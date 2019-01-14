Heavy dose of crimson on All-Etowah County cross country

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Southside High out-distanced the competition on the 2018 All-Etowah County Schools boys and girls cross country team.

The Panthers claimed 14 of the 20 sports on the team – eight for the boys and six for the girls.

Southside swept both the county and sectional meets in early November and participated in the AHSAA state meet in Danville. The boys finished third in Class 5A, while the girls came in eighth.

Named to the all-county boys team from Southside were senior Taylor Nails (pictured above), sophomores Garrett McWhorter, Will Anglea and Grayson Russell; freshmen Ryan Maudsley and eighth graders Parker Cunningham, Hayden Tucker and Mason Williamson. Representing county runner-up Hokes Bluff were junior Jackson Millander and sophomore Sam Green.

The all-county girls squad consisted of junior Lanora Hill, freshmen Camryn Davis (pictured above), Alexis Valentine, Amira Augustus and Enslee Clough and seventh grader Karina Simmons from Southside; junior Anna Beth Giles and eighth grader Katie Giles from Glencoe; and seventh graders Barit Snead and Sarah Burger from Sardis.