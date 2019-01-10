Legals for the week of 1/11/19 to 1/17/19

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Elizabeth Malone an unmarried woman, to Jimmie C. Moragne and wife, Karen Moragne, dated December 5, 2014, recorded as Instrument Number:3411824, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. The undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, between the legal hours of sale on January 18, 2019, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lots 10 and 12, Block 2, as shown on the map of College Heights 2nd Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 73, Probate Offie, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This Said sale is subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute

liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements and rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage.

Dated: 12/26/18

JIMMIE C. MORAGNE and wife, KAREN MORAGNE

JONATHAN M. WELCH

Attorney for Mortgage Holders

Jonathan M. Welch, PC

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 543-1660

Dec 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jonathan B Martin and Audra Lachelle Martin, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for GMFS, LLC, A Limited Liability Company, on October 17, 2014, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument No., 3408965; and subsequently transferred to GMFS LLC; GMFS LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on March 4, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All of Lots 13 & 14, the North 25 feet of Lot Number 12, and the South 25 feet of Lot 15, all in Block 6, in the Meadowlawn Addition # 2, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “E”, Pages 156 & 157, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Less and Except

The North 25 feet of Lot 12, and the South 25 feet of Lot 13, in Block 6 of Meadowlawn Subdivision, Addition # 2 as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 157, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

GMFS LLC

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Jan 4,11 & 18, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kevin L Troup Husband And Holly M. Troup Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for SouthTrust Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated February 12, 2004; said mortgage being recorded on February 12, 2004, as Instrument No. M-2004-0591 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity, but solely as indenture trustee of Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2014-C in Instrument 3467760 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity, but solely as indenture trustee of Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2014-C, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 31st day of January, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Thirteen (13) and Fourteen (14), Block 1, Williams Heights, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book ’D’, Page 97, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 624 Leslie Lane, Gadsden, AL 35904.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Kevin L Troup and Holly M. Troup or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE OF CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2014-C

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 989417

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Jan 11, 18 & 25, 2019

__________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, ETOWAH COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by JAMES RICKY BOWEN and wife, DELANE B. BOWEN, as mortgagors, to FIRST SOUTH FARM CREDIT, ACA, as mortgagee, dated the 9th day of March, 2010, and recorded as Instrument Number 3328851, in the Office of the Judge of Probate for Etowah County, Alabama, and said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder at 12:00 o’clock noon, on the 30th day of January, 2019, at the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land located in the NW 1/4 of Section 27, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and more particularly described as follows: Begin at a rock pile at the Northeast corner of said NW 1/4 of Section 27; thence South 03 degrees 10 minutes 00 seconds East 1,319.83 feet along the East line of said quarter section to the Southeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of said Section 27; thence North 87 degrees 46 minutes 13 seconds West along the South line of said NE 1/4 of NW 1/4 934.95 feet; thence South 36 degrees 15 minutes 19 seconds West 295.57 feet (Record 210 feet) to a fence; thence North 87 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West 576.34 feet along said fence; thence North 37 degrees 40 minutes 27 seconds East 218.83 feet; thence North 84 degrees 08 minutes 51 seconds East 354.77 feet; thence North 14 degrees 32 minutes 57 seconds East 312.37 feet; thence North 86 degrees 24 minutes 40 seconds West 219.18 feet; thence South 63 degrees 51 minutes 44 seconds West 140.90 feet; thence South 25 degrees 32 minutes 15 seconds West 235.44 feet; thence South 37 degrees 40 minutes 27 seconds West 230.99 feet; thence North 87 degrees 52 minutes 26 seconds West 518.98 feet to the East right of way limit of Happy Hill Road; thence along said right of way limit North 47 degrees 32 minutes 32 seconds West 260.59 feet to the South line of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of said Section 27; thence continue along said road right of way and projection thereof North 41 degrees 37 minutes 23 seconds West 322.38 feet to the section line; thence North 03 degrees 34 minutes 32 seconds West along section line 504.79 feet to a 3/4 inch diameter pipe in road where a branch crosses said road; thence along the center of said branch as it meanders Northeasterly a chord bearing and distance of North 78 degrees 49 minutes 23 seconds East 1,319.56 feet to the East line of said NW 1/4 of NW 1/4; thence North 03 degrees 34 minutes 33 seconds West along said East line 277.46 feet to a 3/4 inch diameter pipe at the Northwest corner of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of said Section 27; thence South 87 degrees 46 minutes 13 seconds East along said section line 1,314.71 feet, more to less, to the point of beginning.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage, and will be made subject to the rights of redemption as provided by law.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

By: FIRST SOUTH FARM CREDIT, ACA

INZER, HANEY, McWHORTER & HANEY, LLC

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Drawer 287

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

256-546-1656

Jan 11, 18 & 25, 2019

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

EMMA JOHNSON appointed Personal Representative on 12/20/2018 Estate of LONNIE WALLEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 4, 11 & 18, 2019

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

GWEN ROGERS appointed Personal Representative on 12/19/2018 Estate of EUNA MAE THORNTON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 4, 11 & 18, 2019

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

MABRY OZELL THOMAS appointed Personal Representative on 12/19/2018 Estate of BILL THOMAS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 4, 11 & 18, 2019

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

KATHY LYNN SHERRILL AND NANCY SHERON BARTON appointed Personal Representative on 12/20/2018 Estate of LILLIAN R. SMITH, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 4, 11 & 18, 2019

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

KENNY MAC PRUETT AND JERRY DAVID PRUETT appointed Personal Representative on 12/06/2018 Estate of ORVEL A. PRUETT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 4, 11 & 18, 2019

____________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

GARY MICHAEL HOLLOWAY appointed Personal Representative on 12/17/2018 Estate of FANNIE LEE HOLLOWAY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 4, 11 & 18, 2019

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

KENNY MAC PRUETT AND JERRY DAVID PRUETT appointed Personal Representative on 12/06/2018 Estate of FRANCES L. PRUETT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 4, 11 & 18, 2019

__________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

SANDRA BENEFIELD appointed Personal Representative on 12/21/2018 Estate of SHIRLEY U. DAVIDSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 4, 11 & 18, 2019

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

CAROL ALVERSON CARLTON appointed Personal Representative on 11/30/2018 Estate of HOYT LEROY CARLTON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 4, 11 & 18, 2019

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

THOMAS BRYAN BROWN appointed Personal Representative on 12/19/2018 Estate of SUSAN DAUGHTERY BROWN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 4, 11 & 18, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

MELISSA TERRI SMITH appointed Personal representatives on 12/27/2018 Estate of HAROLD ALLEN SMITH, JR. deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 11, 18 & 25, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

DEANA SMITH appointed Personal representatives on 12/20/2018 Estate of T. EDWARD SMITH deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 11, 18 & 25, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

DAVID SCOTT ROSE appointed Personal representatives on 12/20/2018 Estate of WILLIAM LARRY ROSE deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 11, 18 & 25, 2019

___________

FILE CLAIMS

CHARLIE EDWARD MYERS appointed Personal representatives on 12/20/2018 Estate of NINA MARTHA MYERS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 11, 18 & 25, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

TAMARA D. BOATWRIGHT appointed Personal representatives on 12/20/2018 Estate of KATHLEEN LOVETT DONALDSON deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 11, 18 & 25, 2019

___________

FILE CLAIMS

MARY DODSON GOLDEN appointed Personal representatives on 12/26/2018 Estate of MARTHA LOUISE DODSON deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 11, 18 & 25, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

MARK EDWARD LOONEY appointed Personal representatives on 12/28/2018 Estate of GLENIS MELVIN CAHELA deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 11, 18 & 25, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-01-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

921 AVENUE F in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Seven (7) in Block Number Twenty-nine (29), in the Gadsden Land and Improvement Company’s Thornton Addition as Re-arranged by Coosa Land Company, et al., according to the map of said Re-arrangement recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 334 and 335, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to ESTATE OF LORENE HARRELL, ESTATE OF LORENE HARRELL, COOSA FEDERAL SAVINGS & LOAN, LORI JEAN BURTON, 1130 Grant Avenue, Gadsden, AL, DEXTER DEWAYNE HARRELL, 307 Hardin Circle, Gadsden, AL, VINCENT O’NEAL HARRELL, USP ATLANTA, P.O. BOX 150160, Atlanta, GA, STANLEY JERMONE HARRELL, 5101 Laurelwood Lane, Huntsville, AL, DEXTER DEWAYNE HARRELL & ETALS C/O DEXTER HARRELL, 307 Hardin Circle, Gadsden, AL.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on January 2, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Jan 11, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-02-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

113 PINEALICE STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 4 in Block 2 of Goss & Hardin’s First Addition to College Heights, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book C, Page 245, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, Montgomery, AL, possible rights of redemption of LAMAR GRAVES, 401 15th Avenue N.W., Attalla, AL.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on January 2, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Jan 11, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-03-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1706 HOOKS LAKE ROAD in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at the northeast corner of the north half of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 and from thence run in a southerly direction along the east line of said forty a distance of 100 feet; thence run in a westerly direction parallel with the north line of said forty a distance of 163.4 feet to the east line of that certain tract conveyed by A.R. Lasseter et al to H.M. Lasseter, by deed date 4 November 1944, and recorded in Book 6-U, Page 487, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run in a northerly direction along the east line of said Lasseter lot a distance if 100 feet to a point in the north line of said forty; thence run in an easterly direction along the north line of said forty a distance of 163.4 feet to the point of beginning; said description embracing a portion of the north half of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 in Section 26, Township 1 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, subject to the rights of the Alabama Power Company as described in Book 7-F, Page 392, and subject to rights of the Alabama Gas Corporation as described in instrument recorded in Book 550, Page 297, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to TROY L. and wife BARBARA TOSH BRIGHT, 5615 Second Street Apt 19, Hokes Bluff, AL .

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on January 2, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Jan 11, 2019

___________

RESOLUTION

R-04-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1515 MALONE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Ten (10) and Eleven (11) in Block “C” in the O. H. Alford Rearrangement #1, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 348, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, Montgomery, AL, possible rights of redemption of JUDGE PEGGINS and MABEL HARDWICK, 1515 Malone Street, Gadsden, AL, subject to that certain mortgage in favor of A-1 TRANE HTG & A/C COL, INC., BRYAN PEREZ.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on January 2, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Jan 11, 2019

___________

RESOLUTION

R-05-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

425 N. 9th STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOTS 3 AND 4 IN BLOCK TWO OF THE ELLIOTT ADDITION TO THE CITY OF GADSDEN AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 23, PROBATE OFFICE ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SAID REAL ESTATE LOCATED AT 425 NORTH 9 STREET, TH GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, Montgomery, AL, possible rights of redemption of TONYA F. PORTER, 809 Pulltight Road, Gadsden, AL.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on January 2, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Jan 11, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-06-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

404 SOUTHSIDE AVENUE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Parcel One: Lot Number 13 in the Pine Brook Addition to the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, as the same appears of record in Plat Book “A”, page 198 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The size of the said lots are as follows:

Lot Thirteen (13) facing fifty (50) feet on Fourth Street and running back of even width to Lot Twelve (12) one hundred and thirty two (132) feet on the south side and one hundred and thirty seven (137) feet on the North side of said Lot Thirteen (13).

Parcel Two: Lot Number Fourteen (14) in the Pine Brook Addition to the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, as the same appears of record in Plat Book “A”, page 198 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Three: The North half of Lot Fifteen (15) in Pine Brook Addition as shown in Plat Book “A”, page 198 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to ELLIE JANE KEELING SMITH, 172 Briddlewood Drive, Gadsden, AL, JOSEPH A. SMITH and FRANCES S. LITTLE.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on January 2, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Jan 11, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-07-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

406 SOUTHSIDE AVENUE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Parcel One: Lot Number 12 in the Pine Brook Addition to the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, as the same appears of record in Plat Book “A”, page 198 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The size of the said lots are as follows:

Lot Twelve (12) facing fifty (50) feet on Southside Avenue, and running back of even width, on hundred and fifty two (152) feet.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to ELLIE JANE KEELING SMITH, 172 Briddlewood Drive, Gadsden, AL, JOSEPH A. SMITH and FRANCES S. LITTLE.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on January 2, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Jan 11, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-08-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1807 ADAMS STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

The West Ninety feet of Lots Numbers Eleven (11) and Twelve (12) in Block Number Seventeen (17) in Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 314 and 315, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, Montgomery, AL, possible rights of redemption of MELANIE COOK and MICHAEL COOK.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on January 2, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Jan 11, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-09-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1408 CHANDLER STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A tract of land described as beginning at a point in the South line of Lot Number Six (6), which is 55 feet West, measured along said South line, from the Southeast corner of said lot; and from thence, run in a Northerly direction and parallel with the East lines of Lots Numbers Six (6) and Five (5) a distance of 79.8 feet to a point; thence in a Westerly direction and parallel with the South line of said Lot Number Six (6) to a point in the Southeasterly line of Chandler Street; thence in a Southwesterly direction along the Southeast line of said street a distance of 96 feet to the Southwest corner of said Lot Number Six (6); thence in an Easterly direction along the South line of said Lot Number Six (6) a distance of 158 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing a portion of Lots Numbers Five (5) and Six (6), in Block Number One (1) in the First Addition to College Heights, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 245, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to FNA NP, LLC 120 N. LaSalle Street Ste. 1220, Chicago, IL 6; Johnny E. Webster and Eric Cook;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on January 9, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Jan 11, 2019

__________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Hudak Construction Co., Inc. has completed the Contract for Renovation of Community Center Renovations PH 2 at 2210 W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden, AL 35904 for the State of Alabama and the City of Gadsden, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, P.O. Box 1518, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Hudak Construction

400 W. Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL 35901

Jan 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2019

_________

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc., hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the City of Hokes Bluff for construction of Project no. ST-028-999-009 – Rec and resurf of Jenkins Road and Aaron Way in Etowah County.

This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on January 11, 2019 and ending on February 1, 2019.

All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction, Inc., 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 during this period.

Jan 11, 18, 25 & Feb 1, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

Khalil Williams, whose current whereabout are unknown, must answer Ira Thomas Holt and Virginia Holt’s Complaint by February 11, 2019, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be entered against him in Case No. CV-2018-900683-WBO, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Done the 13th day of December, 2018.

CASSANDRA “SAM” JOHNSON

Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, Jan 4 & 11

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900808-DAK

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,866.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: AKEIM DESHON WILLIAMS

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other intrest in said currency.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900809-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,898.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: DAVID BLAKE RICHARDS, AMBER RENEA FRANKLIN

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other intrest in said currency.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-18-900940-DAK

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Jody Willoughby, District Attorney

PLAINTIFF

VS.

One Hundred One Thousand Three Hundred Eighty-Eight & 75/100 Dollars

($101,388.75), U.S. currency

DEFENDANT

In Re:

The following people may have an interest in a portion of the One Hundred One Thousand Three Hundred Eighty-Eight & 75/100 DOLLARS ($101,388.75) U.S. Currency made the subject of this complaint: JACQUES D. WOODS, JESSICA SHAW, MISTY RICHARDSONM RAFAEL ROBINSON, LARRY GATTIS, CHASSIDY LINDSEY, MONA LISA GONZALEZ, THOMAS HOPE, IRA BOWIE, SHANNON JAMES, DEVARIO PARKER, MARLON BLOUNT, TYLER TATUM, PHILLIP HOWARD, PAUL ANTHONY, DONANVAN MARTIN, DALVIN JOHNSON, SHABREKA ROBINSON, CASEY KERR, CODY WALDEN, DENEZ ANSLEY, ANGELA PRESLEY, TEBAREY WILLIAMS, ROBERT SMITH, TERRY DUNCAN, JERMAINE JOHNSON, RICHARD TARRANCE, BRANDY FRASCO, JAMES RICHARD, KENDRA DAVIS, NATHAN MCMAHAN, URIEL GUILLEN, BRANDON MARSHALL, THOMAS RAMEY, MARTEYVEOUS BRASHER, JEREMY HARVEY, RASHAD BYERS, JACKIE BROWN, GARY DUNCAN, CYNTHIA GENCRY, JERRY LIGGINS, JEFFREY JESTER, CHANDEL GOLZ, DEVAN OKEE, DAKOTA PRUETT, DEMETRIUS HORTON, QUONTERA JONES, JAMES PARKER, MITCHELL BUEL, MARKUS PERRY, TRAVIS PEARSON, MORGAN PERSON, ANDRES MORGAN, CHANCE THOMAS, KEVIN JONES, BRANDON WILLIAMS, FORREST MADDOX, JALYETERRANCE MILLER, BOBBY EMERY, DEVONTE WILLIAMS, LAJARIUS RUSSELL, FREEDOM BEAL, JAMICHAEL PARKER, BRANDON LOVE, QUANTAVIOUS WILLIAMS, THOMES WESTPHALEON, JR., ODERION SMITH, KELLY BARNARD, DEREK PIERCE, DAVID PIERCE, ETHAN BORDEN, COREY JONES, DALE TRIMBLE, WESLEY WILLIAMS, RANDY MOORE, DEMETRIUS HORTON, BOBBY JOHNSON, MICKEY CHAMBERS, DEWAYNE BYERS, TEVIN ROBERTSON, MACI DEFRANCO, CEDRICK HOLT, DANA MOORER, DAYLO WOODS, EIZELLE SPEARS, UNKNOWN, JONATHAON FULLER, DOYLE GIBBS, RICHARD LOVELL, COURTNEY DUNN, KENNETH DILLARD, BRELON TURNER, ZAQUAVIUS CLAY, WILLIAM TAYLOR, DAVIEUNTAE ACKLES, SHELLY BURNS, DANA RUDOLPH, TEMPLETON COATS, ANTHONY FOSTER, MIKE FLORES, UNKNOWN, NICHOLAS HUMPHREYS, WILLIAM RUDOLPH, JR., CAMERON RUDOLPH, JOSEPH BENFORD, JR., CORY CAGLE, MARCUS FLEMING, DAMON TURNER, DEGINAL SPEARS, BURCE MACON, ANTRUN PIERCE, BERNARD THOMAS, DEMETRIUS TERRY, JAVONNE JACKSON, ANGEL WRIGHT, MICHAEL TAYLOR, JARELL HARVEY, DEANDRE LEDFORD, JOE’EL MILO, ROBERT ROWELL, TREVONNE JACKSON, DAMON TURNER, RACHEL LAWDER, LEON SMITH, TEVIN SPEARS, HALEY SCOTT, QUONTAVIOUS WILLIAMS, JERMAINE UNDERWOOD, CHARLES SNEAD, VARENCIO WILLIAMS, KALEB HOLLINS, ARNOLD BATTLES, JASON DOUGLAS, RUBERIC CARLISLE, RODERICK BAKER, JOSHUA BENSON, JOSHUA GARGUS, GAVIN NELSON, RICHARD WALTON, TAVORIS PEARSON, RODERICK ORR, ZEBBIE HARDY, CHAIZ CHRISTOPHER, JOSHUA BELYEU, NATHAN RUNNER, JOHNNY PARKER, WILLIAM CHAPMAN, JERMAINE UNDERWOOD KIERAN LETT, CLIFFORD MATHIS, WESLEY CROWLEY, THERESA JACOBS, WILLIAM TAYLOR, MICKEY CHAMBERS, AARON WHORTON, GREGORY WRIGHT, STANLEY JOHNSON, KRISTOPHER DARSHAWNM DEDRIONNE BURTON, CHAUNCEY KYNARD, DAVID BARKSDALE, TYRONE ADAMS, JAVVARIO THOMAS, DUSTIN GIBBS

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING ANOWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED DOLLAR AMOUNT:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described monies. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900845-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2002 Chevrolet Silverado

VIN # 2GCEK19T821379999

DEFENDANT

In Re: TOSTIG DENARD MOORE

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED VEHICLE:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900807-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,498.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Brandon Gipson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other intrest in said currency.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900752-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

1997 Chevrolet 1500

VIN# 2GCEC19M5V1180337

DEFENDANT

In Re: Brandon McKeith Curtis

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED VEHICLE:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900805-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,016.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: NIJAH CHATMAN-CURRY

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 21, 28, 2018, Jan 4 & 11, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COUR OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900954-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS

1999 Kawasaki ZX750

VIN # JKAZXDP15ZXA036967

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jerry Michael Works

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITIY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTRET IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has iled its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described property. You are hereby notified that you msut answer said Complaint by the 15th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COUR OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900838-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS

$1,477.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Justine McAlister

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITIY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTRET IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has iled its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you msut answer said Complaint by the 11th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COUR OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900955-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS

$1,161.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Justin Scott Mansel

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITIY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTRET IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has iled its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you msut answer said Complaint by the 19th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO.: CV-18-900904-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency,

State Bureau of Investigations (Narcotics Division), Alabama Drug Enforcement Task

Force

PLAINTIFF

Residence and Property located at

920 Shoreline Circle

Southside, AL 35907, more particularly

described as:

Commence at the Southeast corner of

Section 32, T-12-S, R-6-E, and run

Westerly along the South line of Section

32 a distance of 1048.67 feet to a point on

the Southwesterly right-of-way line of

Alabama Highway 77; thence deflect

60°53ʹ right and run Northwesterly

along the Southwesterly right-of way line

of Alabama 77 a distance of 452.68 feet;

thence deflect 90°00’ left and run a

distance of 10.0 feet; thence deflect

28°11ʹ right and run a distance of

130.58 feet; thence deflect 46°28ʹ left

and run a distance of 30.0 feet; thence

deflect 90°00ʹ right and run a distance

of 10.0 feet to the point of beginning.

From said point of beginning deflection

90°00ʹ left and run Southwesterly along

the Northwesterly line of an access road

a distance of 88.45 feet; thence deflect

98°50ʹ right and run a distance of 43.17

feet to a point on the 509.0 contour line

of the H. Neely Henry Reservoir; thence

deflect 88°16ʹ right and run

Northeasterly along said 509.0 contour

a distance of 70.85 feet; thence deflect

64°08ʹ right and run a distance of 35.8

feet to the point of beginning.

Said Parcel No. 44 being a portion of

Lot No. 6 of the Mark H. Smith Lands

as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page

321, in the Judge of Probate Office

of Etowah County, lying and being

in Southside, Alabama, and containing

3028 square feet, more or less.

And Mobile Home located on said property;

And 1996 Chevrolet S-10 Truck;

VIN: 1GCC19X3T8121964

DEFENDANT

In Re: Barbara L. Lowe and Justin Shane Lowe

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED RESIDENCE AND PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described residency and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 19th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COUR OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900957-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS

2006 Ford Five Hundred

VIN # 1FAHP25176G150186

$1,177.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Stephanie Marie Grindle, Michael Dewayne Jackson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITIY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTRET IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCIBED VEHICLE AND CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has iled its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle and currency. You are hereby notified that you msut answer said Complaint by the 15th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COUR OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900969-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS

$1,053.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Daniel Sloan Tarrsnce

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITIY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTRET IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has iled its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you msut answer said Complaint by the 19th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-18-900971-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

New England Black Powder Rifle

Serial# 07715

Stag Arms 5.56 Model Stag-15

Serial# 141727

Browning Arms 270 WSM

Serial#23629MT351

Remington 11-87 12 Gauge

Serial# PC789638

Marlin .22 Cal. Model XT-22

Serial# MM13689D

Kel-Tec 5.56 Model SU-16

Serial# N5P61

Ruger Carbine .44 Magnum

Serial# 100-02725

Ruger .22 LR Model 10/22

Serial# 247-62530

Winchester .22 OR LR Model 190

Serial# B1247888

Mossberg 12 Gauge Model 500

Serial# T507212

Sig Sauer 5.56

Serial# JT001222

Remington .308 Model 700

Serial# G6760377

Heritage Rough Rider .22 Cal.

Serial# E70881

Taurus Titanium .357 Magnum

Serial# UC875288

Kimber .45 ACP Tactical Custom 2

Serial# K212221

Kimber .45 ACP Grand Raptor 2

Serial# K168984

Glock 22 .40 Cal.

Serial# FKL420

Glock 30S .45 Cal.

Serial# WLC655

DEFENDANT

In Re: Michael Ray Ruple

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 19th day of February, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2019

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO; CV-19-900019-DAK

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah county Drug Enforcement unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2001 Chevrolet Tahoe

VIN # 1GNEC13T11R200351

DEFENDANT

In Re: Tosha Nichole Kirby

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORTION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of March, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said vehicle.

DONE this the 9th day of January, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 11, 18, 25 & Feb 1, 2019

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: DR-2018-900271-GCD

HANNAH LEIGH BREWER, PLAINTIFF

VS.

ANDREW HANK STABLER, DEFENDANT

Andrew Hank Stabler, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Complaint for Divorce by seeking relief by January 21, 2019, or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Case No. DR-2018-900271-GCD. Attorney for Plaintiff Shannon L. Millican, 255 South 8th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901, (256) 543-7610

Nov 30, Dec 7, 14 & 21, 2018

_________

AUCTION NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following described vehicles were taken into custody by Autow’s Towing to wit:

1999 FORD F-150; VIN # 1FTRX18W9KKA82410

Will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 3574 SHADY GROVE ROAD, BOAZ, AL 35956 on 2/6/2019 at 10:00 am. The seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call Autow’s Towing at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing 1 hour prior to sale on the sale date.

Jan 4 & 11, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 2/15/19.

2005 KIA SEDONA; VIN # KNDUP132X56688626

2000 NISSAN MAXIMA; VIN # JN1CA31D4YT550036

2001 FORD MUSTANG; VIN # 1FAFP40411F251016

1998 CHEVROLET MONTE CARLO; VIN # 2G1WW12M2W9122882

2005 CHEVROLET BLAZER; VIN # 1GNCT18X75K106735

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-1549

Jan 11 & 18, 2019