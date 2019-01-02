ASWA Back, Lineman of the Year finalists include pair of local gridders

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Two area high school football players were among 56 finalists for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Back/Lineman of the Year awards for the 2018 football season.

Etowah senior defensive end Jamin Graham is a finalist for Class 5A Lineman, while Hokes Bluff junior running back Darrian Meads (pictured above) is a finalist for Class 4A Back.

The awards will be distributed and the winners announced on Jan. 15 in Montgomery.

Graham, who signed with Nebraska in December, finished the season with 86 tackles (including 54 solo), 11 sacks, 35 tackles for a loss, two safeties, two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns while helping the Blue Devils a 12-1 record, five shutouts, an undefeated regular season, a Class 5A, Region 6 championship and a second straight berth in the state quarterfinals.

Meads, who made first team all-state for the third straight year, spearheaded the Eagles to an 11-2 record and a third straight trip to the state quarterfinals with 2,634 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns.

The ASWA Back/Lineman of the Year finalists are listed below.

Class 7A Back

Te’Darrian Murray, Lee-Montgomery; George Pickens, Hoover; Taulia Tagovailoa, Thompson

Class 7A Lineman

Daevion Davis, James Clemens; Mohamoud Diabate, Auburn; Pierce Quick, Hewitt-Trussville

Class 6A Back

Bo Nix, Pinson Valley; Tyquan Rawls, Wetumpka; Roydell Williams, Hueytown;

Class 6A Lineman

Vonta Bentley, Jackson-Olin; D.J. Dale, Clay-Chalkville; Clay Webb, Oxford

Class 5A Back

Zaye Boyd, Russellville; Javonta Leatherwood, Central-Tuscaloosa; C.J. Yarbrough, East Limestone

Class 5A Lineman

Jamin Graham, Etowah; Fred Austin, Vigor; Mark Hand, Briarwood

Class 4A Back

Darrian Meads, Hokes Bluff; J.J. Evans, Montevallo; Lee Witherspoon, North Jackson

Class 4A Lineman

Will Breland, UMS-Wright; C.J. Person, Catholic-Montgomery; James Waller, American Christian

Class 3A Back

Tony Amerson, St. James; Daquan Johnson, Flomaton; Ian Thies, Westminster Christian

Class 3A Lineman

Ricky Samuel, T.R. Miller; Ja’Len Sims, Fultondale; Sean Smith, Piedmont

Class 2A Back

Payton Anderson, Fyffe; Jaquon Kincey, Abbeville; Samario Rudolph, Cottage Hill

Class 2A Lineman

Karron Daffin, Leroy; Arian Gregory, Luverne; Caleb Lyles, Fyffe

Class 1A Back

Graderius Brown, Linden; Jermaine Brown, St. Luke’s; Kristian Story, Lanett

Class 1A Lineman

Jah-Marien Latham, Pickens County; Colt Smith, Mars Hill Bible; Tristen Thetford, Maplesville