Legals for the week of 2/8 to 2/14

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 4, 2001 by Elijah Bynum and wife, Martha Bynum, originally in favor of CitiFinancial Corporation, and recorded in Book M2001 at Page 3843 on September 5, 2001, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc. as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3425582; Instrument #, 3456743 and Instrument #, 3474496 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 25, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

LOT NUMBER 11 AND THE WEST 25 FEET OF LOT NUMBER 13, BLOCK NUMBER 14, GADSDEN LAND AND IMPROVEMENT COMPANY’S KYLE ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “A”, PAGE 23, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1016 Chestnut St, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 19-016857

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Jan 25, Feb 1 & 8, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Shirley Freeman Surviving Joint Tenant to WAF World Alliance Financial Corp dated September 11, 2008; said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company to be recorded and re-recorded in Instrument No. 3478339 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 12th day of February, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING TO DESCRIBE A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND HEREIN: COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER NINE (9), BLOCK FOUR (4), PLAT BOOK “C”, PAGE 39; THENCE RUN NORTH 02 DEGREES 55 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE WEST BOUNDARY LINE A DISTANCE OF 121.80 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 02 DEGREES 55 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE WEST BOUNDARY LINE A DISTANCE OF 107.80 FEET TO A POINT, SAID POINT BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER TEN (10), BLOCK FOUR (4); THENCE RUN NORTH 55 DEGREES 45 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF LOT NUMBER TEN (10), A DISTANCE OF 513.60 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF LOOKOUT STREET; THENCE RUN SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF LOOKOUT STREET A DISTANCE OF 93.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN WESTERLY AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 553.22 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID TRACT EMBRACING A PORTION OF LOT NUMBER TEN (10), BLOCK FOUR (4), OF THE J. H. (BOY) SITZ SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “C”, PAGE 39, PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, LYING EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 2406 Lookout Street, Gadsden, AL 35904.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Shirley Freeman or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 996518

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Jan 25, Feb 1 & 8, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on January 9, 2014 by Gregory Bagget, A Married Man and Lynn Baggett, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Royal United Mortgage LLC, and recorded in Instrument # at 3396990 on January 15, 2014, and modified in agreement recorded November 22, 2017 as Instrument #3459645, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3430275 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 4, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF ETOWAH, AND STATE OF ALABAMA, TO-WIT:

A TRACT OF LAND DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE NORTH LINE OF TURRENTINE STREET WHICH IS 120.00 FEET EAST OF THE ORIGINAL SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE HEATH LOT, THE ORIGINAL SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID HEATH LOT BEING ALSO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF BLOCK NUMBER FOUR (4) IN THE HARRIS ADDITION TO GADSDEN, AS RECORDED IN BOOK OF TOWN PLATS “A”, PAGE 9 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, AND FROM THENCE RUN IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF TURRENTINE STREET A DISTANCE OF 70.00 FEET; THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID HARRIS ADDITION A DISTANCE OF 170.00 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTH LINE OF BLOCK NUMBER THREE (3) IN THE TURRENTINE PARK ADDITION, AS SHOWN BY THE MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT, BOOK “A”, PAGE 84; THENCE IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF BLOCK NUMBER THREE (3) OF TURRENTINE PARK ADDITION A DISTANCE OF 70.00 FEET; THENCE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF BLOCK NUMBER FOUR (4) OF THE HARRIS ADDITION A DISTANCE OF 170.00 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND BEING A PORTION OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4) OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 114), SECTION NINE (9), TOWNSHIP TWELVE (12) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING THE IDENTICAL PROPERTY CONVEYED BY Nations Title Agency, Inc., as Agent for the above listed Underwriter ALTA Commitment (6-17-06) Schedule A RICHARD KIRBY AND WIFE, EMMA KIRBY TO RHODA A. SMITH BY DEED DATED 16TH SEPTEMBER 1911, AND RECORDED IN DEED RECORD “YY”, PAGE 500 IN SAID PROBATE OFFICE, TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED THEREON. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO GREGORY BAGGETT, AN UNMARRIED MAN BY QUITCLAIM DEED FROM TOM JEFF BAGGETT, AN UNMARRIED MAN AS RECORDED 07/01/2008 AS DOCUMENT 3295946.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 621 Turrentine St, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 19-016843

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Jan 25, Feb 1 & 8, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated August 30, 2017, executed by Andrew Lee Alverson, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Renasant Bank, which mortgage was recorded on September 5, 2017, in Instrument number 3455945, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Renasant Bank, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 31, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lot Number 5, in Wildflower Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book I, Page 165, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Renasant Bank

Transferee

The sale provided hereinabove was postponed on the 31st day of October, 2018, was further postponed on the 16th day of January, 2019, by public announcement being made in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. Said foreclosure sale shall be held on the 19th day of

March, 2019, by public announcement being made in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale.

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Feb 8, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Tyler Eric Tucker and wife, Amanda Marie Tucker to Donald Dewayne Dyke dated February 16, 2018 and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3463090; Donald Dewayne Dyke, mortgage owner, departed this life on December 28, 2018 and his heirs have elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 12th day of March, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Twenty-two (22) in Block Number Twelve (12), according to the Survey of Smith’s First Addition to Alabama City, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 158, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the

property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Gary Dewayne Dyke and Elisa Dyke,

Heirs of Donald Dewayne Dyke

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Feb 8, 15 & 22, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Stephen Hilleke and Laura Hilleke, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., on the 9th day of March, 2004, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Doc # M-2004-0947; the undersigned New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-6, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on February 28, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number One (1) in Block Forty Six (46) in Garden City Residential Subdivision Number Three (3), according to Map or Plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book “C”, pages 412 and 413, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 926 Agricola Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-6, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

443468

Feb 8, 15 & 22, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, ETOWAH COUNTY

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Adam Chapman and Amanda Chapman to WinSouth Credit Union on the 16th day of November, 2015, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3427926 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 7th day of March, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel One: Lot 3 in Block 18 of the Stowers rearrangement of a portion of the Attalla Iron and Steel Company’s Addition to Attalla, as made by F. 0. Lee, Civil Engineer, a map or plat of said rearrangement appearing of record in Plat “B”, Pages 292 & 293, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Two: Begin at the Southeasterly corner of Lot 4 in Block 18 of Stowers Rearrangement of portions of the Attalla Iron and Steel Company’s Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 292 & 293, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Attalla, Etowah County, Alabama, for a point of beginning; thence from said point of beginning travel in a Northerly direction along the Eastern boundary of said lot for a distance of 7 feet; thence turn left and travel in a Westerly direction and parallel to the Southern boundary a distance of 140 feet to the Western boundary of Lot 4; thence turn left and travel in a Southerly direction a distance of 7 feet; thence run left and travel in an Easterly direction along the Southernmost boundary of said Lot 4 a distance of 140 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel of land lying between Lots 3 & 4, Block 18, of Stowers Rearrangement of portions of the Attalla Iron and Steel Company’s Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 292 & 293, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

JONATHAN HUFFSTUTLER

Brunson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.A.

301 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone 256-546-9205

Feb 8, 15 & 22, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Benjamin A. Bean Husband Jennifer R. Bean Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, its successors and assigns dated May 26, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on May 26, 2016, as Instrument No. 3434728 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to PennyMac Loan Sevices, LLC in Instrument and re-recorded in Instrument No. 3477591 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, PennyMac Loan Sevices, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of March, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL 1: The North 23 feet of Lot Number 3 and the South 74 feet of Lot Number 2, in Fairview Hills, according to map thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 65, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL II: That portion of the west half of the alley annulled by instruments number 3297991 and number 3297992 Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; which lies adjacent to the property conveyed to Rex Martin Smith by deed from Nellie Ruth Smith dated February 3, 2014, and recorded as instrument number 3397642 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 2121 Fairview Rd, Gadsden, AL 35904.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Benjamin A. BeanJennifer R. Bean or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

PENNYMAC LOAN SEVICES, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 971618

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Feb 8, 15 & 22, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Jayson J. Maxwell and Kim Maxwell, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 31st day of July, 2009, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3317734; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (solely as nominee for Lender, Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage by virtue of that certain Corporate Assignment of Mortgage dated December 13, 2012 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3378583. The undersigned Regions Bank d/baa Regions Mortgage as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 1, 2019, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 66, 67, 68 and 69 in Block “A” of Druid Park, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 343, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49820.341

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS MORTGAGE

Feb 8, 15 & 22, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Wendy C Stephens f/k/a Wendy Jo Carroll Hardy, a married woman and husband Shane R. Stephens, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for COLONIAL BANK, N.A., on August 30, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Doc. #:, M-2005-3773; and subsequently transferred to Specialized Loan Servicing LLC; Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on March 18, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

To reach a point of beginning of a tract or parcel of land described herein commence at a point in the north line of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 in Section 10, which is 415 feet west of the northeast corner thereof, said point being the northwest corner of that certain tract of land conveyed by Bert W. Johnson and wife, Lorene Johnson to William N. Jones by deed dated March 9th, 1951, and recorded in Book “460”, page 535; thence run South and along the west line of said Johnson tract for a distance of 315 feet to the southwest corner of said Johnson tract and the point of beginning; thence run East and along the south line of said Johnson tract for a distance of 415 feet to a point in the east line of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4; thence run South and along the east line of said forty for a distance of 180 feet to a point; thence run West and parallel with the south line of Johnson tract for a distance of 415 feet to a point; thence run North parallel to the east line of said forty for a distance of 180 feet to the point of beginning; said description embracing a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 in Section 10, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama. Rights of the Alabama Power Company as shown by instruments recorded in Book “5-Y”, page 91 and Book “563”, page 293.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Feb 8, 15 & 22, 2019

__________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

MARY JANE BURNETT appointed Personal Representative on 01/11/19 Estate of JAMES RONALD BURNETT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 25, Feb 1 & 8, 2019

___________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JOY SPELL appointed Personal Representative on 01/11/19 Estate of MARILYN RUCKS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 25, Feb 1 & 8, 2019

____________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

MARY C. SMITH appointed Personal Representative on 01/11/19 Estate of JOSEPH D. SMITH, JR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 25, Feb 1 & 8, 2019

__________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

ROCKY LYNN KING AND KAREN SUE KING WEAVER appointed Personal Representative on 01/09/19 Estate of FAIRY MAE PATTERSON KING deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 1, 8 & 15, 2019

__________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

MARK SHANE FAIL appointed Personal Representative on 01/17/19 Estate of VIVIAN SUE THOMPSON deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Feb 1, 8 & 15, 2019

__________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

BRENDA STANCIL appointed Personal Representative on 01/17/19 Estate of CECILE MAEL ROBERTSON deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Feb 1, 8 & 15, 2019

__________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JANICE INGRAM appointed Personal Representative on 01/16/19 Estate of ROBERT ODELL INGRAM deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Feb 1, 8 & 15, 2019

__________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

VICKY MAY CASEY appointed Personal Representative on 01/17/19 Estate of NORMA M. ABSHER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Feb 1, 8 & 15, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO; CV-19-900080-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,623.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Tevin RayshawnWatson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORTION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 3rd day of April, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said vehicle.

DONE this the 4th day of February, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Feb 8, 15, 22 & March 1, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO; CV-19-900077-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah county Drug Enforcement unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,163.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Richard James Walton

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORTION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 3rd day of April, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said vehicle.

DONE this the 4th day of February, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Feb 8, 15, 22 & March 1, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO; CV-19-900081-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah county Drug Enforcement unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,618.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Chance Mikel Thomas

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORTION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 3rd day of April, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said vehicle.

DONE this the 4th day of February, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Feb 8, 15, 22 & March 1, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO; CV-19-900079-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah county Drug Enforcement unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$15,000.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Tevin Shacore Rice

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORTION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 3rd day of April, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said vehicle.

DONE this the 4th day of February, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Feb 8, 15, 22 & March 1, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO; CV-19-900078-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah county Drug Enforcement unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,095.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Brandon Alexander Chandler

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORTION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 3rd day of April, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said vehicle.

DONE this the 4th day of February, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Feb 8, 15, 22 & March 1, 2019

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

J & D Enterprises, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with Alabama Department of Transportation for resurfacing and traffic stripe of Project # STPNU-1018(250) and STPNU-1018(251) in Cherokee County, Alabama. this notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on February 8, 2019 and ending on March 1, 2019. All claims should be filed at J & D Enterprises, LLC, P.O. Box 583, Gadsden, AL 35902 during this period.

Feb 8, 15, 22 & March 1, 2019

___________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT:

Landscape I-59 at US-431/Cleveland Interchange

Project No. M-008

OWNER:

The City of Attalla, Alabama

Separate sealed bids for the construction of the Landscape I-59 at US 431/Cleveland Interchange will be received by The City of Attalla, consisting of removing various types of vegetation and installing sod and pine-straw.

The bids will be received at the city hall of Attalla at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL, 35954 until 5:00 P.M. CDST on Monday February 18, 2019 in the Council Chambers and then at said place publicly opened and read aloud.

The Contract Documents may be examined at the Attalla City Hall. Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained from The City of Attalla Engineering Department (256) 538-9986, upon receipt of a non-refundable fee of $20.00 (cash or check) for each set. Upon request, documents will be shipped with all shipping and handling charges collect.

Each Bidder must deposit with his bid security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Contract Documents.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

THE CITY OF ATTALLA

BY:

Larry Means, Mayor

Feb 1, 8 & 15, 2019

__________

PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Attalla will hold public hearings to discuss remedies for nuisance/abatement cases that will come before the Attalla City council on february 18th, 2019 at City Hall, at 5:00 pm located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, Alabama. the following addresses will be discussed.

715 Owens Avenue

511 Gains Street

643 Taft Avenue

505 8th Avenue SW

319 Noojin Street

Feb 1, 8 & 15, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF

CIVIL ACTION

James Wilson, whose current whereabouts are unknown, must answer Family Care Center, Inc.’s Complaint by March 4, 2019, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be entered against him in Case No. CV-2018-900684-SJS, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Done the 28TH day of January, 2019.

CASSANDRA “SAM” JOHNSON

Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama

Feb 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2019

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: S-10342

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES E. BOND, JR.

DECEASED

TO: The unknown heirs at law and next of kin of Charles e. Bond, Jr., deceased

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Charles E. Bond, Jr., deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 12th day of March, 2019, at 11:30 o’clock a.m. when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Charles E. Bond, Jr., deceased, should not be admitted to probate and record in this court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 28th day of January, 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate Court

Feb 1, 8 & 15, 2019

­­­­­___________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF AVERY THOMAS CROSSON, DECEASED

CASE NO.: S-10359

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of AVERY THOMAS CROSSON, having been submitted to the Horoable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner JOY CROSSON WILKS, on the 22nd day of January, 2019; Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, within 30 days of the date of this publication.

Feb 8, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

TO: HARMONTY CLAYTON

JERAD GIBS:

THE UNKNOWN FATHER:

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Adoption has been filed in the Probate Court by Kevin and Michele Bowers to adopt Z.L.K.G., Case No. A-1405 and to adopt M.A.J.C., Case no. A-1406

Hearing is set for the 20th day of March, 2019, at 10:00 am

If you as mother or as father, intend to contest this adoption, you must ile a written response within 30 days of the date of last publication herein with the clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated this the 14th day of January, 2019

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Pobate

Jan 18, 25, Feb 1 & 8, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICTION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO.: 16 JT 204

NORTH CAROLINA, JOHNSTON COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF: BABY BOY JAGNEAUX

DOB: 08/03/2010

TO: JONATHAN LEE JAGNEAUX

Last Known Address: 2708 Sansom Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

The Petitioner herein has filed a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights concerning the above-referenced minor child, pursuant to the provisions of G.S. 7B-400, et seq.

YOU ARE REQUIRED to make a written answer to such pleading not later than

March 6, 2019, being 40 days from the date of the first publication of this Notice on

January 25, 2019, and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking relief against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

Respondent parent is hereby notified that any counsel appointed previously and still representing said Respondent parent in any abuse, neglect, or dependency proceeding regarding this minor child shall continue to represent said Respondent parent unless otherwise ordered by the Court; however, if a Respondent parent is indigent and is not already represented by appointed counsel, the Respondent parent is entitled to appointed counsel by contacting the Johnston County Clerk of Superior Court immediately to request counsel; that provisional counsel has been appointed; and that the appointment of provisional counsel shall be reviewed by the Court at the first hearing after service by this publication.

Respondent parent shall further be notified of the date, time, and place of any pretrial hearing, including notice of the purpose of said hearing, pursuant to the provisions of G.S. 7B-1108.1, and the notice of said hearing of the Petition will be mailed by the Petitioner upon filing of a written answer by the Respondent Parent, or by 30 days from the date of service by publication, if no answer is filed, and Respondent Parent may attend the termination hearing.

This the 17th day of January, 2019.

HOLLAND & O’CONNOR, PLLC

Attorney for the Petitioner, JCDSS

JENNIFER S. O’CONNOR

N.C. Bar No. 25440

201 N. Second Street

O. Box 1833

Smithfield, NC 27577

Telephone (919) 934-3141

Facsimile (919) 989-7547

Jan 25, Feb 1 & 8, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

UNDER AND BY VIRTURE OF CASE # DV05-520 ETOWAH COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Against Terri Shadwrick and in favor of Bowman Investments, Inc., as assignee, I will proceed to sell on Monday February 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Etowah County Courthouse, 800 Forrest Ave., Gadsden, Alabama. Between the legal hours of sale half interest (50%) of the following described property of the said:

Lot Eight (8) and Ten (10) in block Four (4) in Sims Second addition to Glencoe according to the amended map thereof as recorded in Plat book “D” Page 195, probate office, Etowah County, Alabama. PPIN 028917 Parcel 14-09-29-0-001-097.000. Street address 407 Juanita Street.

**SOLD SUBJECT TO CODE OF ALABAMA (6-9-85) UNDIVIDED INTERST (50% IN PROPERTY

**ALL PROPERTY SOLD SUBJECT TO ALL MORTGAGES AND ENCUMBRANCES. All property located in Etowah County. Purchaser pays cost of advertising and other lawful charges and fees.

Jonathon w. Horton, Sheriff of Etowah County

Mitchell Hill, Chief Deputy

Feb 1, 8 & 15, 2019

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE

The contents of the following units will be disposed of on March 8, 2019 for charges past due.

June Arnold #108

Debra Sitz #316

Kimberly Hyche #110

Ellen Brown # 106

Briarmeade Village

Mini Warehouse

409 W. Main Street

Glencoe, AL 35905

Feb 8 & 15, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 3/08/19.

2016 NISSAN PATHFINDER; VIN # 5N1AR2MN2GC617013

Tommy Tow’s

3403 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256) 490-3715

Feb 1 & 8, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 3/08/19.

2001 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500; VIN # 2GCEC19V011217071

1997 TOYOTA AVALON; VIN # 4T1BF12B8VU178262

Jimmy’s Auto Service and Towing

1727 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 458-2007

Feb 1 & 8, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 3/08/19.

1986 GMC JIMMY; VIN # 1G5EK18L2GF524527

Dylan Harrison

113 McEntyre Street

Rainbow City, AL 35906

Feb 1 & 8, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 3/08/19.

2006 FORD TAURUS; VIN # 1FAFP53U26A108789

William Davison

2000 Hickory Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256) 390-4314

Feb 1 & 8, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 3/08/19.

2006 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500; VIN # 2GCEK13TX61156667

Acker’s Wrecker Service

1261 East Main Street

Centre, AL 35960

(256) 927-8504

Feb 1 & 8, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF SALE

In accordance with Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties. The following motor vehicle will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am, March 13, 2019 at Team One Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Gadsden, AL 35901. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2006 DODGE RAM 2500; VIN # 1D7KS28C26J236848

Feb 8 & 15, 2019

_____________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 3/15/19.

2003 NISSAN PATHFINDER; VIN# 5N1AR2MN2GC617013

1994 BUICK CENTURY; VIN # 1G4AG55M7R6444359

1996 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE; VIN # 1J4FX58S1TC397966

1986 CHEVROLET S10; VIN # 1GCCS14R4G2114507

D & W Transport

1217 Ratliff Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256)613-1050

Feb 8 & 15, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 3/15/19.

2000 FORD MUSTANG; VIN # 1FAFP42X7YF302214

Kenneth Chappell

968 SW Claton Street

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 873-9966

Feb 8 & 15, 2019