Chicken Enchilada Soup, White Chicken Chili, Chicken and Wild Rice Soup and Bean Soup

By Andy Bedwell

“What on earth can I feed them?” I am sure you know that thought very well. Even with a well-stocked pantry, the day called for soup. Try these soups. I think every-one will think that you have slaved for hours.

Chicken Enchilada Soup

4-6 chicken breast,

cooked and shredded

2-3 cans cream of

mushroom soup

2-3 cans cream of

chicken soup

1 can Rotel

1 package taco seasoning

1/2-1 package

dry ranch dressing

chicken broth

to thin if needed

Combine all ingredients in a crock-pot and enjoy!

Andy’s Note: Add a little grated cheese on top and don’t forget the tortilla chips.

White Chicken Chili

1 32-ounce box

chicken broth

3 cans white kidney

beans, or red

5 cups chicken,

cooked and diced

1 16 ounce jar of salsa (whatever heat

level you like)

1 8-ounce block pepper

jack cheese, shredded

2 teaspoons cumin

2 garlic cloves, minced

pepper to taste

1/2 cup finely crushed

corn chips

Combine all ingredients except corn chips in a crock pot. Cook on high until the cheese is melted. After the cheese is melted and chili is cooked, add the corn chips.

Andy’s Note: I can’t wait to try this one.

Chicken and Wild

Rice Soup

4 cups chicken broth

2 cups water

2 cooked, boneless

chicken breasts, shredded

1 package quick cooking long grain and wild rice with seasoning packet

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3/4 cup all purpose flour

1/2 cup butter

2 cups milk or heavy cream (I use half milk

and half cream)

Combine broth and water in a large pot. Bring to a boil and then stir in rice. Keep seasoning packet for later. Cover and remove from heat. In another saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in seasoning packet until mixture is bubbly. Reduce heat to low, stir in flour slowly to form a roux. Add salt and pepper. Whisk in milk and cream a little at a time until smooth. Cook until thick, approximately five minutes. Add chicken to rice. Stir cream mixture into broth and cook over medium to low heat until heated through.

Andy’s Note: One of my cousins sent me this recipe and ended with “Amazing!” Sounds delicious!

Bean Soup

1 can black beans

1 can kidney beans

1 can pinto beans

1 can stewed tomatoes

1 can Rotel

1 can shoe peg corn

2 cups water

1 package Taco seasoning

1 package Ranch dressing

1 pound sliced

smoked sausage

Combine in a saucepan. Cook on medium heat until sausage is done for about 45 minutes.

Andy’s Note: The Bed-wells are going to have soup for the next few weeks.

I want to thank all of you for sending me these wonderful soup recipes. I will continue next week with soups.

Happy Soup Cooking!

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.