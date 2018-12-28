RBC Coin Club donates to Gadsden Public Library

By Sarrah Peters

News Editor

On December 11, the Gadsden Public Library received a check for $1,000 from the Rainbow City Coin Club.

“It was a wonderful surprise and also at the perfect time of year,” said Gadsden Public Library Director Craig Scott. “We certainly live in a giving community, and the Rainbow City Coin Club is just another great example.”

The Rainbow City Coin Club is a non-profit club with 100 members. Members pay $10 a year in dues. The money collected, along with money raised from fundraising is contributed to local charities.

To fundraise, the club hosts collectibles shows at the Gadsden Mall. Vendors rent space to sell collectible items such as sports memorabilia, comic books, coins, signs and more. The next show will be held March 15 and 16.

In addition to the $1,000 given to the library, the club also gives $2,000 to the City of Rainbow City, which is distributed to various organizations including schools in Rainbow City and the local fire department’s Toys from Santa program, which provides holiday toys for needy children.

The Rainbow City Coin Club was chartered in the 1960s to “promote numismatics and contribute to the local community.” Although members specifically collect coins, many also have interests in additional collectible items.

For more information on the Rainbow City Coin Club or the Collectibles Show at the Gadsden Mall, call Blaine Smith at 256-820-9691.