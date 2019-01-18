Downtown Gadsden store offers goat yoga

By Sarrah Peters/News Editor

On Monday, January 14, the Lookout Mountain Goat Ranch Originals hosted yoga classes with a fun twist. Participants had goats balance on them while doing yoga poses.

Owner and artist Kelly Farley says that she is “all about goats.” When she heard about goat yoga, she knew she wanted to make it happen in Gadsden. It wouldn’t be the first time Farley has brought goats to the Lookout Mountain Goat Ranch Originals storefront located at 546A Broad Street. For Christmas, she hosted “Kids in Pajamas,” where she dressed her baby pygmy goats in pajamas, and they were such a hit that she has brought them back several times.

Goats have great senses of balance, making them able to stand on participants while they hold yoga poses and even as they carefully transition between poses. Not only can it improve the workout by having participants focus on balance, but the goats bring smiles and laughter to participants.

The store will host its next goat yoga class on January 28. The entrance fee is $40, and spots are limited so reserving space in the class is recommended.

The Lookout Mountain Goat Ranch Originals storefront is Farley’s art studio, where she offers paint parties and private classes and sells jewelry and other gift items.

For more information, call 256-504-2882.