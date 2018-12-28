Tomato-Chili Soup, Cabbage Soup and German Chocolate Cupcakes

By Andy Bedwell

Tomato-Chili Soup

2 quarts canned tomatoes (I used fresh frozen)

1 can Rotel tomatoes

1 medium onion, chopped

1/4 cup bell pepper, chopped

1 can chili beans

1 can pinto beans

1 can whole kernel

corn, drained

1 1/2 teaspoons

chili powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon sugar

Mix all ingredients and bring to a boil. Simmer for at least a hour.

Andy’s Note: I was determined that I was making soup yesterday and I did. Chili sounded good but I also wanted the consistency and taste of soup. So this is what I put together, and it was delicious! The wonderful cooks in my family were “soup makers.” My mother made the best soups that you have ever eaten. She always said it was the way you season them. You know I have said before that my mother could make a rock taste good. Cora Dean Carr, my aunt, could make the best soup using absolutely nothing. Cathye Townsend, my cousin who lives in T-Town, can make the most delicious Brunswick stew that you have ever eaten. You must try this good and easy soup!

Cabbage Soup

2 cans pinto beans plus

2 cans of water

1 pound ground chuck

2 cans stewed tomatoes

1 large onion, chopped

salt, black pepper and

a little sugar

Brown meat. Add the rest of ingredients except the cabbage. Simmer for about one and one-half hours. About 15 minutes before serving, add the shredded cabbage.

Andy’s Note: This is similar to a “diet” soup that everyone was eating years ago, but this is much better. Add a skillet of Southern cornbread and a gallon of sweet Southern tea.

German Chocolate

Cupcakes

1 package German

Chocolate

2 sticks butter

(do not substitute)

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 3/4 cups sugar

4 eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/2 cups pecans, chopped

Melt chocolate and butter. Cool. Dump flour and sugar in bowl. Add eggs, chocolate mixture, vanilla and nuts; stir gently. Grease and flour muffin pans (do not use cupcake liners).

Fill pans half full. Bake at 300 degrees for 30 minutes. Turn cupcakes out on rack to cool when done.

Andy’s Note: All I can say is these are sinfully rich! I love to top with a little vanilla ice cream to kind of “cut” the chocolate. Oh, sure I do.

Happy 2018 to all of you wonderful supporters of “Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell!” I am looking forward to “digging” for new recipes and hopefully helping all of you to keep our Southern roots alive!

Happy Cooking and Happy New Year!

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.