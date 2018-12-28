People of Etowah - Doris Jackson

Name: Doris Jackson

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born in Gadsden and have lived in Attalla all my life. I would not want to live anywhere else. I think our county is one of the most beautiful places. I love the small town closeness and the friendly atmosphere among the communities. It develops a bond between the people.”

What is your occupation?

“I work for the Attalla City School system as a substitute teacher as well as Etowah County. I love my job because I get to work with great teachers and wonderful students. It is very rewarding to be able to work and interact with students who are our future. I try to encourage and listen to them always and help them set their goals high and work hard. I know they can do anything they set their minds to.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“I am married to a great guy, Jerry Jackson, who is very supportive and giving. He is my best friend. We have two sons, Matt and Chris, who have grown into great, hardworking and respectable men. Being their mother is a great and rewarding job. Seeing them today as the men they are has been one of my great accomplishments. I have two wonderful daughters in law, Stephanie and Tieka. We have a precious grandson, MJ, who has my heart and soul. He keeps us on our toes. He is such a joy and blessing. God has blessed me with an awesome family.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“In my free time, I love to travel and see the world. I have been blessed by being able to see a lot of the world. The world is truly beautiful and unique. I also enjoy reading a lot, doing crossword puzzles and watching old movies. I love life in general and live it large.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“I think a person that was influential in my life, besides my parents, was my youth director, Austin Thacker, who showed us such love and respect and instilled values that would last a lifetime. He taught us that God loves us and what plans He has for us, and how special each one of us was.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“I am very involved in my church, Cherry Street Baptist Church. It is a great church family. I have been a member since I was 12 years old. I’m also part of the Carpenters for Christ organization. This group of wonderful ladies and men help to supply free labor to help build churches for those who need larger buildings or have lost their church. This is an amazing group of people who give so selflessly and love helping others. I am involved with the AAVFD Auxiliary (VP). It supports our volunteer firefighters at the state level. I am secretary for our Etowah County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments. My husband is a firefighter, and I am very passionate about and love this group of men and women who help their communities every day so selflessly. They work hard and are so dedicated. The EMTs, firefighters and rescue personnel are in their communities always ready to answer the call.”

What are three words that describe you?

“Three words that describe me are: compassionate, inquisitive and cautious.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“I multitask all the time and can sometimes be a very nostalgic person. I save things from occasions and everything. Something else surprising is I love flamingos, always have.”

What is your favorite quote?

“Pay it forward! You will always get a blessing from helping others. It is such a great feeling to give to someone else without expecting anything in return.”

What is on your bucket list?

“I have done so many things that are on my bucket list, but I’m always adding new things. Being a passenger on a shuttle trip to the moon is on my list now.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“I would tell myself to listen to advice and believe in yourself.”

To nominate someone for the People of Etowah column, email speters@gadsdenmessenger.com or call 256-547-1049.