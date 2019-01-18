People of Etowah - Chad Kilgore

Name: Chad Kilgore

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born and raised here in Etowah County.”

What is your occupation?

“Attorney.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“I knew I wanted to be an attorney since I was very young. My mother, Tena Noah Kilgore, worked in the legal field here in Gadsden for many years. She loved the law and instilled in me a love for it as well. I truly love helping people, especially when they need it the most, so being an attorney enables me to do this on a daily basis.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“As mentioned in the question above, my mother, Tena Noah Kilgore, worked in the legal field here in Gadsden for many years before her passing in 2009. My father, Terry Edward Kilgore, enjoyed being involved in local politics and was one of the hardest workers I have ever met, having had various jobs with local manufacturing facilities throughout the years before his passing in 2013. I was very close to all of my grandparents, especially my paternal grandmother, Eva Ruth Kilgore, who passed away in 2014. She was one of my biggest encouragers and I greatly miss her, along with my other grandparents. I absolutely love pug dogs and look forward to having my own in the very near future!”

Describe an average day in your life.

“Busy. Busy. Busy. As an attorney, I spend time in the courtroom, my office and out and about in the community. No one day is ever the same.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I graduated from Lighthouse Christian Academy here in Gadsden in 2004, I then went on to earn an Associate’s Degree from Gadsden State Community College in 2007 and a Bachelor’s Degree from Jacksonville State University in 2010. After my undergraduate studies, I attended Birmingham School of Law and graduated with a Juris Doctorate Degree in 2015.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“I enjoy traveling, swimming and reading a good book.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“My greatest accomplishment would be graduating law school and passing the bar exam.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“There are so many people that have been influential in my life. It’s hard to name just one. My parents and grandparents would definitely be at the top of the list.”

To what do you credit your success?

“Hard work, persistence and great mentors here in the local legal community.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“As attorneys, we are encouraged to do pro bono (free) legal work in our communities. I strive to do this as much as possible, especially when I meet someone going through a difficult financial time in their life but truly need help in a legal matter.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“I love everything about Gadsden and Etowah County. It’s home. I moved to Gulf Shores back in 2014 but decided to move back here in 2017. I met a lot of lifelong friends there, but as the old saying goes, “there’s no place like home.” We actually have a lot of activities, great dining and unique businesses that a lot of people aren’t aware of. Additionally, it is truly a beautiful area with places such as Noccalula Falls, Historic Downtown and the Coosa River.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“We have a wonderful community here in Gadsden and Etowah County. However, I would like to see more good paying careers come to our area, not just “jobs.” There are a lot of people who relocate to other cities or states after they finish high school and college. Hi-tech and industrial jobs would be ideal to grow our community.”

What are three words that describe you?

“Ambitious. Dedicated. Trustworthy.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“When I was a child I was very afraid of water, it was probably one of my worst fears. However, now I greatly enjoy swimming and visiting the beach.”

What is your favorite quote?

“Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try.” –John F. Kennedy

What is on your bucket list?

“Visit every state in the United States, visit a foreign country (or two) and learn to fly an airplane.”

What is your hidden talent?

“Graphic design. Some people know this about me but some do not. I really enjoy graphic design and have designed logos and advertising materials for political campaigns, charitable causes and businesses.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“Never give up on your dreams. Worry less; 99 percent of the things you worry about never happen. Live life to the fullest.”

To nominate someone for the People of Etowah column, email speters@gadsdenmessenger.com or call 256-547-1049.