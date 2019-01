Thirteen student-athletes recently were named to the All-Etowah County Schools cheerleader team. Selected were senior Kayla Brooks, Lexy Morgan and Laney Owen from Southside; senior Molly Hamilton and junior Tamera Foster from Gaston; senior Lexie Payne and junior Carly Sims from Glencoe; seniors Mattie Jackson and Mackenzie Braswell from Hokes Bluff; senior Mary Kathryn Lang and junior Hailey Hill from Sardis; and Samantha Moore and Brooklyn Sainsbury from West End.