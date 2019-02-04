Area athletes compete at state indoor meet

One local high school athlete medaled and three others posted top 10 finishes at the AHSAA state indoor track & field meet last weekend at the Birmingham Crossplex.

Gadsden City’s Jakari Embry (pictured above) was the area’s lone medalist, as the Titan junior took home the third-place bronze in the Class 7A boys 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8:58.

Westbrook Christian’s Jonah Morris came in fourth in the 1A-3A boys 1600-meter run at 4:48.08, Southside’s Taylor Nails took fifth in the 4A-5A boys 3200-meter run at 10:00.11 and Etowah’s Zanya McKenzie finished fifth in the 4A-5A girls shot put with a throw of 33-04.25.

Finishing in the top 15 were Etowah’s Jaci Jo Mayo in the 4A-5A girls high jump (12th, 4-06.00); Southside’s Ryan Maudsley in the 4A-5A boys 3200-meter run (12th, 10:25.49); Etowah’s C.J. Young in the 4A-5A boys shot put (12th, 35-08.00); Westbrook Christian’s Mary Reid Goodwin in the 1A-3A girls 800-meter run (15th, 2:46.37); and Etowah’s Jaci Jo Mayo in the 4A-5A girls triple jump ((15th, 30-09.50).