17th Annual A Walk Through Time celebrates 250 years of America

By Caylie Moore, Features Editor

On Sunday, Forrest Cemetery held its 17th annual A Walk Through Time from 2 to 4:30 p.m. The event began with opening remarks from Michael Rodgers, Secretary of the Forrest Cemetery Board, who explained the premise of A Walk Through Time — for Etowah County residents to learn more about the history of the locals who came before them by bringing them back to life. Through performances, oftentimes by descendants of the deceased themselves, the event proved able to breathe new life into history itself. He also added that the event has continuously played a crucial role in cemetery renovation and upkeep, stating that it had raised over $130,000 for cemetery renovation and upkeep since it began 17 years ago. This year alone had gathered over $8,000 in sponsorships.

This year’s theme, Rodgers emphasized, would also honor the 250th anniversary of the United States and those who helped the nation gain its freedom.

Other notable figures, like Gadsden City Council President Kent Back and former City Clerk Iva Nelson, also presented various performances in line with America’s 250th anniversary, including a partial reading of the Declaration of Independence by Back and a performance of the Star-Spangled Banner by Nelson.

Jesse Battles, candidate for District 10 Alabama State Senate, was also present and spoke about various Revolutionary War veterans, including his own ancestor, William Noel Battles.

Young and old alike attended the event, making for a packed-out day at the cemetery as locals spent their afternoon taking a walk through time.