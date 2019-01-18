Late surge pushes Eagles past Sardis

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Hayden Lipscomb (left) blocks a shot by Sardis’ Alex James during the Eagles’ 56-49 win in the Etowah County Basketball Tournament semifinals on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Sardis. Credit: Shannon J. Allen/Sand Mountain Reporter.

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Hokes Bluff outscored Sardis 21-9 over the final eight of the game to take a hard-fought 56-49 victory in the Etowah County Basketball Tournament semifinals on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Sardis.

The Eagles (10-9) will play either Southside or Glencoe in Friday’s championship game.

Hokes Bluff’s Matthew Johnson scored seven points in the final period, including two clutch 3-point shots to give Hokes Bluff the lead for good. The Eagles put the game away at the free throw line, hitting 10 of 15 attempts down the stretch.

“The difference in the third quarter was that we decided to play hard,” said Hokes Bluff head coach Jeff Noah. “We’re a different team when we play hard.”

Sardis took a 14-12 lead after one period, 26-23 at halftime and 40-35 heading into the final quarter.

Donovan Greaves led Hokes Bluff with 13 points, followed by Dylan Teague with 12 points.

Sardis head coach Van Owen gave the credit to Hokes Bluff for the Eagles’ come-from-behind win.

“We made too many second half mistakes, and Hokes Bluff had some players come off of the bench and contribute when they made their run. Coach Noah always has his team well prepared.

“Trey Hubbard did a great job for us defensively, and Braxton Brooks was able to handle Hokes Bluff’s pressure. Chase Williams gave us some quality time off the bench.”

Jacob Hopper scored 16 points for the Lions.