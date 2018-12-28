Time has been on my side...

By Vicki Scott

Since Christmas sneaked up on me, my brothers volunteered to stay with my mom while I finish up shopping and preparing for our traditional Christmas dinner. I have been a free woman since Wednesday, Dec. 19. I can’t believe I am writing this, but in that short time, I have missed my mom a little. With all the calls, I think she misses me, too.

On Wednesday and Thursday my husband Alan was occupying my nerves. He said he had to make up for lost time. Truthfully, he lost his certificate for a free ham and was understandably frustrated. Considering his loss, he was a good sport.

It is amazing that every year we say we are going to prepare better, but we always wait until the last minute and get everything at once. Several of my friends have been finished shopping for months. I don’t understand. Somehow, it always works out.

Alan had to work on Friday, so I decided to finish getting groceries. We usually have a ham, some turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes and a dessert, plus whatever everyone else brings. My sister-in-law is a chef and usually brings some kind of cheesecake and a smorgasbord of other things that compliment my basics. One couple who are longtime friends brings drinks. We are blessed with a house full of friends, family, in-laws and outlaws.

This year, our new in-laws are coming, and both are chefs. I don’t even know why I try to cook. I am excited and can’t wait to see what they bring.

Before hitting the grocery store, guess what I did? I needed some “center” time, so I called Pat at the George Wallace Senior Center in Glencoe to ask permission to come play. She said she had been expecting me and that the residents saw my car in the yard. They know how to make me feel special.

On Friday after exercise is Gospel singing, which is my favorite activity at the center. We sang – or attempted to sing – Christmas music. The music leader, Dennis Nunnelly called for page 306, The Old Gospel Ship. I heard one of our seniors say, “Vicki’s favorite.” I smiled and sang loud with excitement, and Sedalia Sealy kept up on the piano. I can’t explain the feeling of singing praises to God with people who have blessed my life so much.

While we were singing, my husband texted me from work and informed me that he found the ham certificate and that I needed to wait on buying the ham. I translated that into waiting until Saturday to get groceries. What a relief! It gave me more time to spend playing with our seniors!

Waiting until Saturday also was beneficial because Dollar General had $5 off coupons on that day. Happy day Saturday!

It has been such a blessing to have every opportunity to see everyone at the George Wallace Senior Center. I praise God for not only the residents but for my brothers for making time be on my side. Thank y’all, and I love y’all so much!

Keep up the good work and I’ll see you next time that time is on my side!