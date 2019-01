Cardinals named to ACCC honor roll

Pictured is Gadsden State sophomore Morgan Blalock (right) during a basketball game last season.

Thirty Gadsden State student-athletes were named to 2018 Alabama Community College Conference Commissioner’s Fall Academic Honor Roll. Recognized were Andrew Bennett, Sloan Gartman, Stephen Walker, Alex Ivey and Justin Blake in men’s tennis; Morgan Blalock, Dalayia Crawford, Brooklyn Dutton, Morgan Frazier, Kaylan Hines, Maya Langham, Jessica Ralston and Mikala Simpson in women’s basketball; Landon Johnson, Kendrick Buskey, Lagarious Wigley and Luke Graham in men’s basketball: and Landry Bussey, Abbie Chambless, Allie Chambless, Jaylyn Freeman, Taylor Hackett, Mikayla Kendrick, Emorie Long, Madelyn Massey, Grace Nolen, Audrey Pope, Alex Rich and Taylor Spradley in volleyball.