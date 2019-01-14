Southside’s Williams highlights All-Etowah County volleyball

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Southside High’s Macie Williams highlights the 2018 All-Etowah County volleyball team.

The 5’11 senior middle hitter (pictured above) was named the team’s Most Valuable Player after helping the Lady Panthers post a 42-13 record, win a fourth straight county tournament title and advance to the North Super Regional Tournament Class 5A quarterfinals.

Glencoe’s Jamie Barkley earned Coach of the Year honors after guiding the Lady Yellow Jackets to a 34-25 record, a fourth-place showing at the super regionals and a berth in the Elite Eight state tournament in Birmingham.

Joining Williams on the team from Southside were seniors Alexis Thompson and Lauren Hunt and junior Maggie Bell. Representing Glencoe were seniors Lauren Cole and Evan Burns and junior Aubrey Gray. Rounding out the team were senior Gracie West and junior Bethany Noah from Hokes Bluff; senior Madison Langley and junior Emily Kate Jones from Sardis; senior

Sidney Oliver from Gaston; and senior Jayleigh Kirby from West End.