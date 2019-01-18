Lady Panthers dispatch Hokes Bluff in semifinals

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Southside jumped out to a 14-5 lead after one quarter and never trailed in a 39-19 win over Hokes Bluff in the semifinal round of the Etowah County Schools Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Sardis.

The Lady Panthers (15-4) face either Glencoe or Sardis in Friday’s championship game.

Southside head coach Kim Nails decided to slow the tempo of the game, and although the Lady Panthers only scored one point in the second period, they took a 15-9 lead into the locker room at the half.

“We decided to set the tone of the game early, as we felt the key to the game was waiting on what we wanted.”

An 11-4 run to start the second half gave Southside a commanding 26-13 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

The Lady Panthers once again set the tempo of the game in the fourth quarter in spreading out their offense. Southside outscored the Lady Eagles 13-6 down the stretch.

Savannah Nunn paced the Lady Panthers with 12 points, while Alexis Thompson added 10.

“Alexis Thompson (pictured above) played a smart game for us,” said Nails. “She is like a quarterback on the court.”

Hokes Bluff head coach Jason Shields was somewhat disappointed with his team’s offensive output.

“We aren’t a great offensive team, but we are better than that,” he said. “We didn’t hit one three-point shot all night. We just never got in a rhythm offensively.”

Kristen Shields led Hokes Bluff with 10 points.