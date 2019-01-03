Former GCHS cager to participate in benefit game for local Boys and Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Gadsden/Etowah will host the BGC Basketball Classic this Saturday, Jan. 5, at 4 p.m. at the Gadsden City High School gymnasium.

The game features the Talladega College men’s team against Carver College of Atlanta, Ga.

Former Boys and Girls Club of Gadsden/Etowah County member and 2018 Gadsden City High School graduate Jashon Chinn (pictured above) will be afforded a unique opportunity to return home to compete as a college athlete.

As the lone freshman on the Talladega roster, Chinn is excited about his opportunity to compete as a college athlete and his team’s upcoming game at his alma mater.

“It’s exciting; I can’t wait,” said Chinn when asked about the opportunity to kick off the second half of his freshman year that has seen him already play in 15 games in eight states on the floor of his former high school gym. “It’s going to be a good way to start the year and the rest of our basketball season.”

Chinn said that the adjustment to the speed of the college game along with the demanding schedule of life as a student-athlete were a major part of his first semester at Talladega. The school’s close proximity to Gadsden, along with the opportunity to pursue a business degree while competing as a member of the basketball program, are reasons that he is enjoying Talladega College.

The fact that the proceeds from the game benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Gadsden/Etowah County is even more appealing.

“Without the Boys and Girls Club, I wouldn’t be able to do any of this,” he said. It was at a Boys and Girls Club-sponsored showcase that Chinn was first introduced to the Talladega College athletic staff.

“The Boys and Girls club is a great place where kids can have fun, go on trips and do all sorts of things they enjoy,” Chinn said. “If playing this game means a little more support for the club and more kids can enjoy even more activities, I am definitely proud to be a part of it.”

“Jashon is a great kid that has grown a lot this year,” said Talladega College men’s head basketball coach Chris Wright. “We’re happy for him to have this opportunity to return home. We’re also glad to be a part of an event like this, to represent Talladega College and for all of our players to be a part of something that is bigger than ourselves.”

“This is huge for us and all of our members,” said Quez Williams, chief executive officer of Boys and Girls Club of Gadsden/Eto-wah County. “It would be hard to find a finer young man than Jashon to serve as a representative of the Boys and Girls Club and a role model for our younger members.”

When asked if he had any advice for younger members, Chinn said, “Don’t give up on what you want to do in your life. It doesn’t matter if it’s a sport or any other dream. You’ve got to put aside anything that’s not going to help you to be you what you want to become.”

Tickets to the BGC Basketball Classic may be purchased in advance for $7 at the club’s Williams Thomas Dawson Unit located at 2000 West Meighan Boulevard during business hours. Donations to help purchase tickets for children throughout the community can be made at the club or online at bgcgadsden.kindful.com. Tickets will also be available on the day of the event for $10.

For more information on the Boys and Girls Club, call 256-459-4573 or email greatfuturesgadsden@gmail.com.