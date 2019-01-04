Inspiration from God’s Word - The beginnings of a new year

By Toni Ford

There is something special about new beginnings. I love the thought of starting afresh and anew, making new goals and having fresh vision for the year ahead. I saw a quote posted on social media this past week by a man named Brad Paisley, which read, “Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.” This is exactly why I love preparing for a new year, because it reminds me that I am the author of my own 365-page book for the coming year.

I believe David understood completely what this meant when he wrote Psalm 27. The title given to this psalm is “Fearless Faith.” David knew that he would encounter some tough situations, that people would come against him, and that he would be faced with challenges too big for him to handle alone. So, what did David do to prepare himself and to make sure he had “fearless faith?” He stood on the promises of his God and spoke those promises over his own life over and over again.

As we prepare for a new year, we might not be sure of what is ahead of us in the coming year, but one thing that we can be sure of are the promises of God and His Word. Here are just a few of the promises David recalled and used to help him live a life of “fearless faith.”

He is my guide. Ps. 27:1 says, “The Lord is my revelation light to guide me along the way, He’s the source of my salvation to defend me every day. I fear no one!” I know that one of the things I need this coming year is wisdom in making decisions, guidance to know what path to take and the confidence in knowing God is my defender!

He is my one thing. Ps. 27:4 says, “Here’s the one thing I crave from God, the one thing I seek above all else; I want the privilege of living with Him every moment in His house, finding the sweet loveliness of His face, filled with awe, delighting in his glory and grace.” Often times when I feel “off track” or distracted in life, it is due to the fact that I have allowed someone or something besides the Lord to be my “one thing.” My prayer for the coming year is that I seek Him above ALL else and not take my focus off of Him alone!

He is my security. Ps. 27: 6 says, “He has smuggled me into his secret place, where I am kept safe and secure – out of reach from all my enemies.” I know there will be times this year when others might come against me, others might want to harm me, but I can have peace in knowing that God has already smuggled me into His secret place and He will keep me safe and secure.

He is my hope. Ps. 27:14 – “Don’t give up; don’t be impatient; be entwined as one with the Lord. Be brave and courageous, and never lose hope. Yes, keep on waiting, for He will never disappoint you!” We all might have desires, hopes and dreams or unanswered prayers that we are waiting to come into fruition. Remember that the Lord cares about what you care about and encourages us to not give up hope, for God is good, and when we seek Him He will never disappoint!

Lord, we commit this year to you and ask you to fill us with your Word! We start afresh and trust you to be our guide, our security, our hope and our one thing!

If you would like specific prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com and I will stand beside you in prayer!