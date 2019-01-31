Glencoe girls ranked in Jan. 31 ASWA basketball poll

GIRLS
Class 7A
1. Hoover
2. McGill-Toolen
3. Sparkman
4. Austin
5. Spain Park
6. Davidson
7. Grissom
8. Auburn
9. Foley
10. Hewitt-Trussville
Class 6A
1. Hazel Green
2. Eufaula
3. Blount
4. Hartselle
5. Huffman
6. McAdory
7. Carver-Birmingham
8. Cullman
9. Opelika
10. Muscle Shoals
Class 5A
1. Ramsay
2. Charles Henderson
3. Madison Academy
4. Central-Tuscaloosa
5. Shelby Counmty
6. Wenonah
7. Brewer
8. Brewbaker Tech
9. West Point
10. Pleasant Grove
Class 4A
1. Priceville
2. Sipsey Valley
3. Childersburg
4. Greensboro
5. Sumter Central
6. Rogers
7. Anniston
8. Cherokee County
9. Oneonta
10. West Limestone
Class 3A
1. Pisgah
2. T.R. Miller
3. Winfield
4. Midfield
5. Phil Campbell
6. Geneva
7. Montgomery Academy
8. Susan Moore
9. Locust Fork
10. Glencoe
Class 2A
1. Sand Rock
2. Sacred Heart Catholic
3. Collinsville
4. Central-Hayneville
5. Cold Springs
6. Geneva County
7. Fyffe
8. Samson
9. G.W. Long
10. Calhoun
Class 1A
1. Pleasant Home
2. Spring Garden
3. Skyline
4. Phillips
5. Talladega Co. Central
6. Florala
7. Mars Hill Bible
8. Brantley
9. Belgreen
10. R.A. Hubbard
BOYS
Class 7A
1. Mountain Brook
2. Hoover
3. Sparkman
4. Lee-Montgomery
5. Oak Mountain
6. McGill-Toolen
7. Florence
8. Fairhope
9. Vestavia Hills
10. Austin
Class 6A
1. Lee-Huntsville
2. Eufaula
3. Columbia
4. Jemison-Huntsville
5. Muscle Shoals
6. Pinson Valley
7. Oxford
8. Carver-Montgomery
9. Hartselle
10. Sidney Lanier
Class 5A
1. Wenonah
2. LeFlore
3. Pleasant Grove
4. Fairfield
5. Hamilton
6. Russellville
7. Brewbaker Tech
8. East Limestone
9. Charles Henderson
10. Sylacauga
Class 4A
1. Hillcrest-Evergreen
2. Williamson
3. Brooks
4. Sumter Central
5. Talladega
6. Escambia County
7. Deshler
8. Good Hope
9. Anniston
10. Cherokee County
Class 3A
1. Plainview
2. Westminster-Huntsville
3. Prattville Christian
4. Lauderdale County
5. Sylvania
6. Piedmont
7. Hanceville
8. Pike County
9. Winfield
10. Houston Academy
Class 2A
1. Fyffe
2. Abbeville
3. Red Bay
4. Tanner
5. Section
6. Barbour County
7. Calhoun
8. North Sand Mountain
9. Sacred Heart Catholic
10. Central-Coosa
Class 1A
1. Decatur Heritage
2. Cornerstone-B’ham
3. Georgiana
4. Skyline
5. Spring Garden
6. R.A. Hubbard
7. Covenant Christian
8. Francis Marion
9. Mars Hill Bible
10. Holy Spirit
Glencoe girls ranked in Jan. 31 ASWA basketball poll
