, DEMETRIUS HORTON, QUONTERA JONES, JAMES PARKER, MITCHELL BUEL, MARKUS PERRY, TRAVIS PEARSON, MORGAN PERSON, ANDRES MORGAN, CHANCE THOMAS, KEVIN JONES, BRANDON WILLIAMS, FORREST MADDOX, JALYETERRANCE MILLER, BOBBY EMERY, DEVONTE WILLIAMS, LAJARIUS RUSSELL, FREEDOM BEAL, JAMICHAEL PARKER, BRANDON LOVE, QUANTAVIOUS WILLIAMS, THOMES WESTPHALEON, JR., ODERION SMITH, KELLY BARNARD, DEREK PIERCE, DAVID PIERCE, ETHAN BORDEN, COREY JONES, DALE TRIMBLE, WESLEY WILLIAMS, RANDY MOORE, DEMETRIUS HORTON, BOBBY JOHNSON, MICKEY CHAMBERS, DEWAYNE BYERS, TEVIN ROBERTSON, MACI DEFRANCO, CEDRICK HOLT, DANA MOORER, DAYLO WOODS, EIZELLE SPEARS, UNKNOWN, JONATHAON FULLER, DOYLE GIBBS, RICHARD LOVELL, COURTNEY DUNN, KENNETH DILLARD, BRELON TURNER, ZAQUAVIUS CLAY, WILLIAM TAYLOR, DAVIEUNTAE ACKLES, SHELLY BURNS, DANA RUDOLPH, TEMPLETON COATS, ANTHONY FOSTER, MIKE FLORES, UNKNOWN, NICHOLAS HUMPHREYS, WILLIAM RUDOLPH, JR., CAMERON RUDOLPH, JOSEPH BENFORD, JR., CORY CAGLE, MARCUS FLEMING, DAMON TURNER, DEGINAL SPEARS, BURCE MACON, ANTRUN PIERCE, BERNARD THOMAS, DEMETRIUS TERRY, JAVONNE JACKSON, ANGEL WRIGHT, MICHAEL TAYLOR, JARELL HARVEY, DEANDRE LEDFORD, JOE’EL MILO, ROBERT ROWELL, TREVONNE JACKSON, DAMON TURNER, RACHEL LAWDER, LEON SMITH, TEVIN SPEARS, HALEY SCOTT, QUONTAVIOUS WILLIAMS, JERMAINE UNDERWOOD, CHARLES SNEAD, VARENCIO WILLIAMS, KALEB HOLLINS, ARNOLD BATTLES, JASON DOUGLAS, RUBERIC CARLISLE, RODERICK BAKER, JOSHUA BENSON, JOSHUA GARGUS, GAVIN NELSON, RICHARD WALTON, TAVORIS PEARSON, RODERICK ORR, ZEBBIE HARDY, CHAIZ CHRISTOPHER, JOSHUA BELYEU, NATHAN RUNNER, JOHNNY PARKER, WILLIAM CHAPMAN, JERMAINE UNDERWOOD KIERAN LETT, CLIFFORD MATHIS, WESLEY CROWLEY, THERESA JACOBS, WILLIAM TAYLOR, MICKEY CHAMBERS, AARON WHORTON, GREGORY WRIGHT, STANLEY JOHNSON, KRISTOPHER DARSHAWNM DEDRIONNE BURTON, CHAUNCEY KYNARD, DAVID BARKSDALE, TYRONE ADAMS, JAVVARIO THOMAS, DUSTIN GIBBS

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING ANOWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED DOLLAR AMOUNT:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described monies. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900845-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2002 Chevrolet Silverado

VIN # 2GCEK19T821379999

DEFENDANT

In Re: TOSTIG DENARD MOORE

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED VEHICLE:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900807-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,498.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Brandon Gipson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other intrest in said currency.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900752-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

1997 Chevrolet 1500

VIN# 2GCEC19M5V1180337

DEFENDANT

In Re: Brandon McKeith Curtis

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED VEHICLE:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900805-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,016.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: NIJAH CHATMAN-CURRY

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: DR-2018-900271-GCD

HANNAH LEIGH BREWER, PLAINTIFF

VS.

ANDREW HANK STABLER, DEFENDANT

Andrew Hank Stabler, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Complaint for Divorce by seeking relief by January 21, 2019, or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Case No. DR-2018-900271-GCD. Attorney for Plaintiff Shannon L. Millican, 255 South 8th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901, (256) 543-7610

Nov 30, Dec 7, 14 & 21, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-9627

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LINDA S. CUSHING, DECEASED

NOTICE TO: MICAH JAY CUSHING, WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

A Hearing on the Claim for Spousal Exemptions filed by Rodney L. Ward will be held before the undersigned on the 17th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama.

Done this the 12th day of December, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Rodney L. Ward

Attorney for James Michael Cushing

827 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-2800

Dec 14, 21 & 28, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: SM13-900998

MOTORMAX FINANCIAL SERVICES

Plaintiff

VS.

ANTAWNITTA SWAIN

Defendant

TO: ANTAWNITTA SWAIN

You are hereby notified that on 08/16/2017 a Garnishment was filed against you, listing MERCEDEZ BENZ US INTERNATIONAL as Garnishee. You have the Right to Claim Exemption from Garnishment.

By Order of Publication entered by the Court and notice be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation. Defendant must respond to this publication and make their answer known to the court 30 days from the last date of publication so that monies withheld by the court can be disbursed to Plaintiff’s counsel.

Of Counsel:

MotorMax Financial Services

PO Box 468

Columbus, GA 31902

(800)899-6669

Dec 14, 21, 28, 2018 & Jan 4, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: JU-16-224.03-WHC

IN THE MATTER OF: BENTLEY AARON COFIELD, A MINOR, D/O/B: 05-05-10

TO: GINGER HEATH WILLIAMS

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filed in the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: ju-16-224.03-WHC

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Petitioners, an answer to the Complaint within 14 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson

District Clerk

Dec 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 1/25/19.

2013 HYUNDAI ELANTRA; VIN # KMHDH4AE7DU519486

Tommy Tow’s

3403 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256)490-3715

Dec 21 & 28, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 1/25/19.

2007 CHEVROLET AVALANCHE; VIN # 3GNEC120X7G211963

Maximum Diesel & Automotive Service & Repair

2000 Hickory Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

Dec 21 & 28, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 1/25/19.

2004 LINCOLN LS; VIN # 1LNHM86S04Y606027

2003 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER; VIN # 1GNDS13S032256458

2004 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS; VIN # 2MEFM74W34X611412

2004 CHEVROLET VENTURE; VIN # 1GNDX03E14D230463

2002 LINCOLN TOWN CAR; VIN # 1LNHM81W62Y650833

2004 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500; VIN # 1GCEK19Z54Z255557

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-1549

Dec 21 & 28, 2018