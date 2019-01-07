Legals for the week of 1/4/19 - 1/10/19

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jimmy Lynn Leftwich, Jr., a married man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for GMFS LLC, on July 25, 2014, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument No., 3405292; and subsequently transferred to GMFS LLC; GMFS LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on January 16, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Sixteen (16) and Seventeen (17) in Block Number Ten (10) in the First Addition, Bellevue Highlands, as surveyed and platted by Totten and Woodruff, Civil Engineers, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 286 to 290, both inclusive, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

GMFS LLC

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Dec 21, 28 & Jan 4

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Heather M Crowe Unmarried Person to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for FirstBank , its successors and assigns dated November 21, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on November 21, 2016, as Instrument No. 3443062 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to FirstBank in Instrument 3476694 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, FirstBank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of March, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Twelve (12) as shown on the map of Leota Plat Unit Two (2), as recorded in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book G, Page 381.

Said property is commonly known as 1578 Leota Rd, Southside, AL 35907.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Heather M Crowe or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

FIRSTBANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 998518

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Dec 21, 28, 2018 & Jan 4, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Elizabeth Malone an unmarried woman, to Jimmie C. Moragne and wife, Karen Moragne, dated December 5, 2014, recorded as Instrument Number:3411824, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. The undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, between the legal hours of sale on January 18, 2019, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lots 10 and 12, Block 2, as shown on the map of College Heights 2nd Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 73, Probate Offie, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This Said sale is subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute

liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements and rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage.

Dated: 12/26/18

JIMMIE C. MORAGNE and wife, KAREN MORAGNE

JONATHAN M. WELCH

Attorney for Mortgage Holders

Jonathan M. Welch, PC

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 543-1660

Dec 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

____________

MORTGAGW

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jonathan B Martin and Audra Lachelle Martin, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for GMFS, LLC, A Limited Liability Company, on October 17, 2014, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument No., 3408965; and subsequently transferred to GMFS LLC; GMFS LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on March 4, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All of Lots 13 & 14, the North 25 feet of Lot Number 12, and the South 25 feet of Lot 15, all in Block 6, in the Meadowlawn Addition # 2, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “E”, Pages 156 & 157, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Less and Except

The North 25 feet of Lot 12, and the South 25 feet of Lot 13, in Block 6 of Meadowlawn Subdivision, Addition # 2 as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 157, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

GMFS LLC

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Jan 4,11 & 18, 2019

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

EMMA JOHNSON appointed Personal Representative on 12/20/2018 Estate of LONNIE WALLEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 4, 11 & 18, 2019

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

GWEN ROGERS appointed Personal Representative on 12/19/2018 Estate of EUNA MAE THORNTON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 4, 11 & 18, 2019

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

MABRY OZELL THOMAS appointed Personal Representative on 12/19/2018 Estate of BILL THOMAS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 4, 11 & 18, 2019

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

KATHY LYNN SHERRILL AND NANCY SHERON BARTON appointed Personal Representative on 12/20/2018 Estate of LILLIAN R. SMITH, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 4, 11 & 18, 2019

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

KENNY MAC PRUETT AND JERRY DAVID PRUETT appointed Personal Representative on 12/06/2018 Estate of ORVEL A. PRUETT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 4, 11 & 18, 2019

____________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

GARY MICHAEL HOLLOWAY appointed Personal Representative on 12/17/2018 Estate of FANNIE LEE HOLLOWAY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 4, 11 & 18, 2019

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

KENNY MAC PRUETT AND JERRY DAVID PRUETT appointed Personal Representative on 12/06/2018 Estate of FRANCES L. PRUETT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 4, 11 & 18, 2019

__________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

SANDRA BENEFIELD appointed Personal Representative on 12/21/2018 Estate of SHIRLEY U. DAVIDSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 4, 11 & 18, 2019

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

CAROL ALVERSON CARLTON appointed Personal Representative on 11/30/2018 Estate of HOYT LEROY CARLTON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 4, 11 & 18, 2019

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

THOMAS BRYAN BROWN appointed Personal Representative on 12/19/2018 Estate of SUSAN DAUGHTERY BROWN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 4, 11 & 18, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-525-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1008 SLUSSER AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number 21 in Block Number 33 in Garden City Subdivision Number 1 according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 408 and 409, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to THOMAS MARTIN, 901 Elm Avenue, Gadsden, AL, AMERICAN GENERAL FINANCE, P.O. Box 3662, Evansville, IN.

Now, therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on December 4, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Jan 4, 201

__________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Hudak Construction Co., Inc. has completed the Contract for Renovation of Community Center Renovations PH 2 at 2210 W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden, AL 35904 for the State of Alabama and the City of Gadsden, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, P.O. Box 1518, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Hudak Construction

400 W. Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL 35901

Jan 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

Khalil Williams, whose current whereabout are unknown, must answer Ira Thomas Holt and Virginia Holt’s Complaint by February 11, 2019, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be entered against him in Case No. CV-2018-900683-WBO, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Done the 13th day of December, 2018.

CASSANDRA “SAM” JOHNSON

Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, Jan 4 & 11

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900808-DAK

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,866.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: AKEIM DESHON WILLIAMS

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other intrest in said currency.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900809-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,898.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: DAVID BLAKE RICHARDS, AMBER RENEA FRANKLIN

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other intrest in said currency.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-18-900940-DAK

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Jody Willoughby, District Attorney

PLAINTIFF

VS.

One Hundred One Thousand Three Hundred Eighty-Eight & 75/100 Dollars

($101,388.75), U.S. currency

DEFENDANT

In Re:

The following people may have an interest in a portion of the One Hundred One Thousand Three Hundred Eighty-Eight & 75/100 DOLLARS ($101,388.75) U.S. Currency made the subject of this complaint: JACQUES D. WOODS, JESSICA SHAW, MISTY RICHARDSONM RAFAEL ROBINSON, LARRY GATTIS, CHASSIDY LINDSEY, MONA LISA GONZALEZ, THOMAS HOPE, IRA BOWIE, SHANNON JAMES, DEVARIO PARKER, MARLON BLOUNT, TYLER TATUM, PHILLIP HOWARD, PAUL ANTHONY, DONANVAN MARTIN, DALVIN JOHNSON, SHABREKA ROBINSON, CASEY KERR, CODY WALDEN, DENEZ ANSLEY, ANGELA PRESLEY, TEBAREY WILLIAMS, ROBERT SMITH, TERRY DUNCAN, JERMAINE JOHNSON, RICHARD TARRANCE, BRANDY FRASCO, JAMES RICHARD, KENDRA DAVIS, NATHAN MCMAHAN, URIEL GUILLEN, BRANDON MARSHALL, THOMAS RAMEY, MARTEYVEOUS BRASHER, JEREMY HARVEY, RASHAD BYERS, JACKIE BROWN, GARY DUNCAN, CYNTHIA GENCRY, JERRY LIGGINS, JEFFREY JESTER, CHANDEL GOLZ, DEVAN OKEE, DAKOTA PRUETT, DEMETRIUS HORTON, QUONTERA JONES, JAMES PARKER, MITCHELL BUEL, MARKUS PERRY, TRAVIS PEARSON, MORGAN PERSON, ANDRES MORGAN, CHANCE THOMAS, KEVIN JONES, BRANDON WILLIAMS, FORREST MADDOX, JALYETERRANCE MILLER, BOBBY EMERY, DEVONTE WILLIAMS, LAJARIUS RUSSELL, FREEDOM BEAL, JAMICHAEL PARKER, BRANDON LOVE, QUANTAVIOUS WILLIAMS, THOMES WESTPHALEON, JR., ODERION SMITH, KELLY BARNARD, DEREK PIERCE, DAVID PIERCE, ETHAN BORDEN, COREY JONES, DALE TRIMBLE, WESLEY WILLIAMS, RANDY MOORE, DEMETRIUS HORTON, BOBBY JOHNSON, MICKEY CHAMBERS, DEWAYNE BYERS, TEVIN ROBERTSON, MACI DEFRANCO, CEDRICK HOLT, DANA MOORER, DAYLO WOODS, EIZELLE SPEARS, UNKNOWN, JONATHAON FULLER, DOYLE GIBBS, RICHARD LOVELL, COURTNEY DUNN, KENNETH DILLARD, BRELON TURNER, ZAQUAVIUS CLAY, WILLIAM TAYLOR, DAVIEUNTAE ACKLES, SHELLY BURNS, DANA RUDOLPH, TEMPLETON COATS, ANTHONY FOSTER, MIKE FLORES, UNKNOWN, NICHOLAS HUMPHREYS, WILLIAM RUDOLPH, JR., CAMERON RUDOLPH, JOSEPH BENFORD, JR., CORY CAGLE, MARCUS FLEMING, DAMON TURNER, DEGINAL SPEARS, BURCE MACON, ANTRUN PIERCE, BERNARD THOMAS, DEMETRIUS TERRY, JAVONNE JACKSON, ANGEL WRIGHT, MICHAEL TAYLOR, JARELL HARVEY, DEANDRE LEDFORD, JOE’EL MILO, ROBERT ROWELL, TREVONNE JACKSON, DAMON TURNER, RACHEL LAWDER, LEON SMITH, TEVIN SPEARS, HALEY SCOTT, QUONTAVIOUS WILLIAMS, JERMAINE UNDERWOOD, CHARLES SNEAD, VARENCIO WILLIAMS, KALEB HOLLINS, ARNOLD BATTLES, JASON DOUGLAS, RUBERIC CARLISLE, RODERICK BAKER, JOSHUA BENSON, JOSHUA GARGUS, GAVIN NELSON, RICHARD WALTON, TAVORIS PEARSON, RODERICK ORR, ZEBBIE HARDY, CHAIZ CHRISTOPHER, JOSHUA BELYEU, NATHAN RUNNER, JOHNNY PARKER, WILLIAM CHAPMAN, JERMAINE UNDERWOOD KIERAN LETT, CLIFFORD MATHIS, WESLEY CROWLEY, THERESA JACOBS, WILLIAM TAYLOR, MICKEY CHAMBERS, AARON WHORTON, GREGORY WRIGHT, STANLEY JOHNSON, KRISTOPHER DARSHAWNM DEDRIONNE BURTON, CHAUNCEY KYNARD, DAVID BARKSDALE, TYRONE ADAMS, JAVVARIO THOMAS, DUSTIN GIBBS

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING ANOWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED DOLLAR AMOUNT:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described monies. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900845-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2002 Chevrolet Silverado

VIN # 2GCEK19T821379999

DEFENDANT

In Re: TOSTIG DENARD MOORE

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED VEHICLE:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900807-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,498.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Brandon Gipson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other intrest in said currency.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900752-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

1997 Chevrolet 1500

VIN# 2GCEC19M5V1180337

DEFENDANT

In Re: Brandon McKeith Curtis

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED VEHICLE:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900805-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,016.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: NIJAH CHATMAN-CURRY

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COUR OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900954-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS

1999 Kawasaki ZX750

VIN # JKAZXDP15ZXA036967

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jerry Michael Works

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITIY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTRET IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has iled its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described property. You are hereby notified that you msut answer said Complaint by the 15th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COUR OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900838-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS

$1,477.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Justine McAlister

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITIY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTRET IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has iled its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you msut answer said Complaint by the 11th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COUR OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900955-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS

$1,161.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Justin Scott Mansel

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITIY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTRET IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has iled its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you msut answer said Complaint by the 19th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO.: CV-18-900904-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency,

State Bureau of Investigations (Narcotics Division), Alabama Drug Enforcement Task

Force

PLAINTIFF

Residence and Property located at

920 Shoreline Circle

Southside, AL 35907, more particularly

described as:

Commence at the Southeast corner of

Section 32, T-12-S, R-6-E, and run

Westerly along the South line of Section

32 a distance of 1048.67 feet to a point on

the Southwesterly right-of-way line of

Alabama Highway 77; thence deflect

60°53ʹ right and run Northwesterly

along the Southwesterly right-of way line

of Alabama 77 a distance of 452.68 feet;

thence deflect 90°00’ left and run a

distance of 10.0 feet; thence deflect

28°11ʹ right and run a distance of

130.58 feet; thence deflect 46°28ʹ left

and run a distance of 30.0 feet; thence

deflect 90°00ʹ right and run a distance

of 10.0 feet to the point of beginning.

From said point of beginning deflection

90°00ʹ left and run Southwesterly along

the Northwesterly line of an access road

a distance of 88.45 feet; thence deflect

98°50ʹ right and run a distance of 43.17

feet to a point on the 509.0 contour line

of the H. Neely Henry Reservoir; thence

deflect 88°16ʹ right and run

Northeasterly along said 509.0 contour

a distance of 70.85 feet; thence deflect

64°08ʹ right and run a distance of 35.8

feet to the point of beginning.

Said Parcel No. 44 being a portion of

Lot No. 6 of the Mark H. Smith Lands

as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page

321, in the Judge of Probate Office

of Etowah County, lying and being

in Southside, Alabama, and containing

3028 square feet, more or less.

And Mobile Home located on said property;

And 1996 Chevrolet S-10 Truck;

VIN: 1GCC19X3T8121964

DEFENDANT

In Re: Barbara L. Lowe and Justin Shane Lowe

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED RESIDENCE AND PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described residency and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 19th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COUR OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900957-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS

2006 Ford Five Hundred

VIN # 1FAHP25176G150186

$1,177.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Stephanie Marie Grindle, Michael Dewayne Jackson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITIY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTRET IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCIBED VEHICLE AND CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has iled its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle and currency. You are hereby notified that you msut answer said Complaint by the 15th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COUR OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900969-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS

$1,053.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Daniel Sloan Tarrsnce

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITIY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTRET IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has iled its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you msut answer said Complaint by the 19th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-18-900971-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

New England Black Powder Rifle

Serial# 07715

Stag Arms 5.56 Model Stag-15

Serial# 141727

Browning Arms 270 WSM

Serial#23629MT351

Remington 11-87 12 Gauge

Serial# PC789638

Marlin .22 Cal. Model XT-22

Serial# MM13689D

Kel-Tec 5.56 Model SU-16

Serial# N5P61

Ruger Carbine .44 Magnum

Serial# 100-02725

Ruger .22 LR Model 10/22

Serial# 247-62530

Winchester .22 OR LR Model 190

Serial# B1247888

Mossberg 12 Gauge Model 500

Serial# T507212

Sig Sauer 5.56

Serial# JT001222

Remington .308 Model 700

Serial# G6760377

Heritage Rough Rider .22 Cal.

Serial# E70881

Taurus Titanium .357 Magnum

Serial# UC875288

Kimber .45 ACP Tactical Custom 2

Serial# K212221

Kimber .45 ACP Grand Raptor 2

Serial# K168984

Glock 22 .40 Cal.

Serial# FKL420

Glock 30S .45 Cal.

Serial# WLC655

DEFENDANT

In Re: Michael Ray Ruple

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 19th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2019

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: DR-2018-900271-GCD

HANNAH LEIGH BREWER, PLAINTIFF

VS.

ANDREW HANK STABLER, DEFENDANT

Andrew Hank Stabler, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Complaint for Divorce by seeking relief by January 21, 2019, or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Case No. DR-2018-900271-GCD. Attorney for Plaintiff Shannon L. Millican, 255 South 8th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901, (256) 543-7610

Nov 30, Dec 7, 14 & 21, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: SM13-900998

MOTORMAX FINANCIAL SERVICES

Plaintiff

VS.

ANTAWNITTA SWAIN

Defendant

TO: ANTAWNITTA SWAIN

You are hereby notified that on 08/16/2017 a Garnishment was filed against you, listing MERCEDEZ BENZ US INTERNATIONAL as Garnishee. You have the Right to Claim Exemption from Garnishment.

By Order of Publication entered by the Court and notice be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation. Defendant must respond to this publication and make their answer known to the court 30 days from the last date of publication so that monies withheld by the court can be disbursed to Plaintiff’s counsel.

Of Counsel:

MotorMax Financial Services

PO Box 468

Columbus, GA 31902

(800)899-6669

Dec 14, 21, 28, 2018 & Jan 4, 2019

_________

AUCTION NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following described vehicles were taken into custody by Autow’s Towing to wit:

1999 FORD F-150; VIN # 1FTRX18W9KKA82410

Will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 3574 SHADY GROVE ROAD, BOAZ, AL 35956 on 2/6/2019 at 10:00 am. The seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call Autow’s Towing at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing 1 hour prior to sale on the sale date.

Jan 4 & 11, 2019