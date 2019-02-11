Blue Devils, Warriors advance to subregional playoffs

The Etowah High boys basketball team defeated Alexandria, 73-69, in the Class 5A, Area 12 Tournament championship on Feb. 7 in Attalla. Taylor Berry (pictured above) paced the Blue Devils with 23 points, followed by Trent Davis with 21 and DeRicky Wright with 13. Etowah (16-9) hosts Springville on Tuesday (Feb. 12) in the subregional playoffs.

Westbrook Christian fell to Sacred Heart Catholic, 61-42, last Saturday (Feb. 9) in the championship game of the Class 2A, Area 11 Tournament in Anniston. Jonah Morris paced the Warriors (17-14) with 10 points, followed by Joseph Gilchrist with nine and Cade Phillips with eight. Westbrook travels to Lafayette in the subregional playoffs on Tuesday (Feb. 12).

Gadsden City fell to Huntsville, 64-57, in the semifinals of the Class 7A, Area 7 Tournament on Feb. 7 in Harvest. Dee Pearson paced the Titans (15-15) with 18 points, followed by Demetrious Huff with 13 and Jayden Lawson with 12.

Glencoe lost to J.B. Pennington, 73-62, in the semifinals of the Class 3A, Area 12 Tournament at Hanceville on Feb. 7.

Hokes Bluff fell to Jacksonville, 66-40, in the semifinals of the Class 4A, Area 10 Tournament on Feb. 7 at Jacksonville.

Sardis lost to Crossville, 48-42, in the Class 5A, Area 13 Tournament semifinals on Feb. 7 at Boaz.