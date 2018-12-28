Inspiration from God’s Word: God is our Redeemer

By Toni Ford

Throughout the 43rd and 44th chapters of the Book of Isaiah, there is an emphasis on “God the Redeemer.” The word translated “redeem” or “Redeemer” is the Hebrew word for “a kinsman redeemer,” a near relative who could free family members and their property from bondage by paying their debts for them. The Book of Ruth gives us another example of “a kinsman redeemer” when Boaz took Ruth to be his wife. Yet the greatest picture of “a kinsman redeemer” is God giving His own Son Jesus as a ransom for us all. Matthew 20:28 says, “For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve others and to give His life as a ransom for many.” I Timothy 2:6 says, “He gave His life to purchase freedom for everyone.” Jesus came to earth, sacrificing His own life so that He could be our Redeemer! What a gift!

My prayer for each person as we look toward this coming year, is that we recognize and receive Jesus as your “Redeemer.” As a blessing and prayer over each person reading this today, I want to pray His Words over you from Isaiah 43. Please receive this as a blessing from the Lord, and may you seek Him with all your heart in this coming year!

Isaiah 43: 1-5

“O Israel, the one who formed you says, ‘Do not be afraid, for I have ransomed you. I have called you by name; you are mine.

When you go through deep waters, I will be with you.

When you go through rivers of difficulty, you will not drown.

When you walk through fire of oppression, you will not be burned up; the flames will not consume you.

For I am the Lord, your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior.

I gave Egypt as a ransom for your freedom; I gave Ethiopia and Seba in your place.

Others were given in exchange for you. I traded their lives for yours because you are precious to me. You are honored and I love you.

Do not be afraid for I am with you!”

Lord, thank you for being my “kinsman redeemer.” Thank you for giving your life for me so that I can have eternal life. No matter what I face in life, you are always there to walk beside me. You are my deliverer and I am victorious because of you! I commit this coming year to you, to walking with you and trusting you as my Redeemer!

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com and I would love to pray for you.