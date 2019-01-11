GCHS grad Troup shines in Missouri win over Tennessee

2017 Gadsden City High graduate and University of Missouri women’s basketball redshirt freshman Haley Troup (pictured above) came off the bench to score a career-high16 points in the Lady Tigers’ 64-66 upset victory over No. 10 Tennessee last Sunday (Jan. 6) in Knoxville, Tenn.

Troup, who shot 4-for-6 from the three-point line, played 29 minutes off the bench. Her three-pointer with 6:08 remaining in the game gave Missouri (13-3, 2-0) the lead for good on the way to its fifth straight win.

As a four-year starter for the Lady Titans, Troup finished her GCHS career with 2,284 career points, 1,235 career rebounds and 842 career assists. She was named the ASWA Class 7A Player of the Year and first team All-State after helping the 2016-17 Lady Titans go 24-5, finish the regular season as the fifth-ranked team in Class 7A, win the area tournament and qualify for the Northeast Regional Tournament. She averaged 19.4 points, 4.0 assists and 7.6 rebounds in 28 games while shooting 84 percent from the free throw line. She also made 38 three-point baskets. She was selected as The Messenger’s Player of the Year and named to the Esmark All-American team.