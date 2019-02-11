Glencoe, Sardis, Coosa girls move to subregionals

Glencoe came up short against Susan Moore, 59-51, the Class 3A, Area 12 championship on Feb. 8 at Susan Moore.

Ashley Morgan (pictured above) scored 23 points for the Lady Yellow Jackets, while Cami Zahorscak added eight and Lauren Cole seven.

Glencoe (19-9) travels to Locust Fork tonight (Feb. 11) in the subregional playoffs.

Sardis lost to Boaz, 45-28, in the championship game of the Class 5A, Area 13 Tournament on Feb. 8 at Boaz.

Emma Kate Jones led the Lady Lions with eight points, followed by Mallory Wills and Jade Bonds with seven each.

Sardis travels to Scottsboro tonight (Feb. 11) for the subregional round.

Coosa Christian lost to Spring Garden, 73-23, in the championship game of the Class 1A, Area 11 Tournament on Feb. 7 at Spring Garden.

The Lady Conquerors visit Talladega County Central tonight (Feb. 11) for the subregional round.

Gaston fell to Ohatchee, 47-36, and Westbrook Christian lost to Sacred Heart Catholic, 74 -41, in the semifinals of the Class 72, Area 711Tournament on Feb. 7 in Anniston.