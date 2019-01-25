People of Etowah - James Parker

Name: James Parker

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born and raised in Attalla.”

What is your occupation?

“I currently work for our Digital Department at Regions Bank and I currently serve as the male representative on the State Democratic Executive Committee for District 28.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“I decided to join the banking world a few years ago with one of our competitors. Math was one of my favorite subjects in school and I love working with the public. Based off my interest, I decided to become a banker and I have not looked back since. As far as the political arena, I was always concerned about my community and would often push the idea of change here locally. One of my friends suggested that I run for office since I was actively involved in the community and had a strong desire to see my city grow. Ever since then, I decided to pursue politics and I have experienced much success.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I graduated from Etowah High School, Class of 2008, Jacksonville State University and Ohio Christian University.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“I like to read in my spare time. A book I am currently reading is Becoming by Michele Obama.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“One of my greatest accomplishments was being elected to serve on the State Democratic Executive Committee.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“One person in my life that influences me the most is my pastor, Jonathan L. Woods, Sr. He constantly pours into me and not only pushes me to be the best man I can be but to have a close relationship with Christ. He never lets me settle for less and I’m extremely grateful for that.”

To what do you credit your success?

“I give credit to my parents, family, friends and most importantly, Jesus.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“I’m currently involved with the Etowah County Voters League, I’m the Secretary for the Etowah County Young Democrats, the treasurer for the Alabama Young Democrats and a clerk for the Black Caucus.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“My favorite thing about the community is the beautiful scenery and history! From the Alabama Theatre, the Emma Sansom Statue, and the J&M monument, it’s good to live in a city with so much great history!”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“The change I would like to see is already being implemented – more stores, food places and family entertainment. It seems like the community is steadily growing, and I love it!”

What are three words that describe you?

“Three words that describe me are ambitious, courageous and self-motivator.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“Many don’t know that I’m musically inclined. I played in the band for seven years (tuba and baritone). I also can play the piano.”

What is your favorite quote?

“The future rewards those who press on. I don’t have time to feel sorry for myself. I don’t have time to complain. I’m going to press on.” – Barack Obama.

What is on your bucket list?

“I want to visit the Statue of Liberty!”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“If a movie was written about my life I believe Denzel Washington would want to play me.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“I would tell myself to never give up on my hopes and dreams. There will be a lot of failures and disappointments but don’t let it distract me from obtaining success.”

To nominate someone for the People of Etowah column, e-mail speters@gadsdenmessenger.com or call 256-547-1049.