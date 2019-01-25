Brown Sugar Chocolate Chip Bars, Rice Krispie Bars and The Best Chocolate Brownie Ever

By Andy Bedwell

The tradition of making homemade treats for gifts is still alive and well in the South. I love making bars of any kind. They are so easy to make and so easy to serve.

Brown Sugar Chocolate Chip Bars

1/4 cup Crisco shortening

1/2 stick butter

(room temperature)

1 cup sugar

1 whole egg

2 eggs, separated

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped pecans

1 cup mini marshmallows

1/2 cup semi-sweet

chocolate chips

1 cup light brown sugar

Cream the shortening, butter and sugar. Beat in the whole egg and two egg yolks. Sift flour, baking powder and salt in a separate bowl. Combine the flour mixture with the cream mixture. Spread the batter into the baking pan. Sprinkle the nuts, marshmallows and chocolate chips over the batter. Beat the two egg whites until stiff; fold in the brown sugar and spread over the top of the batter. Bake in a buttered 9 x 13-inch pan at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes or until lightly browned on top. Cool completely and cut into bars.

Andy’s Note: This is a new recipe that I sent to Mary’s Mah Jongg group last week. I asked this group of girls to critique this new recipe for me. I think it got a “thumbs-up.”

Rice Krispie Bars

1 cup peanut butter

White sugar

White karo syrup

6 cups Rice Krispies

Heat peanut butter, white sugar and white karo syrup together. Pour over Rice Krispies. Stir until thoroughly coated. Press into a buttered 10 x 15-inch Jelly roll pan. Melt half a cup of chocolate chips and spread over the top (this is a very thin topping). Cool and cut into squares.

Andy’s Note: I love anything that is made with Rice krispies. These are easy, good and will not stay in your kitchen for long.

The Best Chocolate Brownie Ever

1 1/2 cups self-rising flour

2 cups sugar

1 cup Crisco oil

4 eggs, beaten

8 tablespoons cocoa

1 tablespoon

vanilla flavoring

1 cup chopped pecans

Mix flour, cocoa and pecans together. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix well. Pour into a greased 9 x 13-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Andy’s Note: Yes, I have put this recipe in this column many times. How can I ever list different recipes for bars and not list my favorite? I even went to a Quick Shop every week and made these in their deli. In my opinion, they are the best! Did you know that most people love brownies?

Let’s do soups next week! Stay warm.

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell