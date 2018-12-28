Imagination Place to hold Countdown to Noon

By Sarrah Peters

News Editor

New Year’s Eve is nearly here, and many stay up late to celebrate the beginning of a new year. However, those with young children may be conflicted about whether or not the kids should remain awake to experience the late-night celebration or if they will doze off before midnight hits.

To help the kids celebrate the new year without the late night, Mary G. Hardin Center’s Imagination Place will host “Countdown to Noon” on Dec. 31. The event begins at 11 a.m. There will be festive New Year’s crafts, refreshments, and a count down to a balloon drop at 12 p.m.

“It’s really fun to watch the kids count down,” said Hardin Center Office Manager Dena Thurmond.

This event is free with regular admission and free for members.

In addition to the “Countdown to Noon,” Imagination Place still has its Seventh annual “Let It Snow” interactive exhibit open until Thursday, January 31. “Let It Snow” is sponsored by Exchange Bank

“Let It Snow” features a non-toxic polymer material that feels like real snow. It is cool to the touch but does not melt, so visitors won’t get wet.

Children can play in the snow, slide down a snow slide made from a slick material that competition skiers use during the off season, play in the snow castle bounce house and slide around in their socks on an ice rink made with a polished plastic surface that hockey players use for practice.

The Mary G. Hardin Center is located at 501 Broad Street in Gadsden and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 256-543-2787.