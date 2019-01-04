People of Etowah - Sam Bone

Name: Sam Bone

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born in Pensacola, Florida, but was raised in Gadsden since I moved to Gadsden in third grade.”

What is your occupation?

“Attorney.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“Grew up wanting to be like my dad.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“My beautiful wife, Laura Bone, is a special ed teacher at Gadsden City High School. We have a nine-month old, Margaret Claire Bone, and a three-year old, Brooks Bone. We have a great pyrenees dog and two cats we rescued from the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center.”

Describe an average day in your life.

“I wake up and get the kids ready and take them to daycare. I then get to work at 8 a.m. I’m either seeing clients or in court until 5 p.m.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I went to the original Gadsden High School and then spent seven years at the “Capstone of Higher Education” at The University of Alabama, where I graduated with Business Management and then got my law degree.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“I really love to play golf. If I am not working or spending time with my family, I like to be on the golf course with my friends and enjoying the outdoors.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“The Boys & Girls Club of Gadsden/Etowah gave me the Christie Knowles Board Member of the Year Award in 2018, and it was the thing I have been most proud of in my life. Judge Ogletree and Jacob Millican talked to me about joining the board of directors in 2017, and it has changed my life. The group of folks at the Boys & Girls Club are amazing, and it is great to see the impact that the Boys and Girls Club makes on the kids of Etowah County.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“My dad, Dani Bone. I grew up looking up to him and wanting to be just like him. He is a wonderful father and I just hope to be as good of a father to my kids as he was/is to me.

To what do you credit your success?

“A blend of opportunity and hard work. I was lucky to be able to get a job in an established business and work with my dad, but I wouldn’t have had that opportunity if I didn’t lay the foundation by working hard to finish law school and continue to work hard everyday at my job.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“The Boys and Girls Club of Gadsden/Etowah.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“We are so blessed to have Noccolula Falls. Not only is the waterfall incredibly beautiful but the walking trail is a great way to exercise and relax, plus the park is one of the best parks I have been to for a birthday party and for kids to hang out. I am really looking forward to the new Moragne Park.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“I’d like to see a push to bring in more jobs for the next century – rather than Gadsden being a retirement community – so that we can bring more young people into our town. I think if we had more jobs for young people, we could alleviate some of the problems with crime and the opioid crisis. I think we need to push for more computer science driven jobs. The internet has allowed people to compete all over the world, regardless of where you are. I think we are seeing some change to younger leaders with new ideas. We elected Jason Wilson to city council and Sonny Steen and Cody Robinson to judges. This next generation will move Gadsden to the future.”

What are three words that describe you?

“Roll Tide Roll!”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“I grew up an Auburn fan and became an Alabama fan in high school. I went nine years in a row without my favorite team winning the Iron Bowl.”

What is your favorite quote?

“Focus on the process of what it takes to be successful.” – Nick Saban

What is on your bucket list?

“I want to play Augusta National Golf Club.”

What is your hidden talent?

“I like to think I’m pretty good at Fantasy Football and Fantasy Baseball.”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“The Rock. He would make me look a lot cooler.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“Keep pushing. You may not be the best right now but other people are going to quit and get discouraged. As long as you stay focused on getting better every single day, you will be successful.”

