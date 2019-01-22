Sessions out as GCHS football coach

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

The Bart Sessions era at Gadsden City High School is over after 21 months and six victories.

GCHS Principal Kevin Young confirmed that he relived Sessions of his duties as head football coach effective immediately. Young added that Sessions (pictured above) will continue to teach physical education at GCHS.

Young said that defensive coordinator Ali Smith will serve as interim head coach until the new coach is hired.

“I’ve been evaluating the football program since day one, and I thought that it was time for us to move forward in a different direction,” said Young. “I felt that this was the best move for the program, for the school and most importantly, for the kids.”

Sessions went 3-7 in both 2017 and 2018, finishing fifth in the region in both seasons.

“We are committed to finding the best possible coach for Gadsden City High School,” said Young.